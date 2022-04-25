14 Outstanding Restaurants In Bellevue’s Bel-Red Neighborhood

The Bel-Red (Bellevue-Redmond) neighborhood has transformed from Coca Cola’s industrial thoroughfare in the early 1990s to a bustling and residential multicultural hub in recent years. The expansion of Microsoft, Facebook, and other tech companies into the Eastside, as well as the development of the Spring District and upcoming 130th Avenue Light Rail station, has brought a lively commercial presence that sustains over 100 restaurants, including beloved global chains, mom-and-pop shops, and legacy institutions that have weathered the vicissitudes of the last several decades.

But what is most exciting about the roughly mile-long Bel-Red corridor is the density of its Asian restaurants — the dizzying range of options in the area includes Cantonese baked goods, Indian sweets, Sichuan fish pots, bubbling Korean sundubu, and so many other meals worth trying. The list below includes some of the best dining in the neighborhood — all within a 30 minute walk of each other.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.