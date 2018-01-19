7 Places in Seattle That Serve Amazing Mocktails

Gen Z has discovered, shockingly, that it’s possible to be young and not drink to excess, or even not drink at all. As the number of non-drinking adults has risen in recent years, the non-alcoholic beverage industry has grown around them. Nearly every bar stocks at least one NA beer (often Athletica) as well as a bottle of an NA spirit like Seedlip or Pathfinder; fine-dining restaurants often have non-alcoholic beverage pairings as well as the traditional wine pairings; there are even “sober-curious’ nightlife events for those who want to go out with other non-drinkers (or those who don’t want to drink that night). But there are bars and restaurants that go above and beyond — on this map, we’re highlighting a few of the spots truly serious about their mocktails.

A couple things to note. First, a lot of this stuff is basically fancy juice, not that there’s anything wrong with that. Second, there are different types of non-drinkers. Some want drinks that mimic the taste of cocktails or beer and don’t mind if “NA” beverages on occasion have splashes of alcoholic ingredients like bitters. For others — who can’t drink, as opposed to don’t want to — the whole point is to avoid everything that reminds them of alcohol. On this map, we’re focused on places that accommodate both groups.

