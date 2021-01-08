Lively Queen Anne Korean-Mexican Gastropub Reopens With New Owner and Name

Even during the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there are many places in the city that have made their debuts in 2021. Here’s a running list of some notable places in the area that have opened recently. More new restaurants are featured here.

August 30, 2021

QUEEN ANNE — The former gastropub Lazy Susan has reopened as SZN under new owner Jack Cheung. Diners will find a similar Korean-Mexican menu from the previous incarnation, with items such as chicken burritos with kimchi rice, quesadillas with cream ssam sauce, and kalbi rib platters. On the drinks side are some Asian twists on classic cocktails (Muay Thai Kick with a rum float; Ni Hao Collins with cucumber vodka), as well as beer, wine, and cider. Cheung intends to mix in some Chinese and Japanese dishes into the main menu down the line, and eventually add brunch offerings. 823 5th Avenue N

DOWNTOWN — The Hyatt at Olive 8 hotel just opened a new seafood-focused restaurant called Tidal+ that includes fare such as lobster mac and cheese, fried oyster tacos, and Alaskan halibut in a polished dining room, with the option for outdoor patio seating in warmer weather and a few happy hour specials Tuesday through Friday. There’s a kids’ menu, too, with buttered gemelli, gluten-free tempura chicken strips, and vanilla ice cream from Lopez Island Creamery. 1635 8th Avenue

CHINATOWN-INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT — After opening outposts in Bellevue and the U District, it looks like Australia-based dessert chain Yomie’s Rice and Yogurt is continuing its Seattle expansion. Per the official Chinatown-International District Facebook page, a new outpost of Yomie’s has set up shop in the heart of the neighborhood, serving up its sweet purple rice yogurt treats that are slurped like shakes and come with a variety of customizations. 520 S King Street

LYNNWOOD — Fast-casual Filipino spot Lasa Sandwiches and Pearls opened earlier this summer with an enticing selection of sandwiches, including pressed shredded pork adobo, fried chicken, breakfast longanisa, and a lechon kawali roll. The “pearls” aspect refers to dessert-like drinks, including the Halo Halo, a shaved ice concoction topped with coconut cream, leche flan, ube ice cream, and a Stick-o wafer. 18009 Highway 99

GREENWOOD — North Seattle has a new Neapolitan pie purveyor in Pizzeria La Rocca, which recently reopened in the former Chaco Canyon space after a brief start-and-stop. There’s a selection of classic pizza and pasta dishes, as well as Italian wine, beer, coffee, and a few desserts, including affogato, tiramisu, and gelato. 8404 Greenwood Avenue N

August 4, 2021

FEDERAL WAY — Los Angeles’s Koreatown star Myung In Dumplings has opened its first location outside of California, serving a variety of its popular handmade boiled, fried, and steamed offerings that were once featured on Anthony Bourdain’s show “Parts Unknown.” Eater LA wrote that Myung In’s “famous pleated dumplings are crafted with exceptional care and where other dumpling houses might go a little too bready on their wang mandu, Myung In strikes a nice balance by having a thinner skin.” 33310 Pacific Highway S

KIRKLAND — After landing in the U District, Don’t Yell at Me — a hugely successful Taiwanese boba tea chain with a minimalistic design aesthetic— has now opened a new location at the Village in Totem Lake. The shop carries an abundance of floral drinks (rose milk tea, wintermelon chrysanthemum) and several beverage options with a sea salt milk foam, while the boba pearls come in flavors such as brown sugar, sweet potato and taro, and golden honey. 12520 Totem Lake Blvd

SHORELINE — Sandwich maker El Cubano recently opened its doors for mainly takeout and delivery with online orders. As the name suggests, on the menu are a couple of different takes on the Cuban, including a “Tampa” version (with Genoa salami), plus some roasted pork platters, ropa vieja, and tamales. On the dessert side are items such as coconut flan pie and mango mousse cake. 19920 Aurora Avenue N

WEDGWOOD — Sophie’s Tacos has opened on 35th Avenue, across the street from Grand Central Bakery, with an array of tacos, burritos, mulitas, and tortas, plus several Salvadoran pupusas. There’s counter service and some cool-looking artwork, while Yelp reviews are still trickling in, with one touting “soft” and “rich” pupusas. 7500 35th Avenue NE

FEDERAL WAY — Vietnamese fast-casual restaurant Sizzle & Crunch — which has outposts in the U District and South Lake Union — recently opened up a new location in Federal Way, joining the aforementioned Myung In Dumplings in the neighborhood. The menu features a variety of banh mi, rice bowls, and salads, all customizable with a variety of toppings. Owner Paul Nguyen says the new restaurant will also serve as the mini chain’s central kitchen, allowing the other two spots to streamline operations. 31448 Pacific Highway S

July 26, 2021

CAPITOL HILL — After weeks of some menu tweaks and previews, the former pop-up Karachi Cowboys — which received plenty of praise from local critics — is starting to ramp up full-fledged service at its new location in the Ballou Wright building, with dinner Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. Chef Nasir Zubair mixes Pakistani and Indian flavors along with some influences from his Houston, Texas roots in dishes such as aloo sliders with tamarind barbecue sauce, kheema served over lemon rice, and chana masala. Zubair tells Eater Seattle he’s hoping to add lunch service, and have a full beer and wine menu by September, and diners can keep an eye on Instagram for a grand opening coming soon. 1517 12th Avenue

BELLEVUE — International steakhouse chain STK has arrived on the Eastside, opening its first outpost in Washington state at Bellevue Square. The restaurant aims to be more of a swanky lounge than some of its more buttoned-up counterparts, featuring live DJs and clubby interior design elements. But the menu is reliably meat-focused, with dry-aged Delmonico, bone-in strip, and porterhouses, plus a substantial raw bar selection. If the pricey regular menu is prohibitive, there’s also a weekday happy hour with half-off the price of cocktails and some snacks for less than $10. 610 Bellevue Way NE

WEST SEATTLE — Natalie’s on Alki, a charming Vietnamese dessert and street food destination, is now open just steps away from the beach. An offshoot of owner Natalie Vinh’s Tukwila-based shop, here diners can find a variety of boba teas, smoothies, and freshly pressed sugarcane juices, as well as snacks such as grilled pork rolls and papaya salads. There’s counter service inside the large brick building as well as some outdoor seating. 2532 Alki Avenue SW

CAPITOL HILL — Part plant shop and part dessert shop, bakery Cakes and Trees comes from Alison Odowski and Erik Jackson of White Center’s Good Day Donuts. There’s a rotating menu of cakes, including bundts, chocolate bumpy, and lemon velvet, which are available as slices or whole via email ordering. And, just as at Good Day, expect some pop-ups. Summer hours are Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 509 13th Avenue

LITTLE SAIGON — Japanese restaurant Sushi Ave has opened at the Pacific Rim Center, offering a wide selection of sashimi, nigiri, and sushi rolls, including some intriguing options such as the Winter in Seattle, made with crawfish, seared white tuna, and ponzu sauce. For those who save room for dessert, there’s milk pudding, cream puffs, and an ice cream roll topped with Oreo. 900 S Jackson Street

BELLEVUE — Desi Tadka serves up dozens of Indian dishes about a block away from Bellevue Plaza. On the extensive menu are plenty of vegetarian and vegan items, including saag channa, mushroom mattar, and karela dopiaza (bitter melon cooked in onions, tomatoes, and spices). There’s rasgulla for dessert, plus mango and banana lassis on the drinks side. 304 105th Avenue NE

July 12, 2021

CAPITOL HILL — For those still not fully ready to have a dine-in experience, LTD Edition Sushi is here to meet omakase takeout needs. The wooden boxes here are filled with 13 pieces of edomae-style sushi, with add-ons that include sake flights and bottles (there are kids’ meals, too, consisting of seafood rice bowls). While to-go meals are the only options right now, owner Saki Tsukasaki told Capitol Hill Seattle there would be private dining and subscription services eventually. Preorders available via Tock. 1641 Nagle Place

FREMONT — Upscale sandwich shop Crumby comes from Ethan Stowell Restaurant alum Brandon Marie and offers concoctions such as crab cake with serrano aioli, steak topped with Walla Walla onions and parmesan fonduta, and the more vegetarian-friendly baba ganoush with zucchini and leeks. On the “not sandwich” side of the menu are appetizers such as ahi crudo, burrata, and shellfish bowls, plus some cocktails for those who want to make it a boozy lunch (although the place is also open late night). 709 N 35th Street

WHITE CENTER — Two years after the beloved Khmer restaurant Queen’s Deli closed, another restaurant called Apsara Palace has opened it its place, serving a variety of Cambodian specialties and other Southeast Asian dishes. On the menu to start are lort noodles, Khmer-style shrimp paste stir fry, and amok (curry-flavored fish with coconut milk steamed in banana leaves), which can be washed down with the restaurant’s selection of juices, iced teas, and boba slushies. 9808 14th Avenue SW

BELLEVUE — It’s only been in business for a couple of months, but Pakistani street food truck Lari Adda is already drawing long lines for its spicy beef paratha rolls, lentil and potato burgers, samosa chaat, and other snacks, parked in the lot near Best Wok and a 7-Eleven. With demand so high, the truck is partnering with third-party apps to reach more customers, and will soon have a menu on GrubHub. 148th Street NE

GEORGETOWN — After years operating as a pop-up, matcha green tea soft serve and taiyaki specialist Matcha Man has set down more permanent roots with a new shop. The fish-shaped waffles filled with flavors like ube, and matcha are still on offer and as Instagrammable as ever. There are also some fun t-shirts and stickers available for retail. 6014 12th Avenue S

BALLARD — Pre-pandemic, the esteemed nose-to-tail butcher shop Beast and Cleaver often hosted intimate 10-12 seat dinners on weekends to showcase the shop’s best cuts. Now those are continuing under the moniker Peasant. Meals so far have included duck confit with Yorkshire pudding waffle and cherry gastrique, and an Old Bay-spiced beignet with bone marrow bernaise, along with plenty of beer and wine pairings. Reservations can be made via Tock. 2362 NW 80th Street

June 22, 2021

DOWNTOWN — Vietnamese stalwart Pho Bac has expanded with a new location downtown. This outpost has the usual lineup of noodle soups, but Seattle’s longtime favorite is now getting into the banh mi game, too. The restaurant bakes bread for the sandwiches onsite and showcases a few different types of banh mi: one with meatballs and salt-cured egg yolks in tomato broth, a pork option with pho fat infused banana leaf, and a tofu pate offering. Later this summer, there will be a speakeasy-style bar upstairs slinging Vietnamese cocktails. 1923 7th Avenue

LAKE CITY — The Argentinian Seatango Bakery & Cafe started as a catering service, with a kiosk in Tukwila’s Spice Bridge, and now has a fixed location up on Lake City Way. It sells a variety of sweet and savory pastries, including beef, chicken, and vegetable empanadas; crepes; monster bolas; Argentinian-style pizza; and some sandwiches, such as pork sausage with chimichurri. 12728 Lake City Way NE

BELLEVUE — National conveyor belt sushi chain Kura Sushi has landed on the Eastside, bringing its revolving seafood bar to Wilburton Village. On the menu are a selection of nigiri (garlic ponzu red snapper, dashi olive salmon), rolls, gunkan, and seafood-heavy sides (softshell crab tempura, scallop carpaccio). There’s also a playful feature where a short anime video plays at each table for every five sushi plates ordered and prizes are doled out for every 15 ordered. 266 116th Avenue NE

WOODINVILLE — DeLille winery has opened a new restaurant called The Lounge at DeLille Cellars adjacent to its Woodinville tasting room (formerly the Old Redhook Brewery). Alongside bottles and glass pour options are cheese and charcuterie plates, some salads and sandwiches, snacks (such as duck confit poutine), and larger entrees, including red prawn spaghetti with macadamia arugula pesto. There’s also a deck for outdoor dining. 14300 NE 145th Street

RAINIER BEACH — Ice cream shop Creamy Cone Cafe recently made its debut, serving up a variety of rotating flavors, including pecan praline, chocolate truffle, salted caramel swirl, and birthday cake (there are also a few vegan options, such as watermelon sorbet). On the drinks side are espressos, lattes, and sodas. Per the South Seattle Emerald, the family-run business also has plans to offer some savory snacks down the line, including biscuits and gravy. 9433 Rainier Avenue S

WEST SEATTLE — New Orleans-influenced speakeasy In the Heart has opened in the back of Lika Love clothing boutique. There’s a food menu of gumbo, Creole crab dip, and muffulettas, as well as a cocktail list that includes French 75s and Ramos fizzes. “I am most excited about being able to share my family recipes with everyone,” owner Malika Siddiq tells Eater Seattle. “My parents are born and raised in New Orleans … eating good food is what we bond over.” 4547 California Avenue SW

TUKWILA — The birria boom continues with Birrieria Monarca, a new counter service spot that opened recently in a large stone building off Interurban Avenue. It offers a whole bunch of spins on the dish, including crunch wraps and ramen options, and there are quesabirria tacos, burritos, and mulitas available as well. 14201 Interurban Avenue S

U DISTRICT — Growing boba tea and bubble waffle franchise Happy Lemon opened its latest outpost in U Village, marking its seventh location in the greater Seattle area. On the menu is a variety of milk teas, fruit teas, bubble waffles flavored with chocolate and matcha, and some rock salt crema-topped drinks. 2630 NE University Village Street

June 8, 2021

SODO — New counter service lunch spot Take It Easy There … Big Sandwich serves up a variety of meaty snacks, including a chicken parmesan topped with spaghetti and a smoked turkey BLT, along with some barbecue plates. There’s takeout, a couple of tables for dine-in, and the spot is waiting on a liquor license for beer and wine. It’s parent company is a meal delivery service from restaurant veteran Jesse Smith and Maximillian Petty of fine dining destination Eden Hill Restaurant. Take It Easy is co-helmed by Smith and Eden Hill’s Justin Tiger. 3201 4th Avenue South

KIRKLAND — Hunan-influenced Fan Tang Cafe — which has a temporarily closed Southcenter outpost — opened in the Houghton neighborhood for dinner June 8, with lunch coming soon. Main dishes include family recipes from co-owners Sheng Zhao and Ling Liu, including spicy shrimp, ginger chicken, and pork belly, with ingredients sourced locally, such as Snake River Kurobuta pork and Painted Hill beef. Open for takeout, delivery (via Doordash and Chowbus) and limited dine-in. 10615 NE 68th Street

CHINATOWN INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT — Seattle can never have enough Korean fried chicken, and the latest entry is Mr. Chicken. On the fast-casual menu are a selection of wings, drumsticks, and thighs, with a variety of seasoning options (yangnyum, soy garlic, honey), plus sides that include spicy rice cakes and Korean dogs. Open for takeout and delivery via Doordash, Uber Eats, and Postmates. 516 6th Avenue S

U DISTRICT — YangGuoFu Malatang (part of a large, popular Chinese chain) has recently opened an outpost in Seattle. The restaurant offers build-your-own noodle bowls with a variety of broth bases, vegetables, and meats. Customizing with add-ons may be the biggest appeal, since there are dozens of ingredients to choose from and adjustable spice levels. Open for takeout and limited dine-in. 4730 University Way

May 10, 2021

CAPITOL HILL — Finch and Pine has opened in the space formerly occupied by Cafe Barjot, with a menu that emphasizes vegan, vegetarian, and pescatarian fare. Among some of the selections to start are roasted radish salad, wild huckleberry pancakes, chilled nettle soup, and baked saffron eggs, plus seasonal tartines and pastries (including matcha mochi muffins). Finch and Pine will start as a daytime cafe, but eventually plans to branch out with dinner service by 2022. On the drinks side, there’s coffee, wine, and beer, and the cafe is open for takeout and limited patio dining. 711 Bellevue Avenue

HALLER LAKE — New Japanese barbecue spot Niku Niku has quietly opened in the Asian Family Market food court on Aurora Avenue. The owners tell Eater Seattle the restaurant specializes in different grades of high-quality beef (including coveted A5 wagyu), pork, lamb, seafood, chicken, and duck as the main items, alongside a few Japanese apps and desserts. Servers are on hand to cook the premium cuts tableside, although diners can also cook everything themselves, if they so choose. Open for dine-in. 13200 Aurora Avenue N

KENMORE — Cedar and Elm, helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Jason Wilson , has opened at the Lodge, a fancy new hotel and spa at St. Edward State Park. The dinner menu highlights local fare, with items such as duck fried rice in a Chukar cherry sauce and braised Okanagan short ribs served with foraged mushrooms. Next to the restaurant are Father Mulligan’s Heritage Bar (a casual spot with cocktails and flatbreads), and the speakeasy-style Tonsorium. All are open for takeout and limited dine-in services. 14477 Juanita Drive NE

EDMONDS — Renowned restaurateur Shubert Ho (who co-owns Edmonds seafood sensation the Market) has opened the Potlatch Bistro at the new Waterfront Center, a multigenerational organization that provides wellness programs and other services for the community. In addition to beachside dining (with a menu of smash burgers, salads, and tacos available for takeout and limited dine-in), the restaurant offers a charitable lunch program that aims to address food insecurity among seniors. 220 Railroad Avenue

CAPITOL HILL — Bombay Burger, a fast-casual restaurant focusing on Indian flavors, recently made its debut at 15th Avenue and Madison Street. Patty options include aloo tikki, pan-grilled paneer, chicken, and lamb varieties, and there are plenty of sides, such as masala fries, samosas, and chaat. A selection of lassis and shakes highlight the drinks menu, and there’s rasmalai and gulab jamun for those who want something sweet. Open for takeout and delivery through Grubhub and Uber Eats. 1420 E Madison Street

April 14, 2021

CENTRAL DISTRICT — Shewa-Ber has opened on Jackson Street, featuring a variety of Ethiopian and Eritrean dishes from a family with strong restaurant roots. Among the items are crispy kitfo rolls cooked in clarified butter, fried tilapia, dulet (a chopped tripe medley), and a separate section for vegetarians, with injera made onsite. On the drinks side are beer and wine from local purveyors, as well as coffee. Open for takeout and limited dine-in. 1801 S Jackson Street

GREENWOOD — After 20 years serving excellent tacos in White Center (and landing on the Eater 38), Mexican food truck Taqueria La Fondita recently opened a Greenwood outpost. The menu is much the same as its South Seattle siblings: plates piled high with carne asada, adobada, and lengua tacos, as well as plump burritos. Open for takeout only, but delivery is available at the other spots via DoorDash and other apps. 8953 Aurora Avenue N

WEST SEATTLE — As the name suggests, Khao Man Gai — located in a commissary kitchen — basically specializes in the popular Thai chicken and rice dish. The item is delectable enough on its own, but here also comes with daikon soup (for those who want a fuller meal, there are also a couple of appetizers, like spring rolls and satay, on the menu). It’s open for takeout with curbside pickup. 4611 36th Avenue SW

KIRKLAND — The Eastside gets a meaty new spot in Deja Moo, a more casual offshoot of neighborhood burger favorite the Tipsy Cow. Similar to its sibling, the burgers here are loaded with different toppings, such as the Backdraft (with roasted jalapenos and habaneros), and the Wine Snob (with triple cream brie and truffle aioli). There are also salads and a selection of shakes, including a bananas foster and salted caramel varieties. Open for takeout and limited dine-in. 9749 NE 119th Way

March 30, 2021

ISSAQUAH — New Cantonese barbecue specialist Famous Kitchen opened recently for takeout and limited onside dining, featuring a meaty menu of roasted duck, char siu, and braised chicken legs, alongside congee and stir fry dishes. It’s located at Pickering Square, next to the PCC, and delivery is available via Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Seamless. 1802 12th Ave NW

BELLTOWN — Pub 70 has opened in the space formerly occupied by Paddy Coyne’s on Pier 70. The menu features a robust menu of local PNW beers on draft (including Black Raven, Icicle Brewing, and Reubens), plus snacks such as wings, fish tacos, and ale-battered shishito peppers. It’s open for takeout and limited dine-in service. 2801 Alaskan Way

CAPITOL HILL — Dessert-filled tasting room Flight Wine and Chocolate recently made its debut, featuring confections such as chipotle fudge brownie bites and crispy rice cereal bars with toasted pumpkin seeds. Right now, the aviation-themed shop is only open for bottle, chocolate, and retail sales, but reservations for tastings will be coming soon, and sign-ups are available for its wine club. 1300 E Pike Street

RAVENNA — Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen, which has locations in Kirkland and Lynnwood, recently opened its third outpost down the block from JuneBaby). The franchise is the brainchild of a Thai couple who partnered with friends at local chain Bai Tong, and has received critical praise for its well-crafted plates, including fermented sausage, pla meuk pad kai kem (sliced squid with salted egg yolk). It’s open for takeout, limited dine-in, and delivery via Uber Eats and GrubHub. 2316 NE 65th Street

RENTON — Fast-casual restaurant Taco Dudes and Caribbean has set up shop next to the Uwajimaya market. Among the sandwich selection served on 8-inch baguettes are the Tiger King (prawns sauteed in garlic tapenade) and Puerquito Valiente (marinated pork shoulder), while tacos include al pastor, chorizo, and pollo asado. The beverage menu features horchatas and tamarindos. Open for takeout, limited dine-in, and delivery. 365 S Grady Way

March 19, 2021

FREMONT — Upscale Indian restaurant Rasai opens at the former Qazi’s location, serving a variety of contemporary twists on classic dishes, such as cactus and paneer rolls, lamb chops dressed with parsnip foam, and pheasant lababdar. On the drinks side, there’s beer, wine, and several original cocktails, including a watermelon shikanji made with chaat syrup. Currently open for previews with takeout and limited onsite dining (indoors and outdoors); the grand opening is slated for March 26. 473 N 36th Street

BALLARD — The latest addition to Seattle’s Thai food scene is Koo Hoo, which debuted quietly in early March with a wide-ranging menu. There are plenty of soups, noodles, and curries on offer, as well as an emphasis on some smaller bites, such as thung thongs (deep fried potatoes, and water chestnuts, wrapped in pastries), grilled pork skewers, and Thai beef jerky. Open for takeout, delivery via GrubHub, and limited onsite dining. 1480 NW 70th Street

BELLTOWN — Moldovan restaurant Me Dor has taken over the former Boat Street Kitchen space. There are traditional dishes from the region, such as sarmale (pork-filled cabbage and grape leaf rolls) sitting alongside various meaty entrees (lamb chops, filet mignon), plus a dessert called Guguta’s Hat, consisting of rolled up sour cherry crepes stacked in a pyramid. The owners say the restaurant is the first of its kind on the West Coast. 3131 Western Avenue

CAPITOL HILL — Brazilian coffee shop chain Kitanda recently opened a new outpost on Capitol Hill, its sixth location in the region. In addition to a variety of espresso, lattes, and caffeinated shakes, the cafe also features the popular cheese bread pão de queijo, as well as a selection of sandwiches. There are some pantry items for sale as well. Open for takeout and delivery. 200 Broadway E

FREMONT — The Lacey, Washington-based Japanese restaurant Kamakura opened a second location in Seattle, with an extensive menu of sushi, chirashi bowls, and okonomiyaki. The restaurant also touts its vegan sushi options, made at a separate bar to avoid cross-contamination. Open for takeout and delivery only, with ordering available on apps such as Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Seamless. 3520 Fremont Ave N

CENTRAL DISTRICT — Melo Cafe recently opened up in the former Cortona Cafe space, serving up coffee, juice, baked goods, and empanadas for takeout. According to the South Seattle Emerald, the cafe hopes to expand the business with live music and community events, while supporting Black-woman-owned farms. Diners can follow the official Instagram page for updates. 2425 E Union Street

February 24, 2021

RENTON — New seafood joint Salty Blue Fish and Chips touts its “Aussie” take on the namesake snack, with battered New Zealand hoki as the primary attraction, alongside fries seasoned with chicken salt (an umami condiment popular in Australia). The menu also features a selection of tacos, burgers, and chicken schnitzel. Open for pickup orders via Clover. 601 South 3rd Street

BELLEVUE — Dumpling specialist Dough Zone is opening another Seattle area location on Friday, February 26, according to Seattle PI, taking over the spot formerly occupied by Swiftwater Cellars. Just like the other outposts, diners will find specialties like xiao long bao, pan-fried pork buns, congee, and scallion pancakes. This will also be the new flagship spot; its Crossroads restaurant in Bellevue has permanently closed. 10360 Main Street

EDMONDS — Poultry chain Vons Chicken has opened a location north of the city. The brand originated in South Korea before landing in the Bay Area in 2014, and has since expanded to more than 20 locations across the U.S., including an outpost in Federal Way. There’s both oven-baked and fried bird offerings, along with sides such as rice cakes, fried shrimp, and mandoo. Open for takeout. 22511 Highway 99

KENT — After opening in late 2020, the food truck Fire Tacos has started to build some buzz in the South End for some serious birria, not only of the taco variety, but also tortas and nachos. There are beef, goat, and lamb options (plus cold beverages such as horchatas), and the truck is usually parked near the library. 105 West Smith Street

LAKE FOREST PARK — A new fast-casual Mediterranean grill called Gyro Boss has parked itself at the Town Center, with a selection of shawarma (beef and lamb), kebabs, falafels, hummus platters, and salads. Open for takeout. 17171 Bothell Way NE

February 9, 2021

GREENWOOD/PHINNEY RIDGE — Five years after closing its original location, sandwich shop Martino’s — known for meaty offerings, such as the Santa Maria tri-tip — will officially reopen Thursday, February 11. The restaurant has already done several weekend pop-ups over the past month, but it will now roll out a full menu of about six different sandwiches, rotating dinner specials, small plates, and salads, as well as beer, wine, and cocktails for both takeout and limited indoor dining. In addition to the return of old favorites, the reopening menu will include a fried chicken sandwich, a smash burger, cherry-smoked wings, and chili. 7314 Greenwood Avenue N

INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT — A takeout and delivery-only Japanese restaurant called Sushi Blossom recently made its debut in Little Saigon. The menu features various sushi and sashimi specials, plus deep-fried tofu, donburi, and a selection of rolls that are set at decent prices (a combo of four will set one back about $10.50, before fees). Orders can be placed via the official website, or through third-party apps like Doordash and Grubhub. 1222 S Weller Street

WEST SEATTLE — Operating out of an old shipping container on wheels, TACOntainer serves a short menu of tacos on Alki. West Seattle blog reported on the opening in January, and the menu includes asada, chicken, and mushroom offering, plus toppings like truffle oil and grilled jalapeños. The stand should stay put where it is for the foreseeable future, although the owners are eyeing a possible future location nearby. It’s open daily until items sell out. 2532 Alki Avenue SW

GREENWOOD/PHINNEY RIDGE — Laotian hot pot restaurant Flavor Lao Bowl opened on Aurora Avenue in January, serving up a selection of bowls simmering with various spicy beef, chicken-based, and sour tom yum broths. In addition to the hot pot, there are also wings, skewers, larb gai, tom khem, and spicy pork sausages. It’s open for takeout, delivery via Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates, and limited indoor dining. 7821 Aurora Avenue N

BELLEVUE — Famed steakhouse chef John Howie debuted a new bar, Whiskey, next to his upscale Bellevue steakhouse at the Bravern. On the drinks list is a Rare Perfection 25-Year bourbon and a 23-Year Buffalo Trace Giant Oak from the distillery’s experimental collection, plus some cocktails. Snacks include wagyu brisket flatbread, tempura kurobuta bacon with a maple-sambal dipping sauce, and a 10-ounce prime chuck burger topped with bourbon-braised sweet onions and blue cheese. It’s open for limited indoor dining, with a select few bites available for takeout upon request. 11111 NE 8th Street

January 25, 2021

LITTLE SAIGON — Hello Em, specializing in Vietnamese roasts and snacks from Pho Bac Sup Shop co-owner Yenvy Pham, opened in the Friends of Little Saigon Creative space. The shop has its own roastery, with beans imported directly from Vietnamese farmers, and offers beverages such as cá phê sữa đá (iced coffee with condensed milk), a creamy cà phê trứng, and a coconut-flavored cà phê cốt dừa. On the food side, diners can find variations on a “banh mi-nini” (a pressed banh mi), plus some sweeter items that will rotate into menu, including salted egg red bean buns, pork floss bread, durian crepe cakes, and fresh fruit cakes rolls. Open for takeout only. 1227 S Weller Street

BELLEVUE — FOB Poke Bar (with locations in Belltown and Capitol Hill) has opened a third restaurant in the area and its first on the Eastside. Just like the first to outposts, there are build-your-own poke bowls, with tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail, and unagi bases to go along with a variety of toppings, such as spicy crabmeat salad and masago, plus sauces. The new spot offers in-store take-out, or delivery through UberEats and Doordash. 333 108th Avenue NE

CAPITOL HILL — Mexican chocolatier Rey Amargo has set up shop on Pike Street, serving a selection of handmade sweets and drinks (including hot cocoa). Based out of Jalisco, the company — which has been around for 80 years — specializes in a variety of bars, truffles, and chocolate-covered fruits. This is its first fixed US location, and is open for takeout on made-to-order items as well as retail. 722 E Pike Street

HILLMAN CITY/RAINIER VALLEY — New Vietnamese sandwich shop Banh Mi Deluxe is open in the same spot as bubble tea purveyor Boss Tea, both situated right next to Rainier BBQ in the same parking lot. On the menu is a variety of banh mi, naturally, including crispy pork belly, roasted duck, and meatball, while the drinks counter has quite a few options as well, including rose milk tea, matcha, jasmine, Thai, and Taiwanese versions. All available for takeout. 6408 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S

WALLINGFORD — Those craving some Hainan chicken may want to check out the new spot Drunken Chicken, which specializes in the dish marinated in rice wine. There’s also a version served Khoa Mun Gai-style served with seasoned herb rice and chicken broth on the menu that sticks with the basics. Available for takeout or in-house delivery. 4401 Wallingford Avenue N

SOUTH LAKE UNION — Hot on the coattails of the mochi-doughnut craze (exemplified by the popularity of Dochi’s opening in 2019), is Mochinut. The ghost kitchen chain landed in Seattle recently, serving up flavors such as yuzu, churro, and ube doughnuts, as well as a few Korean rice dogs to cover all the Instagrammable snacks. With locations in California as well, it looks it has plans to franchise out to other locations in the area (Lakewood, Edmonds, Bellevue) and cities nationwide. 400 Fairview Avenue N

January 8, 2021

BALLARD — Popular Indian street food spot Spice Waala has opened a second location, serving up a selection kathi rolls, chaat, and other snacks. After years building a following with farmers market stalls, co-owners Aakanksha Sinha and Uttam Mukherjee opened their first fixed location on Capitol Hill in 2019 and had been on the hunt for another one pre-pandemic, before finding an opportunity at the former Boar’s Nest space. The new restaurant isn’t big, but with takeout service the only option at the moment, it should suffice. Spice Waala also plans to build on its Bhojan community service efforts, and are scouting local Ballard organizations to support. 2008 NW 56th Street

SOUTH LAKE UNION — The Sammamish Lebanese fast-casual restaurant Tanoor has opened its first Seattle outpost on Dexter Avenue. On the menu is a selection of smaller plates, such as tabbouleh, labneh, shawarma, and fatayer (an oven-baked pie stuffed with herbs and cheese). There are also larger family meals for takeout, including mixed grill kebabs with mezze, and shakshuka served all day, plus a Nutella man’oushe for dessert. Delivery apps aren’t set up yet, but takeout orders are being taken over the phone at 425-457-5272. 22610 SE 4th Street

BALLARD — A few months after establishing its first Seattle brewery in Georgetown, the acclaimed Portland-based Great Notion opened a second location further north. There are only cans to go of the brewer’s award-winning fruit-flavored sours and stouts available, as well as merch items. CEO Paul Reiter also recently said the brewery plans to roll out a menu of sandwiches with its own hot sauces and mustards, and will be more of an all-ages, eventually. 5101 14th Avenue NW

GEORGETOWN — In early December, the well-loved, vegetarian-friendly bar Georgetown Liquor Company got a revival from Alan Threewit, co-owner of Capitol Hill’s heavy metal-influenced den Highline. According to the South Seattle Emerald, Threewit gave the place a refresh, and an all vegan menu, with alternate protein takes on pulled pork, reubens, and French dips. There are plenty of cocktails to go as well, including a white Russian with lavender-infused vodka and soy milk. 5501 Airport Way S

MERCER ISLAND — The Croatian-influenced Pogacha, sibling to longtime Bellevue restaurant Cafe Pogacha, opened for takeout recently at 2707 78th Avenue SE, serving up its well-known hand-rolled, oven-baked flatbreads and pizzas. Other offerings include pastas, adobar chicken dish with port-soaked grapes and a gorgonzola cream sauce, lamb shank, and some wine selections to go. 2707 78th Avenue SE

BALLARD — A new Italian restaurant called Nolita from three New York transplants has opened on 15th Avenue NW. The menu highlights pasta dishes, such as spaghetti bolognese, linguine with clams, and the (increasingly rare) bucatini with pig cheek. Vegetarians and those eating gluten free will also find plenty of options, and for dessert there’s almond torte. Everything’s available for takeout, including bottles of Italian wine. 5909 15th Avenue NW