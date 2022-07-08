 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Eight Excellent Wedding Venues That Happen to be Restaurants

The Hottest New Restaurants in the Seattle Area, July 2022

Where to Find Seattle’s Most Essential Brunches

Pinball and Arcade Museum Seligenstadt. Several rows of pinball machines. A player is visible in the background with their back to the viewer.
Seattle has a thriving pinball and vintage arcade bar scene.
Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

12 Seattle Bars With Fun Activities

Enjoying your favorite brews is even better with an arcade, mini golf, or a game of bocce ball

by Mark Van Streefkerk
View as Map
Seattle has a thriving pinball and vintage arcade bar scene.
| Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images
by Mark Van Streefkerk

It’s probably because of the weather that Seattleites are experts at having fun indoors. You don’t have to look far for neighborhood bars that host fun activities like pinball, vintage arcade games, bocce ball, bowling, and mini golf.

Check out pinball bar Shorty’s in Belltown, Rhein Haus on Capitol Hill for bocce ball, or try your hand at throwing sharp objects at Blade & Timber. Popular West Seattle spot Admiral Pub offers Skee-Ball and darts as well as pinball, and South Lake Union’s Art Marble 21 has a dedicated game room all its own.

Here’s 12 Seattle bars with fun activities, listed from West to East. Know a place that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

For more, check out our list of 18 Essential Seattle Bars.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Admiral Pub

Copy Link

This laid-back hub of West Seattle’s Admiral neighborhood has a little something for everyone. Here, games are on the big screen every day, along with weekly events like karaoke, bingo, trivia, and drag shows. The Admiral has 15 pinball machines and other games like Skee-Ball and darts.

2306 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 933-9500
(206) 933-9500

The Ice Box Arcade

Copy Link

Did someone say Pinball Tournament? They might have been talking about Ice Box Arcade, a destination for the pinball community due to its impressive line up of machines (over 30 new and vintage, from a recent count). Ice Box is truly a charmer: dog friendly, with an outdoor beer garden, live music, DJs, and karaoke events. In addition to pinball, there’s also vintage arcade games, air hockey, and billiards. Open every day from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m., it’s all-ages until 8 p.m.

615 NW Bright St, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 588-2661
(206) 588-2661

Coindexter's

Copy Link

This Greenwood bar serves up burgers, wings, tots, and creative cocktails, as well as pinball, Killer Queen, and plenty of vintage arcade games like Mario Kart and Street Fighter. Coindexter’s has a monthly pinball tournament and weekly Killer Queen meetup.

8556 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 783-0477
(206) 783-0477

Add-A-Ball

Copy Link

A pinball and vintage arcade paradise in an old scooter repair shop, Fremont’s Add-A-Ball is tucked away in an alley across the street from Brouwer’s Cafe. The place tends to get packed, but it’s worth grabbing a cheap beer and waiting for your favorite game to open up. Good Shape Pizza was a recent pop-up here.

315 N 36th St #2b, Seattle, WA 98103

Shorty's

Copy Link

This 25-year-old Belltown institution is Seattle’s original pinball bar. Clown and Coney Island themed, its outdoor patio draws a cross section of locals, bike messengers, and industry folks. Inside, booth tables are made from vintage pinball machines. There’s Skee-Ball, a claw machine, four player Pac-Man, and other video games in addition to pinball. Fuel up with one of Shorty’s hot dogs or boozy smoothies.

2316 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 441-5449
(206) 441-5449

Also Featured in:

Jupiter Bar

Copy Link

Co-owned by muralist Joey Nix, Jupiter is a Belltown art bar that also has a back room full of pinball machines, video games, and a billiard table. Food is by Situ Tacos, a Lebanese-Mexican pop-up known for delicious crunchy tacos.

2126 2nd Ave Suite A, Seattle, WA 98121

Art Marble 21

Copy Link

Catering to professionals in South Lake Union, this bar and restaurant has a lounge on the first floor perfect for watching sports, and the loft upstairs is great for groups or private events. Art Marble 21 also has a dedicated game room with shuffleboard, bocce ball, and billiards.

731 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 223-0300
(206) 223-0300

Flatstick Pub - South Lake Union

Copy Link

Flatstick has four Washington locations, all centered on local beer, mini golf, and other games like Duffleboard and Ball Jockey. It’s perfect for groups or birthday parties. There’s a Flatstick in Pioneer Square as well as South Lake Union; the latter features the art of local muralist Ryan “Henry” Ward. Each location has weekly events like trivia and bingo nights.

609 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 258-4989
(206) 258-4989

Blade & Timber - Seattle Axe Throwing

Copy Link

Blade & Timber created a whole new business around axe throwing. The Kansas-based company opened a location in Capitol Hill in 2019 and obtained a liquor license in 2021. Blade & Timber only serves beer, and has a two-drink limit while throwing axes. Some grab-and-go foods are available, and guests can bring in outside food.

206 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 316-0154
(206) 316-0154

Garage

Copy Link

With 20 bowling lanes and 25 billiard tables, Garage is the place for bowling leagues, tournaments, and group events. Garage serves up comfort classics like burgers, wings, and party drinks like the Watermelon Large Marge with tequila and watermelon puree.

1130 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 322-2296
(206) 322-2296

Also Featured in:

Unicorn

Copy Link

Carnival-themed and whimsical, Capitol Hill’s Unicorn bar is a destination for karaoke, drag bingo (and brunch), trivia and more. Narwal, the downstairs bar, has a stage, photo booth, pinball arcade and claw machine stocked with adult novelties.

1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 325-6492
(206) 325-6492

Also Featured in:

Rhein Haus Seattle

Copy Link

This Capitol Hill spot for beers, brats, and all things Bavarian also has another draw: bocce ball. With six courts, including five indoors, courts are available via reservations or on a walk-in basis. Find out more on Rhein Haus’ official bocce webpage.

912 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 325-5409
(206) 325-5409

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Admiral Pub

2306 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

This laid-back hub of West Seattle’s Admiral neighborhood has a little something for everyone. Here, games are on the big screen every day, along with weekly events like karaoke, bingo, trivia, and drag shows. The Admiral has 15 pinball machines and other games like Skee-Ball and darts.

2306 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 933-9500
(206) 933-9500

The Ice Box Arcade

615 NW Bright St, Seattle, WA 98107

Did someone say Pinball Tournament? They might have been talking about Ice Box Arcade, a destination for the pinball community due to its impressive line up of machines (over 30 new and vintage, from a recent count). Ice Box is truly a charmer: dog friendly, with an outdoor beer garden, live music, DJs, and karaoke events. In addition to pinball, there’s also vintage arcade games, air hockey, and billiards. Open every day from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m., it’s all-ages until 8 p.m.

615 NW Bright St, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 588-2661
(206) 588-2661

Coindexter's

8556 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103

This Greenwood bar serves up burgers, wings, tots, and creative cocktails, as well as pinball, Killer Queen, and plenty of vintage arcade games like Mario Kart and Street Fighter. Coindexter’s has a monthly pinball tournament and weekly Killer Queen meetup.

8556 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 783-0477
(206) 783-0477

Add-A-Ball

315 N 36th St #2b, Seattle, WA 98103

A pinball and vintage arcade paradise in an old scooter repair shop, Fremont’s Add-A-Ball is tucked away in an alley across the street from Brouwer’s Cafe. The place tends to get packed, but it’s worth grabbing a cheap beer and waiting for your favorite game to open up. Good Shape Pizza was a recent pop-up here.

315 N 36th St #2b, Seattle, WA 98103

Shorty's

2316 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

This 25-year-old Belltown institution is Seattle’s original pinball bar. Clown and Coney Island themed, its outdoor patio draws a cross section of locals, bike messengers, and industry folks. Inside, booth tables are made from vintage pinball machines. There’s Skee-Ball, a claw machine, four player Pac-Man, and other video games in addition to pinball. Fuel up with one of Shorty’s hot dogs or boozy smoothies.

2316 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 441-5449
(206) 441-5449

Jupiter Bar

2126 2nd Ave Suite A, Seattle, WA 98121

Co-owned by muralist Joey Nix, Jupiter is a Belltown art bar that also has a back room full of pinball machines, video games, and a billiard table. Food is by Situ Tacos, a Lebanese-Mexican pop-up known for delicious crunchy tacos.

2126 2nd Ave Suite A, Seattle, WA 98121

Art Marble 21

731 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Catering to professionals in South Lake Union, this bar and restaurant has a lounge on the first floor perfect for watching sports, and the loft upstairs is great for groups or private events. Art Marble 21 also has a dedicated game room with shuffleboard, bocce ball, and billiards.

731 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 223-0300
(206) 223-0300

Flatstick Pub - South Lake Union

609 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

Flatstick has four Washington locations, all centered on local beer, mini golf, and other games like Duffleboard and Ball Jockey. It’s perfect for groups or birthday parties. There’s a Flatstick in Pioneer Square as well as South Lake Union; the latter features the art of local muralist Ryan “Henry” Ward. Each location has weekly events like trivia and bingo nights.

609 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 258-4989
(206) 258-4989

Blade & Timber - Seattle Axe Throwing

206 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102

Blade & Timber created a whole new business around axe throwing. The Kansas-based company opened a location in Capitol Hill in 2019 and obtained a liquor license in 2021. Blade & Timber only serves beer, and has a two-drink limit while throwing axes. Some grab-and-go foods are available, and guests can bring in outside food.

206 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 316-0154
(206) 316-0154

Garage

1130 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122

With 20 bowling lanes and 25 billiard tables, Garage is the place for bowling leagues, tournaments, and group events. Garage serves up comfort classics like burgers, wings, and party drinks like the Watermelon Large Marge with tequila and watermelon puree.

1130 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 322-2296
(206) 322-2296

Unicorn

1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

Carnival-themed and whimsical, Capitol Hill’s Unicorn bar is a destination for karaoke, drag bingo (and brunch), trivia and more. Narwal, the downstairs bar, has a stage, photo booth, pinball arcade and claw machine stocked with adult novelties.

1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 325-6492
(206) 325-6492

Rhein Haus Seattle

912 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

This Capitol Hill spot for beers, brats, and all things Bavarian also has another draw: bocce ball. With six courts, including five indoors, courts are available via reservations or on a walk-in basis. Find out more on Rhein Haus’ official bocce webpage.

912 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 325-5409
(206) 325-5409

Related Maps