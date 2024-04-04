Remember Conor Byrne Pub? It’s Coming Back, in Co-op Form

On March 31, a capacity crowd filled Ballard’s Conor Byrne Pub for what was originally billed as the beloved venue’s final night; the send-off to its vibrant and long-running series of Sunday open mics and a goodbye to one of Seattle’s most historic bars and music venues. But before last call, the night culminated instead with possibility, as a group of Conor Byrne employees, musicians, and advocates took the stage to announce a plan to reopen the bar as an employee- and community-owned cooperative.

It’s become a common theme in Seattle for a legacy space’s closure announcement to be met with an outpouring of grief, nostalgic appreciation, and paying customers — who of course are supporting the business too late. That pattern seemed to play out again with Conor Byrne, as there was a line down the sidewalk to get in for much of its last night. The co-op hopes to harness that energy by giving the community a chance to invest in the space beyond coming in for a drink — both in the form of an initial fundraiser, and later the chance to join Conor Byrne as a member. In less than a week, the co-op has brought in $46,000 of its $40,000 goal.

“It feels empowering to give the community a voice and take action together,” said the nascent co-op’s president, Adria Dukich, who has worked at Conor Byrne for 13 years, most recently as the operating manager. Joining her on the co-op’s board is another Conor Byrne employee and musician, Dan Sodomka — who brings additional business, marketing, and nonprofit leadership experience — and Maria Rocco, a finance, legal, and trade strategy management expert.

The structure has been in development ever since outgoing owner Diarmuid Cullen first informed Conor Byrne’s staff of the plans to close the business. Cullen and his partners had originally offered workers a chance to purchase the bar, but Dukich, Sodomka, and others on the staff wanted to shift the operation in a way that could create a more sustainable space. “Opening up memberships to friends and fans gives the community a tangible means of supporting the venue beyond showing up and buying drinks, which have been challenges for music venues coming out of the pandemic,” reports the Seattle Times.

There will be customer-facing changes as well. Rocco tells Eater Seattle that Conor Byrne will be “building out our no-alcohol drink menu” and will be considering other shifts will be considered once the reopening process is complete.

The Conor Byrne co-op transition is also being sponsored by the Northwest Community Development Center, a nonprofit cooperative incubator based in Olympia. Crucially, the building’s landlords — who also have an office in the same building for their firm Heliotrope Architects — support this plan. The co-op even says that the landlords plans to join when membership opens later in April.

The team hopes to reopen Conor Byrne before this summer. As Dukich put it, “We hope that Conor Byrne Cooperative can be a positive example of how creative spaces in our city can evolve and thrive.”