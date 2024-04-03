Here Are the 2024 James Beard Finalists From Seattle

On Wednesday, April 3, the James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards, a major prize in the food world. The chefs and restaurants and selected by a panel of industry experts who are looking for people and businesses that serve great food and drink and have a positive impact on their communities.

Seattle typically has at least a couple names on these finalists lists, and 2024 was no exception, with five semifinalists from the Seattle area making the cut. Here’s who they are:

Janet Becerra, whose Ravenna restaurant Pancita has re-conceptualized what Mexican food can be in Seattle, is a finalist in the Emerging Chef category, which is kind of like the JBA equivalent of a rookie of the year award.

Quynh-Vy and Yenvy Pham are nominated in the Outstanding Restaurateur category for the second year in a row(!). This is for their impressive slate of restaurants and bars the sisters have under their Pho Bac banner, including Pho Bac Sup Shop, the Boat, and Phocific Standard Time. (Yenvy Pham also co-owns the coffee shop Hello Em.)

Three chefs in the Seattle area are up for the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific award, which this year is entirely made up of Washingtonians and Oregonians.

Melissa Miranda, a semifinalist in this category each of the past two years, is nominated for her restaurant Musang, which is currently closed for repairs. (She’s running a kind of semi-permanent pop-up called Wild Cat in the meantime; she opened a second restaurant, Kilig, last year.)

Kristi Brown, who was an Emerging Chef semifinalist in 2022, is up for this award for her Central District restaurant Communion, which combines soul food traditions with occasional dashes of Asian flavor.

The final nominee in this category is Avery Adams of Matia Kitchen, a destination restaurant in Orcas Island’s Eastsound. Matia was a semifinalist in the Best New Restaurant category in 2022 but since then some drama with the owners led to Adams and general manager Drew Downing closing the restaurant and re-opening it in a new location.

Read the full list of Beard Award finalists here.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2024. All editorial content is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation.

Additional photo illustration credits: Getty Images for the James Beard Foundation