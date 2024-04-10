Why Are There So Few Jewish Delis in Seattle?

In 1992, when Vance Dingfelder arrived in Seattle from New York, he was hit with a culinary culture shock. Dingfelder, the grandson of a Brooklyn cab driver, is one of those native New Yorkers who feels like a physical extension of his city. More than 30 years after he moved, he still has a trace of a Brooklyn accent and more than a trace of that characteristic New York chattiness. “There’s something that [living in New York] gives you that you don’t get anywhere else,” he says. “An awareness of what’s going on around you.”

Seattle is not New York in many ways, but in particular in the ’90s, almost none of the foods Dingfelder grew up around were available. The only bagels of note were made by the Seattle Bagel Company and Bagel Oasis (founded by another East Coast transplant). The Seattle pizza scene was so dire that Dingfelder used to drive up to Mukilteo to get a New York-style slice. There was smoked salmon, though not the kind of smoked salmon Dingfelder was used to. But whitefish? Forget about it. Foods that were commonly sold in New York’s Jewish delicatessens like knishes, kugel, matzo ball soup, and pastrami sliced to order were incredibly hard to find.

Since 2018, Dingfelder has owned Dingfelder’s, a Jewish deli on Capitol Hill that provides all these things, tapping into a latent demand. “There’s a lot of Jews who have lived here. And we’ve never had a place like this” in the decades he’s lived in Seattle, Dingfelder says. That shop and Pinehurst’s Zylberschtein’s, which opened in 2019, are the only two true delicatessens in the Seattle city limits now that the Capitol Hill outpost of Ben and Esther’s and Ballard’s Schmaltzy’s have closed. Matzoh Momma, a beloved Capitol Hill deli, is long gone; on the Eastside Brenner Brothers Bakery closed in the ’90s and Goldberg’s shut down in 2018. When Jews who don’t want to cook entire Seder dinners look around for options this Passover, there are precious few options.

“There’s really a demand and an appetite for Jewish deli food,” Josh Grunig, who owns Zylberschtein’s, tells Eater Seattle. “We get people that come from all over the whole Puget Sound area.”

Grunig thinks that part of the reason for Seattle’s lack of true delicatessens is that the Jewish community here is spread out across Seattle and its surrounding suburbs; there’s no true “Jewish district” that might be a natural home for a Jewish deli. (The Central District was once home to a large Jewish population, but now only traces of that era remain. That said, there are still areas that are heavily Jewish, like Mercer Island.) But also, Grunig and Dingfelder agree, it’s just really, really hard to run a deli, where traditionally everything is made from scratch.

“We make all the bread, we make all the bagels, we make our own pickles, we make our own meat, which is pretty standard for a Jewish deli,” Grunig says. “It’s a ton of work to do what we’re doing.”

“There’s very little room for error. The cost of doing business is so high. Plus, you’re not a low-ticket item,” Dingfelder adds. “There are no ingredients here that are inexpensive.”

The high cost of doing business was why Schmaltzy’s closed in 2022 after just three years in business, owner Johnny Silverberg recently told the Seattle Restaurant Podcast. “I can’t charge somebody $30 for a pastrami sandwich,” he said. “They’ll lose their fucking mind, even though that’s what I would need to charge you in order for it to actually work.”

Zylberschtein’s does actually charge $30 for an eight-ounce pastrami sandwich. Both of the delis also have to make concessions to practicality — Zylberschtein’s doesn’t make its fish products, and Dingfelder’s doesn’t make pastrami from scratch, though it does cook the meat itself.

Some people may be turned off or baffled by the price tags. But there’s clearly a yearning for this kind of food, with people willing to drive long distances just for a pastrami sandwich.

“There’s a lot of room for more bagel shops and a lot of room for more Jewish delis,” Grunig says. He knows firsthand that there’s an audience hungry for Jewish food — in 2019, the first time Zylberschtein’s offered Hanukkah specials, “we were not prepared for the turnout,” he says. “We sold out within 30 minutes.” On Passover, Dingfelder says, his deli gets “upwards of 200 orders over a few days.”

Dingfelder’s and Zylberschtein’s offer a la carte Passover takeaway menus, and at both delis the star of the show is brisket, a traditional special-occasion dish at many American Jewish households. At Zylberschtein’s the meat is braised, slow-cooked in the oven, then sliced, then cooked again in the oven with a tomato-based sauce.

Both deli owners say that their customers appreciate the care that’s put into making dishes that aren’t available anywhere else in the metro area. Dingfelder says that many of his customers come from East Coast cities with strong deli cultures — just as he did 30 years ago — and they’ll sometimes bring their visiting parents in as if to say, Look, we have delis here too!

“People say, ‘Thank you for being here.’ We remind people what it was like when they would go to a deli with their grandparents. I’ve had people cry because we have gribenes,” says Dingfelder, referring to crispy chicken skins. “They remember as a kid their grandmother making it.”

“I always talk about the movie Ratatouille,” says Grunig. “At the end, the food critic takes this little bite of ratatouille and he’s transformed back to being a little kid. And I try to create food that transports me back to that. If people connect with that, then that’s a really beautiful thing.”