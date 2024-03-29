Local Wallingford Legend Julia’s Is Getting a Reboot

If you gnashed your teeth in rage after Julia’s, a beloved brunch-y cafe, closed late last year, now you can gnash your teeth in joy — the Wallingford joint is reopening as early as next week.

Julia’s was opened in the early ‘80s by Julia Miller and purchased by Karsten Betd, a German immigrant who worked his way up from busboy to manager, in 1993; Karsten’s daughter Lauren then inherited it. According to Vanishing Seattle, a breakdown in the relationship between Miller and the Betd family led to the restaurant closing in December. Miller owns the building and the Betds were under the impression that she “would eventually sell the property to Karsten,” though she had refused multiple offers to sell. Instead, Vanishing Seattle reported, Miller raised the rent and the Betd family decided to close the restaurant.

That account is apparently disputed by Miller, who in an email to Eater Seattle announcing the reopening said that the previous owners had “abandoned the spot” and left the restaurant in a condition that necessitated “months of cleaning and repairs.” The new owner, Miller said, is named Victor Morales; he and his family will be updating the menu to include Mexican dishes. The new Julia’s will be open soon, Miller said, possibly as soon as next Thursday or Friday.

Marugame Udon is coming to Seattle

Marugame Udon, a Japanese chain with locations in California, Hawaii, and Dallas, is planting a location in Westfield Southcenter, the business announced in a press release. The email we got says that Marugame is known for its “Sanuki-style udon, crispy tempura selections, and ‘theater’ kitchen setting, where guests can watch their food being made!” We think the exclamation point is unecessary, but that’s still exciting news. Marugame, which is supposed to open later this year, joins a lineup of Asian restaurants in Westfield Southcenter including KBBQ chain Gen Korean.

MOD pizza powers down its Pioneer Square flagship

The Pioneer Square location of Bellevue-based MOD Pizza, a 4,000-square-foot behemoth that the chain used to test idea that might be used in its other locations, closed in March, reports Puget Sound Business Journal. It’s unclear why MOD decided to shutter its flagship pizzeria; we reached out to the company and will update this post if we hear back.

Moto is expanding and heading for California

In happier pizza-related news, Moto, the buzzy pizzeria that started out in a West Seattle cottage during the depths of the pandemic, has raised $1.85 million in funding and plans to continue its rapid expansion, according to food tech publication the Spoon. This expansion will include locations in Bellingham and Bellevue as well as the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, a California tennis venue that hosts pro events.