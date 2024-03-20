Insomnia Cookies Is Bringing Its Famous Late-Night Treats to Seattle

Insomnia Cookies exists to serve a very specific segment of the marketplace. This segment of the marketplace sometimes finds itself awake very late and hungry, but also without any desserts on hand or the wherewithal to bake cookies — indeed, for this segment of the marketplace baking cookies feels like an impossible task. I mean, don’t you need ingredients for that? Flour, or whatever? That’s so much work! Why can’t someone just bring me a warm cookie right now?

Well, starting soon, someone can. Insomnia Cookies, a national chain founded in Philadelphia in 2003 by a then college student, is coming to the University District to serve munchie-ridden Huskies this spring, reports the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Insomnia built its brand by delivering warm cookies and ice cream straight to customers’ doors and not keeping traditional bakery hours: Instead of opening in the morning, these bakeries open around midday and stay serving food until 1 a.m. on weeknights and 3 a.m. on the weekends. College students understandably make up a big portion of its customer base — eventually you age out of impulse-buying cookie delivery after midnight — and the chain’s other Washington State locations in Pullman, Bellingham, and Spokane are also near major university campuses.

A spokesperson for Insomnia told Eater Seattle that the company was targeting an opening date of later this spring. According to the Business Journal, this expansion into Seattle is part of a larger effort to triple the number of its stores and saturate nearly every U.S. market.

Whenever it opens, Insomnia will be a significant player in Seattle’s late-night dining scene by virtue of that scene being nearly nonexistent. And it’ll be a major boon for anyone with a cookie craving after dark.

Insomnia Cookies will be open at 4215 Brooklyn Avenue in the University District.