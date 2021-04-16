 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A glass storefront with a big picture of a cup of bubble tea streaked with black syrup, with milk splashing around the cup and the words “Hello! Seattle, Coming Soon,” written next to the image.
The storefront of the upcoming Tiger Sugar location in Downtown Seattle.
Jade Yamazaki Stewart/Eater Seattle

16 Thirst-Quenching Boba Shops to Try in the Seattle Area

Creamy milk varieties, fruit-infused treats, Instagram-worthy stars, and more

by Ryan Lee and Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated
The storefront of the upcoming Tiger Sugar location in Downtown Seattle.
| Jade Yamazaki Stewart/Eater Seattle
by Ryan Lee and Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated

Boba tea — also known as bubble tea and pearl milk tea — refers to the creamy, tea-based drink that’s topped off with chewy, bouncy tapioca balls. This popular concoction hails from Taiwan and the love for it has spread, over the years, across to the West. In Seattle alone, international chains have been pouring in and more specialty, artisanal boba shops (focusing on using all-natural, high-quality ingredients) have been popping up as well. Whether one is in the mood for a creamy milk tea, a refreshing fruit infused tea, or a caffeine-free drink, there’s something for everyone across the city. Here are some of the best places to seek out.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Dreamy Drinks

Seattle’s first bubble tea food truck, the mobile operation is easy to spot with its pastel pink exterior and signature unicorn logo. It’s usually found roaming around Kirkland, Ballard, and Lynnwood and serves up a wide assortment of milk teas, smoothies, and lattes that are as aesthetically pleasing as they are refreshing. Standouts include the ever-so-popular strawberry matcha latte and Dreamy’s yogurt series. Preorder for delivery via the website on Saturdays and Sundays, or for pickup throughout the week.

11811 NE 128th St, Kirkland, WA 98034

Hangry Panda

This small shop in Greenwood offers a variety of bubble tea in addition to its robust selection of gluten-free street food. Its popular “Panda Milk” drink features a cup of milk that is painted with stripes of black sesame syrup, topped off with a cream cheese-based salted milk cap. This incredibly rich and creamy drink delivers strong on the nutty, fragrant notes of black sesame, and pairs well with the shop’s various snacks, such as its sesame scallion noodles and fried chicken skins. Order via the official website for takeout and delivery.

7815 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
(866) 842-6479
(866) 842-6479

Ding Tea

Out of the 20-plus boba shops in the U District, Taiwanese chain Ding Tea stands out for the strong real tea flavors coming through in most of the milk tea drinks. The brown-sugar boba milk tea is perfectly crafted, streaked with black sugar syrup, but it’s hard to miss with this tea shop’s menu.

4725 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 456-7192
(206) 456-7192

Tea Republik

Options at this U District tea shop are seemingly endless with the variety of milk, fruit, and caffeine free options that appear on the menu. Noteworthy items include the Thai tea, a brew made without the traditional bright orange dye, and the Waikiki, a mango tea mixed with a blend of various fruit juices. While the shop doesn’t carry regular boba, it occasionally offers crystal boba (the crunchy, agar-agar version), during the summer. The shop is open for takeout and offers limited indoor seating.

4527 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 485-2314
(206) 485-2314

Dont Yell At Me

This hugely popular Taiwanese chain has a branch in the U District, featuring a clean, minimalistic aesthetic and workers dressed in lab coat-esque uniforms. It carries an abundance of floral drinks (like rose milk tea and wintermelon chrysanthemum) all beautifully layered. But the boba (golden honey or brown sugar) are the real stars, thoroughly sweetened on the outside, with QQ, a Taiwanese term denoting a delightfully firm, but still bouncy texture. Available for takeout, delivery, and limited indoor dining.

4511 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 588-0719
(206) 588-0719

19 Gold Taiwanese Restaurant

Starting out as an online catering service, the Fremont restaurant features Taiwanese malatang, but also offers an extensive selection of milk and fruit teas. Diners will find classics like winter melon juice and cheese cream teas, along with rarer items like peach oolong milk tea and Japanese twice-roasted milk tea. Orders for takeout and delivery can be made via the website, and there’s limited indoor dining.

3601 Fremont Ave N #101, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 588-0952
(206) 588-0952

20 Oz Tea

A variety of inventive flavors, such as the sweet cream brown sugar milk tea and black jasmine milk tea, pepper the menu at this Eastlake boba shop, along with some more common milk and fruit tea options. Its ube milk tea has quickly become an Instagram favorite with its colorful layers, and the cafe offers free dairy alternatives. Preorders for takeout is available via the website.

1823 Eastlake Ave E #160, Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 712-6027
(206) 712-6027

Mr. Wish

Another Taiwanese franchise with a Seattle outpost, Mr. Wish — in Bellevue and Kirkland — specializes in fresh fruit teas and smoothies. One should also check out the cafe’s black tiger milk, a perfect combination of sweet and creamy that’s made by slow cooking tapioca balls in black sugar, and then topping it off with lactose free milk. Be quick when ordering, though — they go fast. Available for takeout, delivery, and limited indoor dining.

14509 NE 20th St, Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 208-2222
(425) 208-2222

Rabbit Rabbit Tea Seattle

This Uptown/Lower Queen Anne boba shop’s interior has eight different tea bases on the menu, but the Japanese buckwheat milk tea is definitely a must-try. The aromatic, nutty, and slightly savory flavors pair well with perfectly sweetened, honey soaked, tapioca pearls. Cloud smoothies are also fun additions to the menu, layered to look like their namesake. Open for takeout and delivery.

518 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 453-5601
(206) 453-5601

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice

With over 1000s of stores worldwide, Coco is a leading Taiwanese brand in the bubble tea industry, and one that prides itself on quality and consistency. Its milk teas have a well-balanced combination of tea flavor and milkiness; and the boba is always fresh and chewy. The brown sugar pearl latte is another top item, featuring deeply caramelized brown sugar pearls and milk. Open for takeout and delivery.

11028 NE 8th St, Bellevue, WA 98004
(425) 362-6962
(425) 362-6962

Tea Addicts

Those in the mood for something lighter should check out this boba shop’s fruit-blended yogurts. The tart and tangy smoothie-like concoctions feature swirls of fresh fruit puree, pairing surprisingly well with the shop’s chewy boba. Add a side of popcorn chicken to the order and there’s a perfect late-night meal. Takeout and delivery is available through the website.

1527 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 466-6004
(206) 466-6004

Meetea Cafe

This Chophouse Row boba shop (with a Redmond outpost) carries a wide assortment of drinks, ranging from milk teas to yogurt smoothies. Its black milk tea sets itself apart from competitors with the usage of orange pekoe leaves, giving the drink a colorful tinge and tangy, bold flavor. The toasts are excellent as well, filled with cheese and boba or taro paste and pork floss. Available for pickup via the website or delivery.

1424 11th Ave Suite F, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 453-5242
(206) 453-5242

Drip Tea

Capitol HIll’s half café/half trendy retail store sells both clothes and boba. It carries Instagram-worthy “bearyaki” ice cream cones topped with Asian soft serve flavors like ube and pandan, and drinks whimsically named after clothing brands and artists, including the Post Melona, reminiscent of the classic Melona ice cream bar. Open for takeout and delivery.

1416 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 457-4374
(206) 457-4374

TIGER SUGAR

Brown sugar milk tea Instagram sensation Tiger Sugar came to Downtown Seattle in summer 2021 after conquering Los Angeles and New York by a storm in 2019. Tiger Sugar stays fairly focused on its signature brown sugar milk tea drinks, with variations that come with coffee jelly, chocolate malt, and espresso. There are a few non-brown-sugar drink options, though, like mango sago, iced black tea, and iced green tea. It’s a three-minute walk from Pike Place Market.

1422 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 786-7971
(206) 786-7971

Seattle Best Tea

This International District shop has been a neighborhood gem ever since opening its doors in 1996. It not only carries a wide variety of loose-leaf tea, but also tea-flavored ice cream and tasting classes as well. The heavy oolong milk tea is definitely a crowd favorite, featuring notes of strong high mountain tea (and toppings come included with the price of each drink). Open for takeout and delivery.

506 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 749-9855
(206) 749-9855

TP Tea

This popular nternational District shop is a subsidiary of Chun Shui Tang, a Taiwanese teahouse believed by many to be the first creators of boba milk tea. Here, one can find high quality teas and lattes which feature less sweet drinks, which place a heavier emphasis on tea flavor. Along with the standard boba topping, TP also offers QQ noodle, which is a slightly less chewy, noodle shaped version of the more well-known tapioca ball. Available for takeout or delivery.

679 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 485-7481
(206) 485-7481

