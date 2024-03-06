Lonely Siren Is Bringing a Rare Taste of Portugal to Pike Place Market

How many Portuguese restaurants have you been to in Seattle? It’s a trick question: Unless you managed to solve the vexing riddle of Luso’s business hours before it permanently closed, the answer is probably zero. You can find one-off Portuguese tapas and occasional influences on menus around town (and the odd pop-up, like the egg tart specialist bakery Nata) but good luck finding a standalone Portuguese restaurant before Lonely Siren opened up in Pike Place Market in November.

Check that: Portuguese-inspired. Head chef Randal Ventura is quick to add that modifier, perhaps wary of risking a citation from the authenticity police. But the menu at Lonely Siren is based upon the cooking of his grandmother Ana, who taught him how to cook and who came from the Azores so the bona fides are there. As Ventura explains, “We’re not trying to be a traditional, traditional Portuguese restaurant, we still want to be creative. I’m not trying to recreate my grandma’s food, but (I’m representing) the flavors and the ingredients, and applying my technique.”

Ventura has an impressive resume: He learned the fundamentals of French cuisine at Le Cordon Bleu Seattle, and began working the line at the fine-dining Copperleaf Restaurant at Cedarbrook Lodge under notable chef Mark Bodinet. He moved on to work as a private dining chef at Aqua by El Gaucho before being tapped to head up the kitchen at the much more casual Pub 70 next door. Those very different modes are all reflected at Lonely Siren: The grilled whole sardines and pasteis de bacalhau (salt cod fritters) are rustic bar food, while porco a alentejana (braised pork cheeks with clams) is refined and luxurious, with a rich broth that begs to be sopped up by the accompanying papo seco bread. And items like whole chicken wings in piri piri sauce and the quintessential Portuguese bifana (pork) sandwich are crowd-pleasers.

But the dish that perhaps strays furthest from tradition and towards technical artistry is batatas bravas, here an exacting 17-layer block of wafer-thin sliced potatoes and shredded manchego that is parbaked and pressed for 24 hours, then portioned off and fired in a Wood Stone oven before being plated with a smoked onion soubise and red pepper-based bravas sauce. The result is a shattering exterior that gives way to a tender and flaky interior — a potato in drag as a pastry. It’s a must-order.

Since Lonely Siren is a taberna, it also has a full bar menu led by Sean Wornstaff that includes some rare-to-Seattle Portuguese essentials. Ginja (also known as ginjinha) is a national liqueur made from Iberian sour cherries often referred to as ginja berries, and Wornstaff makes it in-house as a neat pour for sipping (as is traditional), or as part of a mulled sangria. The iconic porto tonico is also present in all its photogenic glory.

Lonely Siren’s location on the steps leading to Western Avenue and the Pike Street Hill Climb has been previously occupied by a steady procession of white tablecloth-style fine-dining spots (most recently the Moroccan restaurant Shama,) but co-owner/general manager Brandi Sather and Ventura both say that the unassuming nature of dive bars is much closer to their ethos. Sather revamped the interior design, warming up the previous stark white walls and austere furnishings with deep red and black paint, padded wooden stools and chairs, and plenty of plants. She even tamed the connected glass conservatory space, aka “that weird greenhouse” (originally built in 2014 by local firm Atelier Drome as an enclosed patio for Roberto’s Venetian Trattoria) by adding upholstered chairs and rugs. It’s not a dive bar, but there’s a definite mix of personable style and coziness.

During the slower winter months at the market, Lonely Siren has been operating in a sort of soft opening mode, solidifying the menu and experimenting with playful rotating specials like a “Nata McRib” — a sandwich riff with Iberico pork spare ribs glazed in ginja cherry barbecue sauce. The team also hopes to roll out a brunch menu by summer that includes a Francesinha — the famously indulgent sandwich from Porto that evokes what a croque madame might be if it were invented by a drunk Tripeiro and included gravy and more meats. Ventura is working on the bread, which will be made in house — as good an illustration as there might be of Lonely Siren’s technique-driven yet approachable style. “Portuguese-inspired; not pretentious,” is how Ventura sums up the Lonely Siren’s ethos. “Fine dive? Fine dive-ing? Make it nice, but not crazy expensive.”

Lonely Siren, inside Pike Place Market near the Hill Climb, is open from 3 to 11:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from noon to 11:30 Thursdays through Sundays.