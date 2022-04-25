 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Four ceramic bowls on a light wooden surface holding diced braised pork belly over rice, a pork meatball soup with a milky broth, glistening chili-oil sliced pig ears, and pickled mustard greens.
Taiwanese braised pork rice with pork meatball soup, pickled mustard greens, and chili-oil pork ear at MonGa Café in Bellevue’s Bel-Red neighborhood.
Jade Yamazaki Stewart

14 Outstanding Restaurants In Bellevue’s Bel-Red Neighborhood

With Cantonese baked goods, Indian sweets, Sichuan fish pots, bubbling Korean sundubu, and more

by Brett Bankson
Taiwanese braised pork rice with pork meatball soup, pickled mustard greens, and chili-oil pork ear at MonGa Café in Bellevue’s Bel-Red neighborhood.
| Jade Yamazaki Stewart
by Brett Bankson

The Bel-Red (Bellevue-Redmond) neighborhood has transformed from Coca Cola’s industrial thoroughfare in the early 1990s to a bustling and residential multicultural hub in recent years. The expansion of Microsoft, Facebook, and other tech companies into the Eastside, as well as the development of the Spring District and upcoming 130th Avenue Light Rail station, has brought a lively commercial presence that sustains over 100 restaurants, including beloved global chains, mom-and-pop shops, and legacy institutions that have weathered the vicissitudes of the last several decades.

But what is most exciting about the roughly mile-long Bel-Red corridor is the density of its Asian restaurants — the dizzying range of options in the area includes Cantonese baked goods, Indian sweets, Sichuan fish pots, bubbling Korean sundubu, and so many other meals worth trying. The list below includes some of the best dining in the neighborhood — all within a 30 minute walk of each other.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Cho Dang Tofu

1645 140th Ave NE #A1-A
Bellevue, WA 98005
(206) 408-4127
(206) 408-4127
This recently opened Eastside outpost of the Cho Dang Tofu chain specializes in the volcanic, bubbling Korean delicacy of sundubu: custard-like soft tofu served in a superheated stone dish with any number of broths, meats, vegetables, and other ingredients. Cho Dang Tofu offers 14 sundubu varieties, from the classic mushroom soup to the gopchang sundubu that comes with small strips of chewy, saucy tripe. Accompanying banchan include fried mackerel and a luxurious gamja (potato) salad served from a cart that roams around the restaurant.

2. Frying Fish

1915 140th Ave NE #2347
Bellevue, WA 98005
(425) 643-1234
(425) 643-1234
A perennial favorite, Frying Fish serves some of the best Sichuan food in the Seattle area. Bring some friends to this bright space, order a wide sampling of cold appetizers, noodles, soups, seafood, stir-fried vegetables and dry-fried meats, and enjoy the characteristic spicy, numbing, and sour flavors of Sichuan cuisine. On-site tanks that hold live fish and other seafood allow for a la minute processing and a fresh dining experience.

3. Afghan Cuisine

14320 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 641-4020
(425) 641-4020

Afghan food is nearly impossible to find on the Eastside outside of home kitchens, but thankfully Afghan Cuisine is here to fill that void. The concise menu is a collection of greatest hits: start with an order of the tender mantoo (Afghan dumplings), add one or two stewy vegetable dishes (the borani bademjan is eggplant slowly cooked to a sultry, almost dip-like tenderness), and round out the meal with a subtly brined and gently cooked lamb shank on top of long-grain rice with raisin and carrots in the qabili pallow (a famed Afghan rice and meat dish).

4. Donburi Station Bellevue

14339 NE 20th St Ste E
Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 435-4010
(425) 435-4010
Sister restaurant to Fremont Bowl and twin to Georgetown’s Donburi Station, this Bel-Red location is in the business of conjuring homey comfort with their donburi offerings that are just as suitable for a quick lunch as a voluminous dinner spread. Attention to process and detail is evident across the whole menu: the playful volcano donburi with spicy crab, salmon, and masago is calibrated and creamy from tart mayonnaise, and the warming una-gyu donburi with eel and sukiyaki beef is sweet and briney. Even the broiled edamame is carefully seasoned and cooked to tenderness.

5. MonGa Café

14603 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 643-2295
(425) 643-2295
Located steps from Bel-Red’s Asian Family Market, MonGa Cafe’s expression of Taiwanese cuisine is an homage to Old Taipei. Vegetable dishes like pickled cucumbers and bean sprouts sauteed with chives are bright and restrained, wonton and noodle plates are delicate and springy, and braised pork trotters and other meats are succulent and gelatinous. Open since 2013, MonGa Cafe currently has take-out and limited dine-in options.

6. Supreme Dumplings

14603 NE 20th St Unit 4B
Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 866-6612
(425) 866-6612
Xiao long bao, the focus of Supreme Dumplings, are always a good choice for a celebration. Rich broth and supple fillings blend together in a platonic ideal of saucy, emulsified flavor — on a first visit, scan the menu for the marked signature items that include an earthy black truffle and chicken dumpling and a bright Sichuan spicy dumpling.

7. Spicy PoPo Szechuan Fish 辣婆婆石锅鱼

14701 NE 20th St Suite B
Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 698-0160
(425) 698-0160
Spicy Popo Szechuan Fish is the most recent addition in the Bel-Red corridor to specialize in shui zhu yu, Sichuan boiled fish filets floating in a sauce rich with chili peppers, garlic, and Sichuan peppercorn. Located in Bellevue Marketplace between 85C Bakery and Pho Tai, Spicy Popo offers customizable versions of dry pot combinations and about 40 other classic Sichuan dishes. The brick and neon-lit interior is as transportive as the pungent and floral numbing sensations coming from Spicy PoPo’s heady broths. 

8. Regent Bakery & Cafe

15159 NE 24th St
Redmond, WA 98052
(425) 378-1498
(425) 378-1498
A true full-service outfit, Regent Bakery and Cafe offers a thrilling bounty of Cantonese food: rich buns, aromatic barbecue, delicate pastries, and much more. The Bel-Red location opened in 2000 and has since expanded to two other locations in Capitol Hill and Factoria (bakery only). The wood-paneled Bel-Red space is cozy, so make a trip there into a full meal, savor one of the numerous teas, and then get the buns and pastries to go.

9. Sukhothai Restaurant

15045 Bel-Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 401-0823
(425) 401-0823
Sukhothai specializes in vegetarian and pescatarian Thai offerings, honoring the agrarian legacy of the Southeast Asian kingdom. Try the crunchy taro patties, toasty and bitter pomelo and crispy rice salad, and the hoi tod (crispy mussel and egg pancake). Sukhothai is located on Bel-Red Road just below NE 20th Street and is open for dine-in and take-out.

10. SHABURINA

2720 152nd Ave NE #130
Redmond, WA 98052
(425) 658-7185
(425) 658-7185
This sleek spot for all-you-can-eat shabu shabu opened in late 2019 and has cultivated a hungry fan base in the years since. Shaburina offers a variety of broths, noodles, dumplings, tofu, and premium vegetable and meat options, as well as a beloved soft serve ice cream to finish a meal. Located just next to 151 Days, Shaburina expands the variety of Japanese offerings along the Bel-Red corridor and is open for on-site and takeout dining.

11. Momo & Pizza Ghar

2560 152nd Ave NE #C
Redmond, WA 98052
(425) 869-6364
(425) 869-6364
Since opening in 2019 as possibly the only spot on the Eastside serving momos (Nepalese dumplings), Momo & Pizza Ghar’s menu has supplied a whole gamut of Nepalese foods: dumplings, Kathmandu pizza, fiery goat sekuwa (a Nepalese wood-fired technique), and more. Obviously, the momos are a highlight — pick vegetable, paneer, or chicken fillings, and select from steamed, fried, sauced, and chili-laden preparations. Nestled between Mayuri Bakery and Seoul Hot Pot on 152nd Ave NE, Momo & Pizza Ghar has limited dine-in seating and is open for take-out.

12. Malay Satay Hut

15230, 5540 NE 24th St
Redmond, WA 98052
(425) 564-0888
(425) 564-0888
A local institution, Malay Satay Hut offers a definitive survey of Malay cuisine. Menu options range from effortlessly satisfying roti canai and murtabak (egg or meat stuffed pancake) to crispy pork intestines and black pepper crab, not to mention the wide laksa (curry noodle soup) selection.

13. Dosa House Pure Vegetarian Indian Food

15259 Bel-Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 999-1248
(425) 999-1248
Dosa House serves excellent, affordable dosas. Walking into the restaurant, the honed performance of vegetarian South Indian cookery is evident from the bustle in the kitchen and glow among diners at this counter-service, cafeteria-style spot with extensive seating. There are varieties on varieties of dosas here — all the rava dosas are toasty-tangy and extra crispy — but also so many other chaat, uthapam, and Indo-Chinese dishes to peruse. For another perspective on vegetarian Indian snacks, head to sister restaurant Chaat House just down 20th Street.

14. Mayuri Indian Cuisine

2115 Bel-Red Rd
Redmond, WA 98052
(425) 641-4442
(425) 641-4442
Open since 1996, Mayuri Indian Cuisine and its affiliated bakery and grocery stores have been integral to and indicative of the growth of the Eastside’s vibrant Desi population. Mayuri offers dishes from nearly the entire Indian subcontinent, from Kerala’s fiery dry-fried seafood and the gongura of Andhra Pradesh (various proteins, often goat, cooked in a sour sauce of red sorrel) to rich Mughlai gravies and sweet carrot halwa (a dessert pudding of gently cooked carrot, condensed milk, sugar, and cardamom). Mayuri’s ornate space sports a full bar as well, and is open for takeout and in-person lunch and dinner.

