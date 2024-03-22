Seattle Just Got a Fancy ‘Space’-Themed McDonald’s

Fans of retro-futuristic architecture and fast food got something to celebrate on Friday, March 22, when a shiny new McDonald’s flagship store opened across the street from the Space Needle.

The new restaurant is owned by David Santillanes, a McDonald’s franchisee who owns 19 restaurants in the Seattle area, according to a press release announcing the new location. He previously ran the Seattle Center-adjacent McDonald’s that closed in 2022 to make way for an apartment building. But where that McDonald’s was an ordinary restaurant, the new spot looks a bit like a stubby version of the Space Needle. The press release says that it is “being referred to as the ‘Times Square McDonald’s’ of the Pacific Northwest,” which, c’mon.

The “‘Times Square McDonald’s’ of the Pacific Northwest” is also notable for not having a traditional drive-thru, instead utilizing “mobile order and pay parking stalls” and a walk-up window for app orders. Customers who go inside the restaurant will be encouraged to order on digital kiosks — part of a larger pivot away from the traditional “tell a human being what you would like to eat” fast food model.

Until Sunday, March 24, guests will be able to get a Sausage McMuffin with Egg for $1 during breakfast service and six-piece McNuggets for $1 during lunch. Also as part of the opening festivities, Santillanes is donating $25,000 to Mary’s Place, a nonprofit that provides housing assistance to mothers and children experiencing homelessness.

Ben’s Bread is doing pizza

Ben’s Bread Co., the hot new bakery whose co-owner, Ben Campbell, could be up for a James Beard Award this year, has branched out into pizza. The Phinney Ridge spot has done three “pizza night” collaborations with notable chefs — the last one, on March 20, was a collab with celebrated pizzeria Lupo — with more to come, This is part of the “hip Seattle bakery” playbook — Bake Shop has dabbled in pizza before, Saint Bread’s owners have opened the Fremont pizzeria Tivoli, and pizza is on the menu at both Sea Wolf and its Montlake sibling Oxbow. Follow Ben’s Bread on Instagram for news of the next event.

Kedai Makan heads for Belltown

Popular Malaysian restaurant Kedai Makan is opening a second location in the Belltown space that used to house the well-reviewed but short-lived Lai Rai, reports Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. It’s been an eventful couple years for Kedai Makan, which was founded by Kevin Burzell and Alysson Wilson but changed owners in late 2022 and is now run by Joe and Lucy Ye, who also own the Aurora Avenue spot Hangry Panda.

A second Darkolino’s is on the way

Entrepreneur’s Marcus Lalario announced via a press release late last month that he’s taken ownership of the former Burgundian Bistro space in Tangletown and plans to turn it into a new location for his two most well-known restaurants, burger chain Lil’ Woodys and pasta joint Darkolino’s. “This will be our first project where two of our independent restaurants will live in one building,” Lalario said in a statement. “Guests will be able to bring their burger over to Darkalino’s to join their friends who want a focaccia sandwich alongside an Italian-inspired cocktail or glass of wine.” The new joint restaurant should open later this spring.