Enjoying your favorite brews is even better with an arcade, mini golf, or a game of bocce ball

It’s probably because of the weather that Seattleites are experts at having fun indoors. You don’t have to look far for neighborhood bars that host fun activities like pinball, vintage arcade games, bocce ball, bowling, and mini golf.

Check out pinball bar Shorty’s in Belltown, Rhein Haus on Capitol Hill for bocce ball, or try your hand at throwing sharp objects at Blade & Timber. Popular West Seattle spot Admiral Pub offers Skee-Ball and darts as well as pinball, and South Lake Union’s Art Marble 21 has a dedicated game room all its own.

Here’s 12 Seattle bars with fun activities, listed from West to East. Know a place that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.