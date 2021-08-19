11 Sensational Bagel Shops Around the Seattle Area

For a while, the common complaint in Seattle was that there weren’t any “good bagels,” whether that was simply because of a dearth of non-chain options in general or the persistent (debunked) myth that the water on the West Coast wasn’t up to snuff compared to the East Coast. But over the past few years, several Seattle chefs and bakers have been determined to produce better bagels in the region, opening up spots dedicated to the craft, while hand rolling, kettle boiling, and slow proofing their bagels for improved texture and taste. Seattle transplant and famous food writer J. Kenji López-Alt even made the contentious declaration in 2021 that the city’s bagels stand up to New York’s best. Check out these 12 spots baking up the best bagels in the city’s now-booming bagel scene. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.