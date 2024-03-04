Full Tilt Ice Cream Co-Founder Justin Cline Has Died at 49

Justin Cline, the co-owner of popular ice cream brand Full Tilt — which he started with his wife, Ann Magyar— died on Saturday, March 2, nearly a month after a heart attack sent him to the hospital, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to support his wife and two children. He was 49.

In an obituary, Seattle Met called Cline “a tireless engine chugging in support of his community, especially White Center, Cline’s longtime neighborhood and the home of the original Full Tilt.” The couple opened their first ice cream shop and pinball parlor in 2008 partly out of a desire to build community in White Center. “White Center was already a wonderful neighborhood,” the Full Tilt website says, “but its bad rap was keeping too many families from enjoying the amazing blend of restaurants and markets. Our hope was that Full Tilt would help bring the neighborhood out.”

Full Tilt soon expanded into other neighborhoods, and though in recent years the shops in Ballard, the University District, and Capitol Hill have closed, the ice cream is sold in many Seattle-area grocery stores. The ice cream shop has become famous for its collaborations with local musicians like Sir Mix-a-Lot and Mudhoney (who performed at the White Center location), and those who know Cline and Magyar have praised their giving, communal spirit.

“They are the kind of family that consistently donates their time, and heart to to the community,” reads the GoFundMe fundraiser, which was set up by a friend for Cline’s family. “Recent examples of this were Full Tilt’s Pints for Palestine wherein not only did FT donate profits for their Arabic Coffee ice cream pints, but donated entire days profits to the Palestinian Children’s Fund.”

According to the GoFundMe, Cline suffered a “massive heart attack” in the middle of the night on February 5 and was taken to an intensive care unit. On February 14, Full Tilt said in an Instagram post that he remained in critical condition. “Justin is the heart and soul of Full Tilt, but our community is rallying and we are doing our best,” the post added. On Sunday, March 3, the GoFundMe announced that Cline had died in the hospital. It encouraged people to continue to donate in order to support the family and get CPR-certified. “Ann was able to save Justin’s life the night of his heart attack because she knew how to perform CPR. A couple of hours of your time could save a life,” the GoFundMe says.

Among those remembering Cline fondly on Monday were members of the DubSea Fish Sticks, a collegiate baseball team that plays in White Center. “Justin was the first business owner in White Center to sponsor our team in 2015,” the team wrote on Instagram. “He gave us ice cream to sell in our concession stand, along with loaning us an extra ice cream freezer for the first two seasons...White Center will not be the same without Justin Cline and we will continue his mission of building up the community around us.”