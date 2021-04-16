16 Thirst-Quenching Boba Shops to Try in the Seattle Area

Boba tea — also known as bubble tea and pearl milk tea — refers to the creamy, tea-based drink that’s topped off with chewy, bouncy tapioca balls. This popular concoction hails from Taiwan and the love for it has spread, over the years, across to the West. In Seattle alone, international chains have been pouring in and more specialty, artisanal boba shops (focusing on using all-natural, high-quality ingredients) have been popping up as well. Whether one is in the mood for a creamy milk tea, a refreshing fruit infused tea, or a caffeine-free drink, there’s something for everyone across the city. Here are some of the best places to seek out.

As usual, this list is not ranked; it's organized geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.