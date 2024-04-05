Seattle’s Newest Pop-Up Bar Is Bringing a Bit of Palm Springs to Capitol Hill

Millennials love two things: talking about how we’re millennials, and the desert. It’s unclear where this obsession with the desert comes from — maybe it’s a fondness for the frontier cultivated through the Oregon Trail computer game, maybe it has something to do with our fascination with minimal design (can’t get much more minimalist than the desert). But as anyone who knows a millennial who has recently been to Arizona knows, we go wild for an empty, wind-swept expanse.

Enter the Mystic Motel, a new pop-up bar that just blew into Capitol Hill. More precisely, it blew into the Woods, host of the popular holiday pop-up Christmas Dive Bar. Open now until sometime this summer, Mystic Motel is, according to a press release, a “transportive space that takes guests out of the clouds and rain of Seattle and into a Wes Anderson-es​que 1970s ‘theme park’ of a dusty desert roadside motel.” Do you see what we mean about this being millennial bait?

The people behind this project are husbands Joey Burgess and Murf Hall, who own the Woods along with a slate of other Capitol Hill businesses, including Elliott Bay Book Company, Oddfellows, Queer/Bar, and Cuff Complex. Just as they built Christmas Dive Bar because they love Christmas, they created the Mystic Motel because they love “the deserts surrounding Palm Springs, which we try to visit as often as we can,” said Burgess in the press release. “We riffed on photos we’d taken over the years of crazy things we’ve seen as we’ve explored down there, and we really wanted to bring something that was just absurd and completely unexpected to the hill.”

There will be desert-themed cocktails but the real draw here is the interior design, which Burgess and Hall did themselves. It features “faux cacti, campfires, and critters that call the sand home,” according to the press release. Outside there will be a campfire-esque seating area and inside will be something called the Starlight Lounge.

The Mystic Motel, at 1512 11th Avenue on Capitol Hill, is open from Wednesdays to Sundays 5 p.m. until late. It will be around through the summer.

Dorothea Coffee is opening a cafe

The coffee heads in your life probably know about Dorothea Coffee, a well-respected small roastery in Mount Vernon, but do they know it’s opening a cafe? This Saturday, April 6, it’ll be hosting a grand opening party at its new space at 514 South First Street in Mount Vernon, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring baked goods from Seattle’s Salmonberry and fun things to buy from vintage shop Camp Opal — but not featuring espresso. “We’re a working roastery and that means we don’t have space or staff to offer espresso drinks,” the Instagram announcement reads. But there will be coffee, tea, and iced coffee. Going forward, the cafe will be open from Wednesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

A bakery is trying to save a local supermarket

Speaking of Salmonberry! The bakery, which farmers market aficionados and aficionadettes will know from their terrific bread, sourdough bagels, biayls, and a bunch of other stuff, are raising money on GoFundMe to take over the Green Market in Sunset Hill. The longtime grocery store is “between owners,” Salmonberry co-owner Alex Johnstone wrote on GoFundMe, and “facing uncertain times.” Salmonberry’s owners have been in talks with the building’s landlords, a “community-oriented family,” and are hoping to turn the grocery store into a “timeless food sanctuary.” In less than a week, the GoFundMe has raised more than $13,000 of its $20,000 goal.

Canlis is experimenting with a weekday-only schedule

You know how restaurants make their money on the weekends? Well Canlis says to heck with all that — Seattle’s most famous fine dining restaurant is going to be open Mondays to Fridays this summer, reports the Seattle Times. The idea comes from Kyle Johnson, a longtime Canlis employee who is director of hospitality and senior dining room manager; the goal seems to be to give staff the time to chill on weekends and also just to see what will happen. Maybe Canlis is such a big deal that it can pull off this move, which most restaurants would dismiss out of hand. “Any night of the week at Canlis is special,” Johnson told the Times. “It can be Tuesday or Wednesday, and for summer 2024, it can be Monday nights.”