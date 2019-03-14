12 Fantastic Asian Restaurants in Edmonds

The Seattle area is stacked with excellent Asian restaurants, with especially great options for Chinese and Taiwanese cuisine, Vietnamese dishes, and all kinds of Japanese food. Most of these restaurants, however, are concentrated in particular neighborhoods known for Asian cuisine. Most notable is the Chinatown-International District, which has historically been the center of Seattle’s Asian food scene. But especially in recent years, clusters of quality Asian restaurants away from the CID have developed, like in Bellevue’s Bel-Red corridor, and more generally, in various pockets of King County’s Eastside.

Now, there are increasing options for good Asian food to the north, especially in and around Edmonds. The following list offers some highlights from this area, offering excellent noodles, hot pot, dim sum, Korean fried chicken, and much more.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.