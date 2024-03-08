Famed Dim Sum Spot Sun Sui Wah Seafood Restaurant Is Coming to Bellevue

Dim sum fans start your engines — you’re going to want to drive across 520 to the Bellevue Martketplace mall, where Sun Sui Wah Seafood Restaurant is set to open its first U.S. location, according to the Seattle Times.

Sun Sui Wah is the famed dim sim sum spot the headline was talking about. It’s known for its squab, which its website describes as a “signature dish marinated with a secret blend of seasoning and spices to bring out the best flavors, roasted till crispy with tender juiced meat. One taste and it becomes habit forming.” The Cantonese restaurant has been an institution in Vancouver and Richmond in British Columbia for nearly 30 years thanks to that squab and its sprawling, almost psychedelic menu (the Times says that its dim sum menu is 95 items long).

Pending inspections, the restaurant plans to open sometime in April, and there could be a Seattle location in the future depending on how the Bellevue branch does, says the Times. When it opens, Sun Sui Wah will be one of several major chains with Asian roots to open in Bellevue. Last year the upscale Indian chain Farzi Cafe planted its flag in the Bellevue Collection and in February Daeho, a San Franciscan restaurant specializing in beef stew, opened on the Eastside. This summer, T&T, a Canadian Asian supermarket, plans to open a 76,000-square-foot location at the Marketplace at Factoria, and New York’s Jiang Nan should open its first West Coast location shortly in Bellevue.

Gen Korean comes to the Pacific Northwest

On Saturday, March 9, Korean barbecue chain Gen Korean is holding a grand opening celebration at its new location at the Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila. There’s going to be a DJ and a red carpet, and the first 100 guests in line will get a free meal, according to a press release. Sounds like Gen Korean is anticipating a line — the popular chain’s parent company went public last year, raising over $40 million, which it is using in part to fund a massive expansion. This Westfield Southcenter spot will be the first PNW location for the California-founded chain.

Washington passes a ‘Stripper’s Bill of Rights’

Last week the state legislature passed a bill that will change the way strip clubs in Washington operate. As the Stranger writes, it “adds labor protections for strippers, effectively allows strip clubs to sell alcohol, and repeals an antiquated lewd conduct code the cops recently used to raid queer clubs in Seattle.” Those January raids on LGBTQ bars prompted Seattle officials to stop enforcing the “lewd conduct” regulations that made it illegal for bar patrons to wear jock straps, among other rules. The bill passed by the legislature makes more sweeping changes that have been long sought by stripper advocacy groups, including capping “house fees” that clubs can charge dancers to perform.

MacPherson’s Fruit and Produce is back, at least for now

In September, Beacon Hill’s MacPherson’s Fruit and Produce, one of Seattle’s old-school produce stands, announced that it was closing due to a combination of economic factors making it harder to stay in business and owner Greg MacPherson’s desire to retire. It’s been closed and vacant for five months, but now, according to the Times, it’s getting revived — manager Elias Benitez has bought the business from MacPherson. It will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with a somewhat smaller inventory than the shop used to have. “I’ll do my best to keep it going and have good stuff for people,” Benitez told the Times. “We’re here for the people.”