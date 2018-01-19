 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A cocktail glass garnished with rosemary and a flower. Harry Cheadle

7 Places in Seattle That Serve Amazing Mocktails

Where to get some adult but non-boozy beverages

by Mark Van Streefkerk and Harry Cheadle Updated
Harry Cheadle

Gen Z has discovered, shockingly, that it’s possible to be young and not drink to excess, or even not drink at all. As the number of non-drinking adults has risen in recent years, the non-alcoholic beverage industry has grown around them. Nearly every bar stocks at least one NA beer (often Athletica) as well as a bottle of an NA spirit like Seedlip or Pathfinder; fine-dining restaurants often have non-alcoholic beverage pairings as well as the traditional wine pairings; there are even “sober-curious’ nightlife events for those who want to go out with other non-drinkers (or those who don’t want to drink that night). But there are bars and restaurants that go above and beyond — on this map, we’re highlighting a few of the spots truly serious about their mocktails.

A couple things to note. First, a lot of this stuff is basically fancy juice, not that there’s anything wrong with that. Second, there are different types of non-drinkers. Some want drinks that mimic the taste of cocktails or beer and don’t mind if “NA” beverages on occasion have splashes of alcoholic ingredients like bitters. For others — who can’t drink, as opposed to don’t want to — the whole point is to avoid everything that reminds them of alcohol. On this map, we’re focused on places that accommodate both groups.

As usual, this map isn’t Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

Cafe Juanita

Holly Robinson’s East Side destination restaurant has been earning its reputation over and over again since it opened in 2000. One way it’s kept up with the times is by maintaining an excellent rotation of mocktails that’s on par with its cocktail and wine options. Cafe Juanita is in general great about catering to people with dietary restrictions – it boasts both vegan and vegetarian tasting menu options — and isn’t “I can’t drink” basically a dietary restriction? 

9702 NE 120th Pl, Kirkland, WA 98034
(425) 823-1505
(425) 823-1505

Watershed Pub & Kitchen

This family-owned pub and restaurant has everything you’d want in a neighborhood bar: close proximity to the Kraken Community Iceplex and the Northgate transit center, indoor and outdoor seating, and a long tap list. It also has a dedicated nonalcoholic cocktail menu as well as simple pleasures like a jasmine lemonade and an iced tea with mango puree.

10104 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 729-7433
(206) 729-7433

Arleana's Restaurant

This newly opened Kirkland Caribbean restaurant (from the owner of Island Soul) doesn’t have a big mocktail list — on the menu the standout NA drink is called “Whimsy,” a.k.a., tell the bartender what you like and they’ll whip something up. (On our last visit, that meant a concoction that was not too sweet with strong notes of stone fruit.) The sophistication, creativity, and improvisation on display here is pretty dang rare on the mocktail scene; it more than justifies its $17 price tag. 

312 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033
(425) 559-5077
(425) 559-5077
A cocktail garnished with an orange Harry Cheadle

Stampede Cocktail Club

Fremont’s hip cocktail spot has a penchant for drinks with out-there names, like the Animorph Swizzle or Cryptozoology 1010, and its nonalcoholic selections are just as plucky. In addition to NA versions of old fashioneds and rum drinks, check out the Martian Mojo, which is sort of like an NA negroni but also includes cream, vanilla syrup, and NA orange bitters. Sort of like a grown-up orange soda a child could also drink?

119 N 36th St, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 420-2792
(206) 420-2792
Stampede Cocktail Club’s swank interior, with curtains and green wallpaper.
Stampede Cocktail Club transformed the former Helm space in 2018.
Suzi Pratt

Ghost Note Coffee

This is technically a coffee shop, but the drinks produced here are just as complex as anything you’ll get at cocktail bars. The Sun Ship, for instance, includes smoked grapefruit rosemary syrup, coconut water, lime, and sparkling water — it’s so refreshing and has such welcoming tropical fruit notes that it might take you a minute to remember that there’s also espresso in here. With the mocktail and espresso drink scenes both evolving, there’s no reason they can’t one day merge. Come to Capitol Hill and get a preview of the singularity to come. 

1623 Bellevue Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
A cocktail glass garnished with rosemary and a flower.
The Sun Ship at Ghost Note
Harry Cheadle

Rachel’s Ginger Beer

Rachel Marshall died in 2023 after struggling with alcohol; her legacy is one of Seattle’s most famous nonalcoholic beverages, a ginger beer that is sweet and sharp and gingery. At any of the Rachel’s Ginger Beer locations you can get a wide variety of flavors and also order cocktails that use RGB as a base ingredient.

1610 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Life On Mars

Part record shop, part bar and vegan restaurant, Life on Mars has long been a proponent of mindful drinking. In 2022 it celebrated Dry January — normally not an event bars lean into — with a selection of mocktails. Its menu lists out the ABV of all its cocktails for drinkers who want to be careful about overimbibing, and it makes sure to note that even NA drinks contain trace amounts of alcohol.

722 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 323-9166
(206) 323-9166

