Where to Eat at T-Mobile Park, Home of the Seattle Mariners

During the long, long spell when the Mariners were a bad, bad baseball team, T-Mobile Park still gave fans a reason to visit. Some of Seattle’s most notable restaurants have outposts here, including Marination, Ivar’s, Ballard Pizza Co., Lil Woody’s, Moto Pizza, and Pure Acai. Executive chef Javier Rosa of the Mariners’ hospitality partner Sodexo Live! has put his mark on the offerings at Holy Smoke barbecue and Edgar’s Cantina, a Mexican spot known for being one of the few ballpark concessions in the country that serves grasshoppers. So there’s no excuse to have a lousy meal when you’re taking in a ballgame.

In 2024, T-Mobile is bringing in a new food vendor in: the Japanese restaurant Tamari Bar, which is serving katsu, curry, and Chinese-style doughnuts. But there’s also a load of menu updates — including crab pizza and pork belly sliders — that should give Mariners fans a reason to visit the ballpark even if the team stumbles. There’s also beer under $5! Here’s a list of notable food options at T-Mobile Park:

New food this year

Tamari Bar [Section 133]

Given the Japanese influence in Seattle (and Ichiro’s importance to M’s history) it’s only fitting that T-Mobile Park has a dedicated Japanese food provider. This is great food for chilly baseball weather — the curry is warming and has a hearty mixture of spices, and Chinese doughnuts are maybe the perfect sports-watching snack, bready and not too sweet.

Walk-Off Markets [Sections 105, 126, and 141]

There’s now three locations for these grab-and-go concession stands, which use Amazon’s “Just Walk Off” technology to let guests buy things without having to wait in line or interact with cashiers. These markets also have some pretty good food options, especially the one at Section 105, where you can get the pork belly sliders — crispy, sweet, meaty, finger-licking treats — as well as ribs and wings. (These dishes are also available at Holy Smoke in Section 313.) All three markets offer a two-sandwiches-in-one abomination (positive) called the Double MitchWich. Named after Mariner Mitches Garver and Haniger, it’s half a Cuban sandwich, half a chicken-bacon-avocado sandwich, and a guaranteed way to get your date to ask, “Are you eating that whole thing??”

Moto Pizza [Section 312]

Now that it’s no longer borderline impossible to get Moto’s Filipino-inflected ‘zas outside the ballpark, it’s a little less exciting that Moto has a location in T-Mobile. But it’s still worth visiting to try the crab pizza, a new-to-the-ballpark offering this year. It’s crispy and buttery with a satisfying hint of lemon — honestly it resembles a crab toast dish more than a pizza. Not that there’s anything wrong with that!

Ballard Pizza Co. [The ‘Pen, Section 241 Terrace Club, and Section 132]

Ethan Stowell’s New York-style slice joint now has an additional location in Section 132, and has a new selection on its menu, the carb-heavy King Pizza, which features mini rigatoni. They’re also debuting a cookie called How to Wolf a Cookie, an homage to Stowell’s How to Cook a Wolf restaurant.

Marination [The ‘Pen]

BIG NEWS: The Hawaiian restaurant is now serving frosé slushies, a first for T-Mobile (nonalcoholic slushies are also available). In addition to the usual offerings, this year Marination has tater tots as well as tofu tots — crispy bits of tofu seasoned with adobo and served with jalapeno ranch sauce.

Edgar’s Cantina [The ‘Pen and Section 212]

Mariners executive chef Javier Rosa has updated the menu here to include a birria torta (the birria craze has come to T-Mobile), alongside mainstays like the shrimp quesadillas.

Major Venues to Hit

There are several major concessions venues at T-Mobile — some with multiple locations — plus additional stands scattered throughout the park. Here are some of the best bets.

Din Tai Fung [The ‘Pen and Section 133]

The Chinese dumpling expert serves vegetable and pork wonton soup, vegetable and pork wontons with spicy sauce, chicken-fried rice, spare ribs, steamed bao buns filled with pork, or a vegetarian option with bok choy, tofu, mushrooms, and vermicelli noodles.

Lil Woody’s [The ‘Pen]

The local mini chain features Royal Ranch grass-fed beef, and offers two classic quarter-pound ballpark burgers: the Big Woody (with Hill’s bacon and the works), and the more simply topped Lil Woody. Other items include an Impossible burger, chicken tenders, and regular or garlic fries.

Pure Açaí [Section 132]

The Just Poké owners are behind this spot for acai bowls, which could be just the thing during hot summer games. Along with a variety of acai bowls, the shop will be offering Nutella toast topped with banana, coconut, and granola and a sweet matcha drink.

Salt and Straw [Section 152]

This ice cream shop is a must-visit for dessert fans; this year it’ll be rolling out the Wild-Forged Berry Slab Pie flavor, which has satisfying chunks of pie and berry topping smeared all over a salted vanilla ice cream

Way Back Crab Shack [Section 187]

Chef Ethan Stowell’s toasted Dungeness Crab sandwich, crab fries, Old Bay fries, and clam chowder pairs with the rotating selection of draft beers including local and craft brews.

Where and What to Drink

Value Beers [Sections 109, 118, 222, 244, 309, 319, 329, and 347]

If, like Mariners owner John Stanton, you find yourself in a bit of a budget crunch, fear not — T-Mobile has a slate of canned beers for under $7, including Miller High Life, Sierra Nevada IPA, and local brewery Metier’s Double Play lager. Athletica’s NA IPA is also in the mix. The T-Mobile Park Beer Finder lists the full selection of drafts, bottles/cans, and where to find them all.

The T-Mobile ‘Pen

Open two hours before first pitch with $7.50 draft beer the first hour, the ‘Pen offers the earliest entry into the ballpark. Also within the ‘Pen is the full-service cocktail bar Caught Looking Lounge, and the Coors Light Rail Bar, plus those aforementioned frosé slushies.

Batch Cocktails [Tito’s in The ‘Pen, Section 338 Boxscore Bar, section 349 Trident Deck]

Seattle-based Scotty’s Juice offers three batch cocktails: spiked strawberry lemonade, spiked raspberry lemonade (both with vodka), and a paloma made with tequila and grapefruit juice.

The Chateau by Chateau Ste. Michelle Wine Bar [Section 126]

While wine options are available throughout T-Mobile Park, this dedicated wine bar offers the largest selection. Along with multiple Chateau Ste. Michelle varietals, you’ll also find wines from other estates such as Drumheller, H3, Erath, and Born of Fire.