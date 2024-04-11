Here Are Some of the Most Enticing Deals of Seattle Restaurant Week

The spring 2024 edition of Seattle Restaurant Week, which lasts from April 14 to 27, is a deceptively named two-week spree of prix fixe menus that allows diners the chance to sample restaurants they might otherwise not visit. The way it works is that participating restaurants throughout the Seattle metro area offer limited-time menus for fixed prices that are usually lower than what they’d normally charge for a meal, incentivizing people to go out for lunch or dinner (a few places have brunch SRW specials too).

A lot of Seattlelites tend to take advantage of SRW deals, so the restaurants are often packed and reservations are recommended. Also, though the low prices are great the menus tend to be very limited and may not reflect what a restaurant usually offers.

With those caveats, here are some of the more intriguing deals we’ve seen on the SRW website:

Barking Frog

This acclaimed Woodinville restaurant isn’t even in Seattle but it has some of the most eye-popping bargains of all SRW. A three-course lunch is $35 and a three-course dinner is $65 — for context, a single non-SRW entree at Barking Frog can easily run $50. The lunch choices seem a bit kids menu-y — mac and cheese and cheeseburger are two of the three entree options — but dinner has more exciting dishes like Dungeness shrimp toast and short rib ragu.

Rondo Japanese Kitchen

Rondo is a ramen joint, an izakaya, and purveyor of some of the best happy hour deals in town. So unsurprisingly, it has some A+++ SRW deals. For $20 you get a bento box for lunch with sashimi, fried chicken, wagyu donburi, and grilled kalbi (short ribs). What the fuck? Rondo is also offering a $35 dinner deal that includes bibimbap plus either sashimi or a potato croquette.

Korochka Tavern

This Russian-influenced Wallingford spot recently got added to our list of Seattle’s essential cocktail bars and SRW provides a shockingly affordable way to sample them: A $50 dinner for two option that includes a pickle plate, dumplings, honey cake, and two — count ‘em — cocktails.

Mojito

Do people know about this Latin American restaurant in Roosevelt? The SRW specials give you an excuse to check it out — $35 for dinner gets you an empanada, an entree, dessert, and a cocktail.

Neb

Tom Douglas’s new downtown wine bar is putting a unique, wine-focused spin on SRW by offering a “rare opportunity to enjoy vintage glass pours on the tasting menu.” So you can get a 2010 Vignalta Arqua Colli Euganei Rosso with wild boar lasagna for $50, or a 2012 Barolo Cerutti Cru with a smoked duck breast for $65.

El Gaucho

This mini-chain (with locations in Belltown, Tacoma, and Bellevue) is the type of place you usually go if you have an expense account, but during SRW $65 will let you get a sample of the high-end steakhouse life. The three-course dinner includes both brisket and sirloin as entree options, and we won’t say no to creme brulee beignets for dessert.

Delish Ethiopian Cuisine

If you haven’t gotten into Seattle’s extensive Ethiopian food scene, here’s your chance: During SRW this Hillman City destination restaurant is offering a taste-everything platter during dinner for just $35.

Bok a Bok

Most SRW deals involve dining in, so here’s a takeout option. This fried chicken mini-chain with four locations is doing meal packs for $35 and $60. The cheaper option, which is supposed to feed two, comes with three chicken strips and six pieces of chicken, plus a salad and side, while the more expensive option is a four-person meal that includes six strips, 12 pieces, a salad, and two sides.