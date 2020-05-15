13 Seattle Bars That Serve Incredible Cocktails

The bars on this list are showoffs. If you want a casual, cozy night head over to our dive bar map — these right here are cocktail bars run by people who are serious about their booze. You’ve got the Doctor’s Office, which conducted 300 taste tests before opening; Percy’s and Co., with its seasonal herb infusions; and the towering shelves of bottles at Dead Line. That’s not to say there’s no room for whimsy or fun here (Dark Room’s Kimcheech and Chong comes with an orange peel rolled up and burned to look like a joint), but these are craft cocktails with an emphasis on craft. Here are the spots to go when you want to impress a date, work colleague, or out-of-town visitor. As usual these bars are not ranked but organized geographically, north to south.

