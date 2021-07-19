11 Places to Get Some Stellar Cake Slices in the Seattle Area

There are many wonderful bakeries in the greater Seattle region that can satisfy any sweet tooth. And while many create excellent cakes, finding shops that offer slices as part of their regular menus is a little rarer. The ones that do make sampling flavors a delight, and provide a nice treat for those on-the-go as well. There’s no need for a holiday or special celebration to try the cake slices at these spots serving up some of the best desserts the area has to offer, from Snohomish to Georgetown and points in-between, listed from north to south.