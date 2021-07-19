There are many wonderful bakeries in the greater Seattle region that can satisfy any sweet tooth. And while many create excellent cakes, finding shops that offer slices as part of their regular menus is a little rarer. The ones that do make sampling flavors a delight, and provide a nice treat for those on-the-go as well. There’s no need for a holiday or special celebration to try the cake slices at these spots serving up some of the best desserts the area has to offer, from Snohomish to Georgetown and points in-between, listed from north to south.Read More
11 Places to Get Some Stellar Cake Slices in the Seattle Area
For those who want a sliver of something sweet
Grain Artisan Bakery
This small bakery in historic downtown Snohomish is worth a trip for its enticing cakes made from locally sourced and seasonal ingredients, which include natural decorations like fresh berries, edible flowers, and caramel drips. With a fully gluten free kitchen as well as plentiful vegan options, this shop truly has a slice for everyone.
Coyle's Bakeshop
A cake lover has ample options at Coyle’s, from the chocolate layer cake with silky buttercream to the grapefruit poppy seed bundt cake. A summer favorite is the Victoria sponge cake, two layers of fluffy yellow sponge sandwiched with mascarpone and seasonal fruit. Preorders are the best method for those who want to get a Victoria slice — they tend to go fast.
Deru
This neighborhood spot nestled between houses in Kirkland serves perhaps the most generous slices of cake in the greater Seattle area (verging on a half-pound in weight). The heirloom carrot cake encased in tangy cream cheese frosting ties with the moist salted peanut butter chocolate cake for the best slice on the menu.
Hiroki
This Tangletown bakery offers a mix of Japanese and European influences, including an excellent green tea tiramisu. Other delights include the souffle cheesecake, lighter than a traditional style and also less sweet, but incredibly creamy. The shop also offers roulades, or rolled sponge cakes, with flavored cream fillings including ube and strawberry.
Also featured in:
Tres Lecheria
Pastry Chef Kevin Moulder, a frequent face on TV baking competitions, converted his Wallingford cake shop Cubes Baking Co. into Tres Lecheria, a bakery devoted to the popular Latin American dessert, in 2019. The bakery’s classic tres leches slice is soft, creamy, and not overly sweet, and the horchata slice is also stellar, topped off with cinnamon whipped cream.
Simply Desserts
For over 20 years this Fremont staple has nailed layer cakes, with terrific takes on classics like chocolate raspberry and red velvet. Open late, this is the perfect after-dinner spot, so those making a night of it at one of Fremont’s many great restaurants should make sure to leave room for dessert. This spot used to be cash only, but it now accepts cards.
Byen Bakeri
Perhaps the most popular slice at this Queen Anne bakeshop is the princess cake, a traditional Swedish sponge layered with raspberry jam, vanilla custard, and whipped cream. The cake is enrobed in green marzipan and finished with a marzipan rose. The shop also offers terrific slices of carrot and chocolate cakes for those who aren’t marzipan fans.
Raised Cakes
Raised Cakes is part of the popular Raised Doughnuts shop in the Central District. Slices are only available at the shop on the weekends with two rotating selections each week (posted online in advance). The ever-changing menu features balanced flavor combos like cherry and chevre, apricot raspberry, and matcha black sesame.
Sugar Bakery and Cafe
While the pastry cases at both the Queen Anne and First Hill locations of this bakery are full of excellent options overall, the cakes should not be glossed over. The creme brulee cake is the standout, thanks to moist layers of burnt sugar cake filled with vanilla custard, caramel icing, and a caramel drip finish — all of which combine to form a surprisingly light and airy offering.
Bakery Nouveau
Home to a wide selection of pastries and cakes (including French entremets), this bakery — with locations in West Seattle, Capitol Hill, and Burien — has a little bit of everything. Chocolate lovers should head straight for the rich, classic chocolate slice, while those in search of a lighter option may want to check out the strawberry pistachio.
Deep Sea Sugar And Salt
Georgetown’s cake specialist frequently draws long lines for its pastry case of enticing selections like the London fog, an earl grey flavored cake with a bergamot mascarpone frosting. Seasonal offerings — like the strawberry shortcake, a ricotta olive oil cake stacked with fresh strawberries, strawberry jam, and cream cheese frosting — are also highly anticipated. The shop’s beloved status is evidenced by the over $100,000 it raised via a Kickstarter campaign for a forthcoming move to a larger space in the former Lowercase Brewing taproom.