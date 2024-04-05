How to Spend an Incredible Food-Filled Day on Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island is a scenic half-hour ferry ride from Seattle, but it’s easy to feel like you’re a world away. The land and the water here once provided abundant food sources for the Suquamish people, and at one time the island was home to many Japanese-American strawberry farmers; today Bainbridge may be best known as the birthplace of pickleball. (You can still see the original court, which is on private property.)

Upon disembarking, you can walk to the commercial district of Winslow within mere minutes and find a bounty of fantastic places to enjoy meals, snacks, and beverages. Beyond the town, you can behold the island’s natural beauty, with hiking trails that reveal the rocky coastline and other scenic views. You can also take in the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial, a moving landmark.

So get an early start, board a boat before breakfast, and get eating. Here’s our itinerary, which you should not under any circumstances deviate from:

Breakfast

The showcase at Blackbird Bakery is going to stop you in your tracks with items like morning glory muffins, potato-cheddar quiche, and pear-anise scones. Perhaps most irresistible is the Downtowner, a sort of rolled-up, crispy croissant topped with vanilla sugar. (Why is it called that? Who cares!) But don’t overlook the seemingly simple toast. It’s hardy, tasty, and comes with a side of delicious jam.

Breakfast alternative: If you prefer your croissant dough strips sweetened with orange cardamom sugar, get the Zest for Life pastry at Coquette Bake Shop — a lively place to eat amid the banter of locals.

Morning Break

With a long day ahead, you’ll want to fuel up on caffeine, so plan a stop at Pegasus Coffee House, a roaster that has been in business since 1980 and which claims to be the first place to serve espresso over the counter in the Seattle area. You can hit Pegasus before or after a walk along the marina, site of some interesting public art. Pegasus has the feel of a classic European coffee house, with a communal space that’s a friendly and inviting place to linger. The food’s good, too, but be careful to pace yourself.

Now caffeinated, stroll Winslow Way and the side streets, enjoying the shops — many of which are capitalizing on the current pickleball boom with all kinds of creative merchandise.

Lunch

What happens when a molecular gastronomist who previously worked at Canlis and Chicago’s Alinea opens a lunch spot? You get Sauce Nouvelle, where an open kitchen looks a little like a laboratory with beakers on the counters and recipe formulas scrawled on the refrigerator. This is a place for the three S’s of lunch: soup, salad, and sandwiches. The standout might be the playfully named Corn Relish Corn Beef, which comes with mangosteen mango chutney, romaine lettuce, white cheddar, and sumac aioli on a ciabatta roll.

Lunch alternative: At Proper Fish, one longer-than-imaginable piece of cod, perfectly fried with a light batter, makes for a massive meal with a side of French fries (a.k.a. “chips”) and a spot of mushy peas, all laid out “properly” on a sheet of newspaper in a basket.

After-lunch treat

L’Atelier TR is a little chocolate and wine shop that’s the perfect place to pick up some bonbons, truffles, and other chocolate treats. The bonbons sparkle with color; fruity flavors like black current gin and yuzu really shine. You can also retreat to childlike joy by indulging in some rich drinking chocolate.

Happy hour

The Bainbridge Brewing Alehouse, with indoor and outdoor seating, has craft beer from their own nearby brewery as well as from other northwest brewers. There’s also a fine selection of Pacific Northwest wine and cider. The alehouse is located right next door to the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, where you can always find interesting exhibits with no entry fee. (Art is often a notch better after an afternoon IPA.)

Dinner option one and a ferry ride back to Seattle

Just steps away from the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal you’ll find HI LIFE, in a former gas station. This “chopsticks & highball stand” prepares a wide array of poke bowls, including a Sho-Ka-Do box that offers a variety of eight types of poke plus a side like seaweed salad in the middle. You can also get clam chowder, Japanese curry, and seasonal specialties like ramen or grilled meat and fish. Eat inside while awaiting your ferry or take food to eat later while reminiscing about your time on the island.

Dinner option two and a later ferry ride or an overnight stay on the island

Brandon McGill’s flagship restaurant Seabird has an emphasis on local and sustainable seafood and produce. Don’t shy away from some of the perhaps more offbeat options: The kelp Caesar salad is shockingly good, packing an umami punch and demonstrating how quality produce can combine with flavor from the sea. Ceviches and crudos spotlight seafood in a fresh way, while larger plates demonstrate how to roast fish like lingcod to perfection. Desserts are also unique, such as seaweed ice cream with fried sunchoke chips and sesame cake.

You probably still have time to catch a late-night ferry back to Seattle. Or, if you planned in advance, stay at the quaint Eagle Harbor Inn and start the eating cycle over the next morning.