A Top Bagel Pop-Up Is Getting a Permanent Home, and a New Name

If you’ve had a bagel from Backyard Bagel — until recently known as Aaron’s Bagels — you probably got annoyed that they weren’t more widely available. In a town that’s obsessed with both bagels and complaining about bagels, the bagels made by California transplant Aaron Emas stand out for their near-perfect texture, chewy but not too dense, with a hint of sourdough-y flavor. Sean Keeley, a journalist who writes the obsessive bagel newsletter It’s a Shanda wrote in a 2023 review, “This is one of the better bagels I’ve had in Seattle, and I’d have no problem saying it’s better than many of the highly regarded bagel shops in town.”

But to get your hands on one of these bagels, you had to either trek out to the Ballard Farmers Market, order a package for delivery, or stumble across them at one of the few shops that Emas sells to. This summer, that will change: Emas is moving his business into a brick-and-mortar on Fremont Avenue that when it opens will likely become the city’s next hot bagel shop.

Emas grew up in California’s Orange County, where “bagels were part of every occasion,” but didn’t become a bagel-maker until 2020, when he tried making a bagel recipe on an early-pandemic whim. “It came out really good, and I tried making it again, and they were terrible,” he tells Eater Seattle. He spent the next nine or 10 months making bagels every day in an effort to “chase that high,” giving away the products of his experiments. “My poor friends, they ate so many bad bagels,” he says. Finally one of his friends said that it was good enough to sell. Aaron’s Bagels was born.

Last year Emas had a busy summer, getting both married and laid off from his tech job in the span of two weeks — “Which was perfect, because I was planning on quitting,” he says. That November, the business got a stand at the Ballard Market, where it reliably sold out on Sundays. This new shop, at 4310 Fremont Avenue, at the bottom of a newish mixed-use development, will be the first place customers can go tot reliably get Emas’s bagels on a weekday.

Moving from the commissary kitchen where Emas has been baking won’t mean an uptick in production volume, “but I think the quality will be a lot higher,” he says. He and his team will be going from a rotary oven to a deck oven, which they’ll cook the bagels in using wet wooden boards — the traditional New York bagel baking method, which is supposed to ensure an even bake.

The idea was to rebrand from Aaron’s to Backyard Bagel before moving into this permanent space so the business wouldn’t have to redo all the signage. The name change also comes at a time when the soon-to-be-shop is transitioning from a hobby-turned-into-a-pop-up into something resembling a company. “I wanted a personal separation from the brand,” Emas explains.

The storefront Backyard is moving into will take some renovating before it’s ready to open, but Emas anticipates a July opening date. His business is taking over the space from Mina Bake Shop, a bakery that didn’t even open before a combination of factors, including a $30,000 equipment theft, led the owners to abandon the project.

When the bagel shop opens it’ll be at the top of a corridor of restaurants and bars including the recently opened Reuben’s taproom, the French-y bistro Le Coin, acclaimed pizzeria Lupo, Uneeda Burger, and RockCreek Seafood and Spirits.