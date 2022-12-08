Share All sharing options for: Where to Order Hanukkah Takeout Specials in Seattle This Year

This year, the Jewish Festival of Lights starts at sunset on Sunday, December 18, and runs until Monday, December 26. To help you celebrate Hanukkah in style, several Seattle delis, caterers, and bakeries are offering takeout treats like sufganiyot, latkes, and smoked salmon, not to mention supplies like candles. Don’t hesitate to preorder, though: The holiday might last eight days, but if history is any indication these limited menus won’t.

Although its Seward Park sibling Muriel’s All Day Eats sadly closed last month, Pinehurst’s wonderful Jewish deli Zylberschtein’s continues to carry the torch, offering a wealth of a la carte heat-at-home Hanukkah specials for pickup December 18–24. The online preorder menu includes potato latkes by the half dozen with sour cream and apple sauce; heaps of brisket; sufganiyot brioche doughnuts filled with the likes of pistachio cream or blueberry rhubarb jam; mushroom and buckwheat knishes; matzo ball soup; and even Maccabeer Winter IPA from Leikam Brewing, Portland’s kosher brewery.

Dupar On The Fly

Latkes-A-Go-Go has returned, with an a la carte menu available for pick-up or delivery December 18–23 from Dupar On The Fly, the takeout wing of Lisa Dupar Catering. Preorder from a concise list featuring Aunt Frieda’s gluten-free latkes with creme fraiche and apple butter, matzo ball soup, braided challah bread, and jelly doughnuts, each option designed to serve six. You can also add a few optional wine pairings like a Mark Ryan Winery chardonnay.

Trophy Cupcakes

The Hanukkah assortment from local sweets chain Trophy Cupcakes includes sufganiyot-inspired macarons and cupcakes, the former filled with cinnamon-sugar buttercream and raspberry jam, the latter stuffed with raspberry jam and topped with sugar Stars of David. You can also get menorah napkins; dessert plates decorated with dreidels and gold-foil menorahs; and a gift box that adds sparklers, gelt, surprise balls, and cava to the mix. It’s all available for pickup or local delivery December 16–26, and a DIY cupcake decorating kit is even available for nationwide shipping.

Capitol Hill deli Dingfelder’s, known for its meaty sandwiches, offers a hearty heat-at-home Chanukah Box that leads with a choice of brisket and gravy, smoked salmon, or a whole roasted kosher chicken. The mains come with a dozen gluten-free latkes with sides like cranberry orange relish or caramelized onion mushroom compote; a quart of soup (from matzo ball to beet borscht to split pea); gelt; a wooden dreidel; and optional wine. Everything’s available a la carte, as well, and you can add candles and desserts like sufganiyot and pumpkin cheesecake. Online orders open December 11 for pickup starting December 17.