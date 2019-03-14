 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A whole grilled fish in a square container filled with chili-red broth, garnished with cilantro and more chili peppers.
The whole steamed fish dish at Dong Ting Chun.
Jay Friedman/Eater Seattle

12 Fantastic Asian Restaurants in Edmonds

With hot pot, dim sum, Korean fried chicken, and more

by Jay Friedman
The whole steamed fish dish at Dong Ting Chun.
| Jay Friedman/Eater Seattle
by Jay Friedman

The Seattle area is stacked with excellent Asian restaurants, with especially great options for Chinese and Taiwanese cuisine, Vietnamese dishes, and all kinds of Japanese food. Most of these restaurants, however, are concentrated in particular neighborhoods known for Asian cuisine. Most notable is the Chinatown-International District, which has historically been the center of Seattle’s Asian food scene. But especially in recent years, clusters of quality Asian restaurants away from the CID have developed, like in Bellevue’s Bel-Red corridor, and more generally, in various pockets of King County’s Eastside.

Now, there are increasing options for good Asian food to the north, especially in and around Edmonds. The following list offers some highlights from this area, offering excellent noodles, hot pot, dim sum, Korean fried chicken, and much more.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Noodle Hut

The “house noodle soup” at this tiny, delicious spot is actually boat noodles, rich from the pork blood in the broth. Among the other dishes are hits like old-fashioned tom yum, pink-colored yen ta fo, and a delicious pad kee mao. Prices may be relatively low, but spice levels are authentically Thai (very spicy).

8418 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds, WA 98026
(425) 423-7718
(425) 423-7718
A plate of stir-fried wide rice noodles and carrots, baby corn, bell pepper, cabbage and prawns, covered in chili sauce.
The pad kee mao at Noodle Hut.
Jay Friedman/Eater Seattle

Dong Ting Chun

Hunan cuisine is the hot (and spicy) new entry to the area’s Chinese restaurant scene, with Dong Ting Chun proving to be a popular place in Edmonds. Fish dishes are a highlight on the expansive menu, including the restaurant’s namesake dish, a whole fish steamed with red chiles and onions. Pickled chiles, pumpkin pancakes, braised pork, and preserved egg (in one dish, included with mortar and pestle-pounded eggplant) are all featured prominently in the restaurant’s dishes.

#400 22001, 8039, WA-99, Edmonds, WA 98026
(425) 616-5616
(425) 616-5616
A whole grilled fish in a square container filled with chili-red broth, garnished with cilantro and more chili peppers.
The whole steamed fish dish at Dong Ting Chun.
Jay Friedman/Eater Seattle

Boiling Point

This California-based hot pot chain is growing, now with five locations in the Seattle area. Here, diners choose from individualized hot pots that have a variety of broths and ingredients. The Taiwanese spicy version is great for extreme heat-seekers. Or, for something a little unusual, try the house special hot pot with stinky tofu so fragrant that it can be smelled anywhere in the restaurant when it’s ordered.

22001 WA-99 #100, Edmonds, WA 98026
(425) 673-7101
(425) 673-7101
A bowl of red broth filled with tofu, meats, fish balls, and vegetables.
One of the personal-sized hot pots at Boiling Point in Edmonds.
Jay Friedman/Eater Seattle

Wonton Noodle House

The steaming bowls of noodle soup at Wonton Noodle House are always comforting. Here’s there’s the option of choosing wontons or dumplings — or both — in the noodle soup dishes, along with optional meat toppings. While the wonton noodle soup is the namesake dish, the bowls of congee also delicious and equally comforting (the fish congee, made with rock cod, is a favorite), made better with a side order of the Chinese donuts known as youtiao. Best of all, the restaurant is open until just after midnight every day.

22315 WA-99 E, Edmonds, WA 98026
(425) 775-8628
(425) 775-8628
A bowl of soup filled with wontons, noodles, and braised beef.
One of the noodle wonton soups at Wonton Noodle House.
Jay Friedman/Eater Seattle

Fashion Dim Sum

Minutes after Fashion Dim Sum’s 10 a.m. opening on the weekends, expect all the tables to be filled, and with good reason: the restaurant serves some of the best dim sum in the Seattle area. There are no dim sum carts in this small dining room; diners order from the menu. Two of the best items are weekend-only specials not found on the regular menu: fresh bean curd rolls and Fashion stuffed dumplings made with pork, peanuts, pickled radish, and more.

22923 WA-99, Edmonds, WA 98026
(425) 697-2886
(425) 697-2886
Various dim sum, with chicken feat, rice rolls, dumplings, and more, laid out in bamboo baskets.
Some of the dim sum at Fashion Dim Sum.
Jay Friedman/Eater Seattle

Traditional Korean Beef Soup

This restaurant’s namesake dish (called seolleongtang in Korean) features a rich broth made from ox-bones, brisket, and other beefy body parts, cooked for more than 24 hours. It comes to the table milky white, and the server, pointing to a jar of sea salt, will advise diners that it’s completely unseasoned. The liquid can take a lot of that salt, along with other condiments if desired. The “Mixed” version is a treat with brisket, tongue, and shank.

22929 WA-99, Edmonds, WA 98026
(425) 977-2929
(425) 977-2929
Traditional Korean Beef Soup jay friedman
The seolleongtang (Korean beef soup) at Traditional Beef Soup
Jay Friedman/Eater Seattle

Chicken Prince

This Korean pub in Edmonds, formerly known as Stars in the Sky, draws large groups of twenty-somethings for its karaoke, but what really sings here is the chicken, especially the SIS Famous Half and Half, which comes with both fried and sweet-spicy pieces. (Other choices include Asian garlic sweet, charbroiled BBQ, and seasoned fried chicken.) Diners should also try the rabokki (spicy tteokbokki rice cakes with ramen noodles), the corn cheese (or pizza version), and perhaps the sliced canned peaches.

23830 WA-99 #121, Edmonds, WA 98026
(425) 582-8802
(425) 582-8802

Milkie Milkie Dessert Cafe

To cool off after a spicy, garlicky Korean meal, nothing beats bingsoo — a shaved ice concoction that comes with a variety of toppings. The bingsoo at the appropriately named Milkie Milkie is lusciously snowy and comes in a variety of flavors including taro, green tea, and black sesame. Diners can also get them topped with fresh mango or strawberries. There’s also a selection of toast made with injeolmi: homemade soft rice cake.

23830 WA-99 #119A, Edmonds, WA 98026
(425) 361-7696
(425) 361-7696
A bowl of purple-colored shave ice next to toast with red bean paste on it.
The bingsoo at Milkie Mokie comes with a variety of flavors including taro, green tea, and black sesame.
Jay Friedman/Eater Seattle

Dumpling Generation

Dumpling Generation serves up excellent northeastern Chinese dishes. Most prominent on the menu, and on diners’ tables, are baskets of steamed dumplings and bowls of mixed noodles. In addition to the jiaozi (dumplings), discerning diners here seek out the baozi (steamed buns) stuffed with pork and glass noodles. The restaurant also has a standout dish called luan dun, which translates to “chaos stew,” coming with braised pork belly, potatoes, eggplant, green beans, and more.

23830 WA-99 #115, Edmonds, WA 98026
(425) 678-0806
(425) 678-0806
A large bamboo basket full of dumplings.
The dumplings at Dumpling Generation.
Jay Friedman/Eater Seattle

Rise & Shine Bakery

Located on Highway 99 in Edmonds, Rise and Shine meets wholesale demand for crackly baguettes while also serving rotating specials like banh mi chao (a sizzling skillet “breakfast,” good any time of day), bo ne (Vietnamese beef stew), and banh mi sandwiches made from the baguettes. All the sandwiches, including the lemongrass-infused grilled beef, the tofu and mushroom, and grilled pork and fried egg, are freshly prepared.

23030 Hwy 99, Edmonds, WA 98026
(206) 574-8330
(206) 574-8330
A baguette sandwich filled with meat, pickled julienned radish and carrots, julienned cucumber, and cilantro.
A banh mi from Rise & Shine bakery.
Jay Friedman

SanKai

When Ryuichi Nakano left his long-time perch at neighborhood sushi restaurant Kisaku in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood, many of his regulars started willingly making the drive north to enjoy his food at SanKai. Fabulously fresh fish is available as sashimi or nigiri, and there are also plenty of interesting rolls along with Japanese and even Korean-style chirashi bowls. But the best way to experience SanKai is to get a coveted seat in front of chef Nakano and order omakase, allowing him to give you the best seasonal selection of fish.

111 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020
(425) 412-3417
(425) 412-3417

Looking For Chai Edmonds

If you’re looking for good Taiwanese food in Edmonds (or anywhere north of Seattle), Looking for Chai has you covered. The three spiced chicken (often called three-cup chicken elsewhere) is at the top of the chef’s specials list for good reason. The menu includes plenty of other Taiwanese classics, mini hot pots, and tea drinks — including bubble tea, of course.

22511 Hwy 99 Suite 100, Edmonds, WA 98026
(425) 672-0880
(425) 672-0880
A piece of braised pork on top of shredded bamboo shoots.
The braised pork leg with bamboo shoots at Looking for Chai in Edmonds.
Looking for Chai

