 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Insomnia Cookies Is Bringing Its Famous Late-Night Treats to Seattle

The nationwide chain is planning to open a University District location this spring

by Harry Cheadle
Hand holding a spoonful of brownie and vanilla ice cream next to a carton of vanilla ice cream containing a chocolate brownie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Chocolate chip cookies and brownie are scattered beside the carton from Insomnia Cookies
Some of Insomnia Cookies’ offerings.
Insomnia Cookies
Harry Cheadle is the editor of Eater Seattle.

Insomnia Cookies exists to serve a very specific segment of the marketplace. This segment of the marketplace sometimes finds itself awake very late and hungry, but also without any desserts on hand or the wherewithal to bake cookies — indeed, for this segment of the marketplace baking cookies feels like an impossible task. I mean, don’t you need ingredients for that? Flour, or whatever? That’s so much work! Why can’t someone just bring me a warm cookie right now?

Well, starting soon, someone can. Insomnia Cookies, a national chain founded in Philadelphia in 2003 by a then college student, is coming to the University District to serve munchie-ridden Huskies this spring, reports the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Insomnia built its brand by delivering warm cookies and ice cream straight to customers’ doors and not keeping traditional bakery hours: Instead of opening in the morning, these bakeries open around midday and stay serving food until 1 a.m. on weeknights and 3 a.m. on the weekends. College students understandably make up a big portion of its customer base — eventually you age out of impulse-buying cookie delivery after midnight — and the chain’s other Washington State locations in Pullman, Bellingham, and Spokane are also near major university campuses.

A spokesperson for Insomnia told Eater Seattle that the company was targeting an opening date of later this spring. According to the Business Journal, this expansion into Seattle is part of a larger effort to triple the number of its stores and saturate nearly every U.S. market.

Whenever it opens, Insomnia will be a significant player in Seattle’s late-night dining scene by virtue of that scene being nearly nonexistent. And it’ll be a major boon for anyone with a cookie craving after dark.

Insomnia Cookies will be open at 4215 Brooklyn Avenue in the University District.

The Latest

The Secret Pizza Party That’s Incubating Seattle’s Next Hip Pizzeria

By Harry Cheadle

The Most Hyped Barbecue Pop-Up of the Year Is Happening This Weekend

By Harry Cheadle

Seattle’s Infamous HoneyHole Sandwiches Is Coming Back Under a New Owner

By Harry Cheadle

Bellevue’s Hottest New Coffee Shop Is in... a Senior Living Community?

By Harry Cheadle

Brimmer and Heeltap Is Opening a Chill New Wine Bar

By Harry Cheadle

Famed Dim Sum Spot Sun Sui Wah Seafood Restaurant Is Coming to Bellevue

By Harry Cheadle