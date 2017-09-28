18 Great Restaurants to Try on Capitol Hill

Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood has long inspired a vibrant scene of adventurous chefs, pop-ups turned brick-and-mortar, and some of the finest restaurants in the city. Before the pandemic, Capitol Hill was perhaps Seattle’s most rapidly growing dining area. The development has slowed a little, but the the Hill easily remains one of the best places to eat out, with a wide variety of options on almost every block. From Blotto’s naturally leavened pizzas with locally-sourced ingredients to Karachi Cowboys’ Indian and Pakistani soul food, or the Laotian cuisine of Taurus Ox, you’ll find plenty of memorable dishes worth the visit (or the takeout). Here are 18 of the finest restaurants, listed from north to south.

Added this month: Karachi Cowboys and Cafe Pettirosso.

King County requires proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours, for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.