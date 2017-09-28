 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Get Hearty Weekday Breakfast Dishes in Seattle

11 Destinations for Sensational Sushi in the Seattle Area

Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Seattle

A colorful noodle dish with ground pork, spices, and dried anchovies.
Kedai Makan serves up Malaysian dishes like chili pan mee.
Jay Friedman for Eater

18 Great Restaurants to Try on Capitol Hill

The vibrant neighborhood continues to be a culinary powerhouse

by Kelly Knickerbocker, Alana Al-Hatlani, Gabe Guarente, and Mark Van Streefkerk Updated
View as Map
Kedai Makan serves up Malaysian dishes like chili pan mee.
| Jay Friedman for Eater
by Kelly Knickerbocker, Alana Al-Hatlani, Gabe Guarente, and Mark Van Streefkerk Updated

Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood has long inspired a vibrant scene of adventurous chefs, pop-ups turned brick-and-mortar, and some of the finest restaurants in the city. Before the pandemic, Capitol Hill was perhaps Seattle’s most rapidly growing dining area. The development has slowed a little, but the the Hill easily remains one of the best places to eat out, with a wide variety of options on almost every block. From Blotto’s naturally leavened pizzas with locally-sourced ingredients to Karachi Cowboys’ Indian and Pakistani soul food, or the Laotian cuisine of Taurus Ox, you’ll find plenty of memorable dishes worth the visit (or the takeout). Here are 18 of the finest restaurants, listed from north to south.

Added this month: Karachi Cowboys and Cafe Pettirosso.

King County requires proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours, for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Taneda

Copy Link
219 Broadway E #14
Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 457-8921
(206) 457-8921
Visit Website

This intimate sushi counter tucked away inside Capitol Hill’s Broadway Alley has an array of offerings besides seafood for its artful multicourse tasting menu, but master chef Hideaki Taneda’s Edomae-style sushi preparations are the main event. Each seasonal dish is lovingly crafted and presented like mini gifts, a one-of-a-kind experience in a city with plenty of competition.

Also Featured in:

2. Carmelo’s Tacos

Copy Link
110 Summit Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 659-0159
(206) 659-0159
Visit Website

Hiding inside Capitol Hill’s Hillcrest Market, this Mexico City-style taqueria is a true gem, with a full-fledged restaurant on First Hill now. Among the highlights are the campechano, featuring chorizo, steak, and potato, as well as a satisfying vegan taco with mushrooms, refried beans, and guajillo chili.

Also Featured in:

3. Blotto

Copy Link
1830 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 403-1809
(206) 403-1809
Visit Website

After building a strong following for its naturally leavened sourdough creations, this former pop-up has set down more permanent roots with a cozy restaurant and corner market on 12th Avenue. While the menu changes often, it’s hard to go wrong with the simple cheese pie, served hot out of the oven with aged mozzarella and just the right amount of grease. Don’t sleep on the retail, which include rare items from local purveyors, plus a great selection of beer and wine.

Also Featured in:

4. Kedai Makan

Copy Link
1802 Bellevue Ave E
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 555-5555
(206) 555-5555
Visit Website

Known pre-COVID as one of the better late-night spots around town, Capitol Hill’s Malaysian street food restaurant still conveyed its original vision through an eclectic takeout menu, and returned to its bustling dine-in service (often with long lines). Some recent snacks worthy of the wait include ayam goreng masala, roti jala, and lamb-stuffed murtabak.

Also Featured in:

5. Jeepney

Copy Link
1356 E Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 979-7049
(206) 979-7049
Visit Website

The owners of nearby cocktail destination Knee High Stocking Co. run this Filipino takeout window, which pays homage to buses in the Philippines with its graffiti backsplash. It serves up staples such as adobo, lumpia, and sisig, alongside some stellar desserts, such as ube bread pudding. Plus, it offers single-serve to-go cocktails.

Also Featured in:

6. Spinasse

Copy Link
1531 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 251-7673
(206) 251-7673
Visit Website

Ten years in, and this romantic trattoria continues to amaze with fare from Italy’s Piedmont region. The nest of delicate tajarin pasta with butter and sage sauce is a true Seattle comfort food mainstay, but every dish is memorable. Those who want to extend their meals should head over to sibling apertivo bar Artusi for a nice nightcap.

Also Featured in:

7. Omega Ouzeri

Copy Link
1529 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 257-4515
(206) 257-4515
Visit Website

This airy, boisterous Greek restaurant offers a variety of wonderful seafood dishes, including whole grilled Mediterranean sea bass and octopus, plus killer tzatziki (and a wonderfully flaky baklava for dessert). Many of the plates can be shared family-style, with generous portions, and drinkers who don’t mind a little kick should order up some ouzo to round out the experience.

A closeup of grilled octopus on a white plate on a bed of red sauce.
Grilled octopus.
Courtesy of Gather

Also Featured in:

8. Taurus Ox

Copy Link
1523 E Madison St suite 101
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 972-0075
(206) 972-0075
Visit Website

Expertly-made Laotian dishes shine at this Madison Street restaurant from three chefs, Sydney Clark, Khampaeng Panyathong, and Jenessa Sneva, with strong Seattle dining pedigrees (including Herbfarm and Poppy). Items such as thom khem and chicken laap utilize produce from local farms and a whole animal approach to butchery. Meanwhile, the smash burger made with pork jowl bacon and jaew sauce may be the best patty in the city.

Also Featured in:

9. Karachi Cowboy

Copy Link
1517 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Visit Website

This Indo-Pakistani soul food pop-up landed a brick-and-mortar location in Capitol Hill this summer. Chef Nasir Zubair and his wife Nicole Greenwald have filled out the dinner menu with offerings like aloo sliders, chana masala, and kheema — halal ground beef simmered with spices and sweet green peas. Follow Karachi Cowboys’ Instagram account for the most current specials.

10. Terra Plata

Copy Link
1501 Melrose Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 325-1501
(206) 325-1501
Visit Website

Colorful, vibrant dishes fill the menu at chef Tamara Murphy’s farm-to-table restaurant, from the muscovy duck breast to the roast pig with manila clams. There’s paella on Mondays, and a partnership with the Food Is Love Project to feed those in need. Those who are able to nab a seat on the lush rooftop are in for some great scenery, too.

Also Featured in:

11. Mamnoon

Copy Link
1508 Melrose Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 906-9606
(206) 906-9606
Visit Website

Melrose Avenue’s Middle Eastern restaurant (with a fast-casual offshoot called Mamnoon Street) features dishes influenced by owner Wassef Haroun’s Lebanese upbringing. The pitas are among the city’s best, the baba ganoush is sublime, and the cocktails hit the spot.

Also Featured in:

12. Stateside

Copy Link
300 E Pike St #1200
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 557-7273
(206) 557-7273
Visit Website

This upscale but approachable restaurant on East Pike specializing in Southeast Asian cuisine has won over diners with items such as chili cumin pork ribs, fried master stock chicken, crispy duck rolls, and turmeric rockfish. Stateside has also bottled some sauces for retail (the Sriracha made with Alvarez Farms chilis should be a staple in any pantry), and the well-conceived cocktails typically pack a punch.

Also Featured in:

13. Taku

Copy Link
706 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 829-9418
(206) 829-9418
Visit Website

Star chef Shota Nakajima Osaka-influenced street food spot has drawn fans in droves for its well-seasoned, twice-fried karaage, available as nuggets and wings, or as part of the playful “Fuckit Bucket” assortment. The lively bar also has fun punk rock vibes, as well as an assortment of Jell-O shots and some potent kegged cocktails, boilermakers, and highballs.

Also Featured in:

14. Ooink

Copy Link
1416 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 568-7669
(206) 568-7669
Visit Website

The low-key ramen counter above the QFC on Harvard Avenue serves some seriously terrific bowls of soup, with silky broths and noodles that soak up the flavor nicely. The shoyu variety is a favorite, but for those that don’t mind a little more heat, the spicy kotteri ramen certainly delivers — with spice level customizable.

A bowl of spicy ramen in a reddish broth topped with scallions
Ooink serves some of the best ramen in town.
Ooink Ramen

Also Featured in:

15. Cafe Pettirosso

Copy Link
1101 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 324-2233
(206) 324-2233
Visit Website

What started as an unassuming Italian cafe serving espresso and baked goods went through more than a 20-year evolution on Capitol Hill, including an expansion within the historic building it calls home. The classy hideaway offers full brunch, lunch, and dinner menus, in addition to decadent pastries and wedding cakes. French and Italian influences pair with local ingredients for dishes like the chanterelle and pumpkin ragu, gnocchi, and steak frites. Plenty of vegan options are available.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Plum Bistro

Copy Link
1429 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 838-5333
(206) 838-5333
Visit Website

Capitol Hill’s vegan restaurant from celebrated chef Makini Howell is as versatile as it is magnificent. Some of the biggest hits include “chicken” fried seitan, a mac and cheese spin called Mac and Yease (made with plant milk), and sweet potato gnocchi.

Also Featured in:

17. Osteria la Spiga

Copy Link
1429 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 323-8881
(206) 323-8881
Visit Website

This cozy Italian restaurant located inside a former auto body serves rustic Emilia-Romagna-influenced dishes from chef Sabrina Tinsley. The gnocco fritto (fried bread puffs) are the perfect start to a meal, best followed with the tagliatelle in a white truffle butter sauce. The tiramisu, a family recipe, is one of the best in the city, with a simultaneously rich and light velvety texture.

Also Featured in:

18. Bateau

Copy Link
1040 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 900-8699
(206) 900-8699
Visit Website

Chef Renee Erickson’s Frenchified steakhouse is a prime destination for meat lovers, with a dedication to whole animal butchery and local sourcing. The airy, Parisian bistro vibe is also a welcome departure from the stodgy steakhouses of the past, and neighboring Boat Bar (formerly called Bar Mesuline) is not a bad spot to grab a pre- or post-dinner drink.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Taneda

219 Broadway E #14, Seattle, WA 98102

This intimate sushi counter tucked away inside Capitol Hill’s Broadway Alley has an array of offerings besides seafood for its artful multicourse tasting menu, but master chef Hideaki Taneda’s Edomae-style sushi preparations are the main event. Each seasonal dish is lovingly crafted and presented like mini gifts, a one-of-a-kind experience in a city with plenty of competition.

219 Broadway E #14
Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 457-8921
Visit Website

2. Carmelo’s Tacos

110 Summit Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102

Hiding inside Capitol Hill’s Hillcrest Market, this Mexico City-style taqueria is a true gem, with a full-fledged restaurant on First Hill now. Among the highlights are the campechano, featuring chorizo, steak, and potato, as well as a satisfying vegan taco with mushrooms, refried beans, and guajillo chili.

110 Summit Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 659-0159
Visit Website

3. Blotto

1830 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

After building a strong following for its naturally leavened sourdough creations, this former pop-up has set down more permanent roots with a cozy restaurant and corner market on 12th Avenue. While the menu changes often, it’s hard to go wrong with the simple cheese pie, served hot out of the oven with aged mozzarella and just the right amount of grease. Don’t sleep on the retail, which include rare items from local purveyors, plus a great selection of beer and wine.

1830 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 403-1809
Visit Website

4. Kedai Makan

1802 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle, WA 98122

Known pre-COVID as one of the better late-night spots around town, Capitol Hill’s Malaysian street food restaurant still conveyed its original vision through an eclectic takeout menu, and returned to its bustling dine-in service (often with long lines). Some recent snacks worthy of the wait include ayam goreng masala, roti jala, and lamb-stuffed murtabak.

1802 Bellevue Ave E
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 555-5555
Visit Website

5. Jeepney

1356 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98122

The owners of nearby cocktail destination Knee High Stocking Co. run this Filipino takeout window, which pays homage to buses in the Philippines with its graffiti backsplash. It serves up staples such as adobo, lumpia, and sisig, alongside some stellar desserts, such as ube bread pudding. Plus, it offers single-serve to-go cocktails.

1356 E Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 979-7049
Visit Website

6. Spinasse

1531 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Ten years in, and this romantic trattoria continues to amaze with fare from Italy’s Piedmont region. The nest of delicate tajarin pasta with butter and sage sauce is a true Seattle comfort food mainstay, but every dish is memorable. Those who want to extend their meals should head over to sibling apertivo bar Artusi for a nice nightcap.

1531 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 251-7673
Visit Website

7. Omega Ouzeri

1529 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
A closeup of grilled octopus on a white plate on a bed of red sauce.
Grilled octopus.
Courtesy of Gather

This airy, boisterous Greek restaurant offers a variety of wonderful seafood dishes, including whole grilled Mediterranean sea bass and octopus, plus killer tzatziki (and a wonderfully flaky baklava for dessert). Many of the plates can be shared family-style, with generous portions, and drinkers who don’t mind a little kick should order up some ouzo to round out the experience.

1529 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 257-4515
Visit Website

8. Taurus Ox

1523 E Madison St suite 101, Seattle, WA 98122

Expertly-made Laotian dishes shine at this Madison Street restaurant from three chefs, Sydney Clark, Khampaeng Panyathong, and Jenessa Sneva, with strong Seattle dining pedigrees (including Herbfarm and Poppy). Items such as thom khem and chicken laap utilize produce from local farms and a whole animal approach to butchery. Meanwhile, the smash burger made with pork jowl bacon and jaew sauce may be the best patty in the city.

1523 E Madison St suite 101
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 972-0075
Visit Website

9. Karachi Cowboy

1517 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

This Indo-Pakistani soul food pop-up landed a brick-and-mortar location in Capitol Hill this summer. Chef Nasir Zubair and his wife Nicole Greenwald have filled out the dinner menu with offerings like aloo sliders, chana masala, and kheema — halal ground beef simmered with spices and sweet green peas. Follow Karachi Cowboys’ Instagram account for the most current specials.

1517 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Visit Website

10. Terra Plata

1501 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Colorful, vibrant dishes fill the menu at chef Tamara Murphy’s farm-to-table restaurant, from the muscovy duck breast to the roast pig with manila clams. There’s paella on Mondays, and a partnership with the Food Is Love Project to feed those in need. Those who are able to nab a seat on the lush rooftop are in for some great scenery, too.

1501 Melrose Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 325-1501
Visit Website

11. Mamnoon

1508 Melrose Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Melrose Avenue’s Middle Eastern restaurant (with a fast-casual offshoot called Mamnoon Street) features dishes influenced by owner Wassef Haroun’s Lebanese upbringing. The pitas are among the city’s best, the baba ganoush is sublime, and the cocktails hit the spot.

1508 Melrose Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 906-9606
Visit Website

12. Stateside

300 E Pike St #1200, Seattle, WA 98122

This upscale but approachable restaurant on East Pike specializing in Southeast Asian cuisine has won over diners with items such as chili cumin pork ribs, fried master stock chicken, crispy duck rolls, and turmeric rockfish. Stateside has also bottled some sauces for retail (the Sriracha made with Alvarez Farms chilis should be a staple in any pantry), and the well-conceived cocktails typically pack a punch.

300 E Pike St #1200
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 557-7273
Visit Website

13. Taku

706 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

Star chef Shota Nakajima Osaka-influenced street food spot has drawn fans in droves for its well-seasoned, twice-fried karaage, available as nuggets and wings, or as part of the playful “Fuckit Bucket” assortment. The lively bar also has fun punk rock vibes, as well as an assortment of Jell-O shots and some potent kegged cocktails, boilermakers, and highballs.

706 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 829-9418
Visit Website

14. Ooink

1416 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
A bowl of spicy ramen in a reddish broth topped with scallions
Ooink serves some of the best ramen in town.
Ooink Ramen

The low-key ramen counter above the QFC on Harvard Avenue serves some seriously terrific bowls of soup, with silky broths and noodles that soak up the flavor nicely. The shoyu variety is a favorite, but for those that don’t mind a little more heat, the spicy kotteri ramen certainly delivers — with spice level customizable.

1416 Harvard Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 568-7669
Visit Website

15. Cafe Pettirosso

1101 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

What started as an unassuming Italian cafe serving espresso and baked goods went through more than a 20-year evolution on Capitol Hill, including an expansion within the historic building it calls home. The classy hideaway offers full brunch, lunch, and dinner menus, in addition to decadent pastries and wedding cakes. French and Italian influences pair with local ingredients for dishes like the chanterelle and pumpkin ragu, gnocchi, and steak frites. Plenty of vegan options are available.

1101 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 324-2233
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

Capitol Hill’s vegan restaurant from celebrated chef Makini Howell is as versatile as it is magnificent. Some of the biggest hits include “chicken” fried seitan, a mac and cheese spin called Mac and Yease (made with plant milk), and sweet potato gnocchi.

1429 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 838-5333
Visit Website

17. Osteria la Spiga

1429 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

This cozy Italian restaurant located inside a former auto body serves rustic Emilia-Romagna-influenced dishes from chef Sabrina Tinsley. The gnocco fritto (fried bread puffs) are the perfect start to a meal, best followed with the tagliatelle in a white truffle butter sauce. The tiramisu, a family recipe, is one of the best in the city, with a simultaneously rich and light velvety texture.

1429 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 323-8881
Visit Website

18. Bateau

1040 E Union St, Seattle, WA 98122

Chef Renee Erickson’s Frenchified steakhouse is a prime destination for meat lovers, with a dedication to whole animal butchery and local sourcing. The airy, Parisian bistro vibe is also a welcome departure from the stodgy steakhouses of the past, and neighboring Boat Bar (formerly called Bar Mesuline) is not a bad spot to grab a pre- or post-dinner drink.

1040 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 900-8699
Visit Website

Related Maps