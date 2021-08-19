 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Nine bagel halves with different toppings on them including soft-boiled eggs, radishes, and Nutella, on a yellow surface.
A selection of bagels from Howdy Bagel in Tacoma
Howdy Bagel

11 Sensational Bagel Shops Around the Seattle Area

The area’s bagel scene is thriving

by Alana Al-Hatlani Updated
View as Map
A selection of bagels from Howdy Bagel in Tacoma
| Howdy Bagel
by Alana Al-Hatlani Updated

For a while, the common complaint in Seattle was that there weren’t any “good bagels,” whether that was simply because of a dearth of non-chain options in general or the persistent (debunked) myth that the water on the West Coast wasn’t up to snuff compared to the East Coast. But over the past few years, several Seattle chefs and bakers have been determined to produce better bagels in the region, opening up spots dedicated to the craft, while hand rolling, kettle boiling, and slow proofing their bagels for improved texture and taste. Seattle transplant and famous food writer J. Kenji López-Alt even made the contentious declaration in 2021 that the city’s bagels stand up to New York’s best. Check out these 12 spots baking up the best bagels in the city’s now-booming bagel scene. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Whidbey Island Bagel Factory

At this Whidbey Island gem (now with three locations), there are over two dozen bagel flavors, including the excellent rosemary, chive, and sea salt, and a creative “bahn mi” bagel with shredded carrot, ginger, jalapeños, and fish sauce mixed into the dough for a super savory bite. The classic everything bagel has a thin, less chewy crust and iis loaded with toppings both on the outside and inside.

11042 WA-525 Suite #124, Clinton, WA 98236
(360) 341-4302
(360) 341-4302

Zylberschtein's

Pinehurst’s neighborhood bakery and deli offers many excellent bagels, which are available for takeout onsite or a wide range of delivery around the city via a bagel club. Created by master baker, Josh Grunig, these bagels have a subtle sourdough tang and chewy, but airy interior. Great on their own with whipped lox schmear, the bagels are best enjoyed loaded up with pastrami, egg, and cheddar cheese for a messy and hearty sandwich. Grunig’s bagels can now also be found in Seward Park, at Muriel’s, a new Kosher dairy restaurant and pareve bakery.

11752 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 403-1202
(206) 403-1202

Rachel's Bagels & Burritos

Formerly the much-loved Porkchop & Co, this Ballard shop was reborn as a bagel spot during the pandemic. These perfectly chewy bagels are excellent across the board, with offerings like bagels topped with za’atar and shichimi togarashi (a Japanese chili pepper and spice blend). There are also great bagel sandwich options, like the Nick and Nora, a riff on avocado toast with chili crisp. The shop also serves special flavors each day of the week, with pepperoni bagels offered each Wednesday.

5451 Leary Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 257-5761
(206) 257-5761

Old Salt Fish and Bagels

This bagel purveyor has been a successful pandemic project by the seafood restaurant Manolin. Smoked cod, kippered salmon, and coho lox sold on crusty and chewy homemade bagels or by the pound showcase this restaurant’s seafood expertise, while the beautifully blistered bagels display a mastery of bagel craftsmanship.

3621 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 294-3331
(206) 294-3331

Oxbow

Sea Wolf Bakers’ long-anticipated Montlake bagel shop is finally here, and it’s already got a shout out from food writer and bagel expert J. Kenji López-Alt. The blistered, shimmering crusts on these bagels are sure to impress, and the shop is also serving a variety of spreads, quiches, pastries, and coffee to-go.

2307 24th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112

Rubinstein Bagels

Rubinstein’s specializes in sourdough bagels, which gives the offerings a subtle tang and moist crumb, while still achieving the traditional bagel chew. There are over a dozen flavors here, from the basics to tempting novelties like cacio e pepe, shallot, and chocolate chip. This fast-growing bagel favorite has two locations, in Belltown and Capitol Hill, with plans for a forthcoming location in Downtown Redmond to open later this year.

2121 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 550-1666
(206) 550-1666

Eltana

This Capitol Hill restaurant (with a Fremont outpost) offers an alternative to the  bagels at other spots in Seattle with its wood-fired, Montreal-style bagels. Thinner, slightly sweeter, and less chewy, the bagels make for perfect sandwiches, including the grilled halloumi, egg, and arugula option. They’re also fantastic served with Eltana’s cream cheese spreads, such as the spicy garlic, as well as a variety of infused butters.

1538 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 724-0660
(206) 724-0660

Westman's Bagel and Coffee

This walk-up window on Capitol Hill was among the first in the Seattle to really up the city’s bagel game, with a New York-style, dense and chewy bagel served with a variety of terrific schmears or as sandwiches. The house-smoked whitefish sandwich is the hidden gem of the menu — the smoked trout on an everything bagel making a salty breakfast wonder. There’s also a vegan bagel sandwich made with carrot lox, vegan schmear, and herb caper dressing that’s far from traditional but makes for a wonderfully bright and tangy bagel sandwich. (A second location in the University District also recently opened.

1509 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98122

Muriel's - A Kosher Jewish Eatery

This new kosher restaurant in Seward Park from the owner of Zylberschtein’s serves the same chewy bagels, rich with grain flavor, that he became known for at his original Pinehurst deli. Muriel’s is located, with a new location of Chuck’s Hop Shop, in Third Place Books. It has a large outdoor patio and two indoor dining areas. The restaurant is kosher dairy, so no pastrami in the sandwiches here, but the lox and whitefish are excellent.

5041 Wilson Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 721-5866
(206) 721-5866

Loxsmith Bagels

Loxsmith’s “bagel bodega” channels the East Coast with breakfast sandwiches like the bacon, egg, and cheese, also available with New Jersey pork roll. The pepperoni pizza is a playful delight, while an impressive lineup of cured fish, from sable to smoked halibut, round out the menu. But don’t leave without trying the shop’s house-made king salmon lox or the creative sushi-inspired bagels and bialys with toro, uni, and ikura. It’s currently operating out of a commissary kitchen inside of Georgetown deli Harried and Hungry but is opening a permanent Beacon Hill location soon.

inside Harried & Hungry, 515 S Michigan St, Seattle, WA 98108

Howdy Bagel

This small bagel business started by Jake Carter and his partner Daniel Blagovich out of their home during the pandemic has expanded into a robust delivery program and pop-up on Saturdays at the Proctor Farmers Market in Tacoma which also occasionally pops up in Seattle. The bagel lineup includes all the classics (plus a za’atar bagel), served with schmears or as innovative open-faced bagel tartines. Hand-rolled, the bagels are smaller than your average, but not too dense, with a crisp crust. A very gay, brick-and-mortar Tacoma shop is set to open any time now.

2702 N Proctor St, Tacoma, WA 98407

