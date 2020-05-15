 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

14 Wonderful Places to Eat in West Seattle

The Hottest New Restaurants in the Seattle Area, April 2023

Great Seattle Restaurants That Double as Wedding Venues

More in Seattle See more maps
A cocktail garnished with apples. Dark Room

13 Seattle Bars That Serve Incredible Cocktails

Herbal infusions, inventive flavor combinations, and more innovations from Seattle’s cocktail scene

by Gabe Guarente and Brianna Gunter Updated
View as Map
by Gabe Guarente and Brianna Gunter Updated
Dark Room

The bars on this list are showoffs. If you want a casual, cozy night head over to our dive bar map — these right here are cocktail bars run by people who are serious about their booze. You’ve got the Doctor’s Office, which conducted 300 taste tests before opening; Percy’s and Co., with its seasonal herb infusions; and the towering shelves of bottles at Dead Line. That’s not to say there’s no room for whimsy or fun here (Dark Room’s Kimcheech and Chong comes with an orange peel rolled up and burned to look like a joint), but these are craft cocktails with an emphasis on craft. Here are the spots to go when you want to impress a date, work colleague, or out-of-town visitor. As usual these bars are not ranked but organized geographically, north to south.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Read More

Dark Room

Copy Link

Chef Amy Beaumier and bartenders Matthew Gomez and Matt Hassler weave their love for the Wu-Tang Clan and Korean flavors into a stunning menu of cocktails and small plates. While they recommend the Teacher’s Pet (calvados, Cocchi Rosa, Braulio, crème de cacao, bitters, saline, and absinthe) or the Kimcheech & Chong (mezcal, citrus, orgeat, kimchi, and peach bitters) for first timers, the gin and chocolate bitters–touched Shame on a Negroni is a favorite among local Greenwood residents.

8505 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 782-1223
(206) 782-1223
A cocktail garnished with apple Dark Room

Also featured in:

Baker's

Copy Link

Backed by an impressive alcohol inventory, this pocket-sized Sunset Hill bar specializes in Prohibition-influenced cocktails with a contemporary twist. Each drink boasts a mosaic of carefully selected ingredients that coax out flavorful overtures not seen in most cocktail classics. A prime example is the Fifth is Life, a highball with Singani 63, Amaricano Bianca amaro, Giffard pamplemousse liqueur, lemon bitters and Mediterranean tonic water, garnished with fresh thyme and sliced grapefruit.

6408 32nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 327-9408
(206) 327-9408
A cocktail garnished with grapefruit and thyme Baker’s

Percy's & Co. Seattle

Copy Link

This Ballard hangout specializes in “apothecary-inspired cocktails,” which owner Jeff Ofelt says is all about herb and fruit infusions. This keeps the seasonal menu complex and fresh — an example is the Mi Esposa, lime leaf-infused mezcal with banana liqueur, coconut water, lime, and ginger. Fun fact: Percy’s is named after Percy Sankey, who ran a bar in Ballard from 1898 up through Prohibition, disguising the front as a men’s furnishings shop when the law changed.

5233 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 420-3750
(206) 420-3750
A selection of cocktails Percy’s & Co.

Stampede Cocktail Club

Copy Link

According to owner and seasoned bartender Paul Shanrock, Stampede’s goal is “to be the most fun, delicious bar.” This ambition shows in this cocktail den’s menu, which changes every six months to explore new flavors and guest reactions. Here are unexpected pairs like aperol and mezcal or tequila and sherry, merged beautifully together with a plethora of house-made ingredients (smoked salted whipped cream, anyone?). 

119 N 36th St, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 420-2792
(206) 420-2792

Also featured in:

The Doctor's Office

Copy Link

Before opening its Capitol Hill doors in 2020, the Doctor’s Office conducted over 300 blind taste tests and gathered spirits from around the world to fine-tune the recipe for every classic cocktail on the menu. As owner Matthew “Dr. Matt” Powell puts it, “The only way to know we could honestly tell a guest, ‘This is best Negroni I’ve ever had’ was to try every combination. So that’s exactly what we did.” 

1631 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98102

Knee High Stocking Co

Copy Link

Sitting discreetly behind an unmarked door on the corner of Olive Way and Olive Place, this tiny speakeasy draws crowds thanks to its lengthy cocktail lineup and house infusions like blueberry vodka and pineapple and peppercorn mezcal. The drinks change with the seasons, and they always pair perfectly with the Filipino-style small plates. 

1356 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 979-7049
(206) 979-7049

Also featured in:

Rob Roy

Copy Link

Owner Anu Apte describes Rob Roy as “a cocktail den celebrating classic drinks with a bit of punk cheek.” Drinks like the Saffron Sandalwood Sour (a gin sipper with saffron sharbat and egg white) and the Old Soul (bourbon with Jelinek fernet and Genepy Des Alpes) show why working a bit of cheek into traditional flavors has helped this bar stay a Belltown favorite for over a decade and earn a 2023 James Beard nomination.

2332 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 956-8423
(206) 956-8423

Also featured in:

Life On Mars

Copy Link

Life on Mars embodies Capitol Hill’s funky vibes with a food menu local vegans swear by and a litany of vinyl records for sale. But those are just bonuses to one incredible beverage menu. In lesser hands, a packed cocktail like the Friendship Bracelet (Ming River Baiju, Kiyomi Rum, Singani 63, Crème de Banane, Skinos Mastiha, fruit juice, strawberry basil and cucumber shrub) risks being gimmicky, but here it’s both memorable and delicious.

722 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 323-9166
(206) 323-9166

Also featured in:

Bathtub Gin & Co.

Copy Link

Belltown overflows with drinking options, but Bathtub Gin & Co. is a special retreat. Tucked away in the wood and brick-trimmed basement of a 1920s apartment building, finding this cozy bar is an adventure in itself. The real excitement is of course in the cocktails, crafted with a broad selection of spirits from around the globe. Gin drinks — like the Shammgod, made with Gin, Autocrat coffee milk, agave and blackstrap bitters — are where the bar truly shines.

2205 2nd Ave #310, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 728-6069
(206) 728-6069
A cocktail Nikki Barron / Bathtub Gin

Zig Zag Cafe

Copy Link

Slinging bold cocktails with vintage-style bar tools beneath Pike Place Market, Zig Zag has earned acclaim from locals and tourists alike. Traditional tastes may prefer the Saipan Sling (bourbon, Braulio Amaro, sherry and orange cordial) while more adventurous palates may go for the Charm Offensive, a wild mix of Irish whiskey, Jamaican rum, Carpano Bianco Vermouth, Green Chartreuse and chocolate bitters. 

1501 Western Ave Ste 202, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 625-1146
(206) 625-1146

Also featured in:

Bad Bishop

Copy Link

Right where downtown Seattle meets Pioneer Square, Bad Bishop is right at home with its throwback vibe and twists on timeless cocktails. These include delicious libations like the Chai Daiquiri (a daiquiri with Denizen Vatted Dark Rum and chai simple syrup) and the Vespah (a vesper martini with vermouth rouge and Boston Bittahs). The bar also sells its own cocktail book for those who want to try making their house creations at home.

704 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 623-3440
(206) 623-3440

Dead Line

Copy Link

The near two-story-high shelves of liquor bottles behind the bartop are what draws the eye when entering, but your attention quickly shifts to the beautiful cocktails. Delectable examples include the Off the Rails (Michter’s bourbon, Rhinomato Americano and pimento dram with ginger, citrus and bitters) and the Orange is the New Black (Hennessey, dry sherry, Grand Marnier, coffee liqueur and Amaro Montenegro). There’s also a South American-influenced food menu.

114 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 518-8029
(206) 518-8029

Island Soul

Copy Link

Rum is the specialty spirit at this Jamaican and New Orleans-influenced bar and restaurant in Columbia City. While known for its homey soul food, just as much dedication goes into its lineup of summery cocktails. Peach Me I’m Dreaming is a refreshingly tasty introduction, crafted with plantation five-year rum, peach combier, mango, demerara, and lime.

4869 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 329-1202
(206) 329-1202

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Dark Room

8505 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103

Chef Amy Beaumier and bartenders Matthew Gomez and Matt Hassler weave their love for the Wu-Tang Clan and Korean flavors into a stunning menu of cocktails and small plates. While they recommend the Teacher’s Pet (calvados, Cocchi Rosa, Braulio, crème de cacao, bitters, saline, and absinthe) or the Kimcheech & Chong (mezcal, citrus, orgeat, kimchi, and peach bitters) for first timers, the gin and chocolate bitters–touched Shame on a Negroni is a favorite among local Greenwood residents.

8505 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 782-1223
(206) 782-1223
A cocktail garnished with apple Dark Room

Baker's

6408 32nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

Backed by an impressive alcohol inventory, this pocket-sized Sunset Hill bar specializes in Prohibition-influenced cocktails with a contemporary twist. Each drink boasts a mosaic of carefully selected ingredients that coax out flavorful overtures not seen in most cocktail classics. A prime example is the Fifth is Life, a highball with Singani 63, Amaricano Bianca amaro, Giffard pamplemousse liqueur, lemon bitters and Mediterranean tonic water, garnished with fresh thyme and sliced grapefruit.

6408 32nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 327-9408
(206) 327-9408
A cocktail garnished with grapefruit and thyme Baker’s

Percy's & Co. Seattle

5233 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

This Ballard hangout specializes in “apothecary-inspired cocktails,” which owner Jeff Ofelt says is all about herb and fruit infusions. This keeps the seasonal menu complex and fresh — an example is the Mi Esposa, lime leaf-infused mezcal with banana liqueur, coconut water, lime, and ginger. Fun fact: Percy’s is named after Percy Sankey, who ran a bar in Ballard from 1898 up through Prohibition, disguising the front as a men’s furnishings shop when the law changed.

5233 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 420-3750
(206) 420-3750
A selection of cocktails Percy’s & Co.

Stampede Cocktail Club

119 N 36th St, Seattle, WA 98103

According to owner and seasoned bartender Paul Shanrock, Stampede’s goal is “to be the most fun, delicious bar.” This ambition shows in this cocktail den’s menu, which changes every six months to explore new flavors and guest reactions. Here are unexpected pairs like aperol and mezcal or tequila and sherry, merged beautifully together with a plethora of house-made ingredients (smoked salted whipped cream, anyone?). 

119 N 36th St, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 420-2792
(206) 420-2792

The Doctor's Office

1631 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98102

Before opening its Capitol Hill doors in 2020, the Doctor’s Office conducted over 300 blind taste tests and gathered spirits from around the world to fine-tune the recipe for every classic cocktail on the menu. As owner Matthew “Dr. Matt” Powell puts it, “The only way to know we could honestly tell a guest, ‘This is best Negroni I’ve ever had’ was to try every combination. So that’s exactly what we did.” 

1631 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98102

Knee High Stocking Co

1356 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98122

Sitting discreetly behind an unmarked door on the corner of Olive Way and Olive Place, this tiny speakeasy draws crowds thanks to its lengthy cocktail lineup and house infusions like blueberry vodka and pineapple and peppercorn mezcal. The drinks change with the seasons, and they always pair perfectly with the Filipino-style small plates. 

1356 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 979-7049
(206) 979-7049

Rob Roy

2332 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121

Owner Anu Apte describes Rob Roy as “a cocktail den celebrating classic drinks with a bit of punk cheek.” Drinks like the Saffron Sandalwood Sour (a gin sipper with saffron sharbat and egg white) and the Old Soul (bourbon with Jelinek fernet and Genepy Des Alpes) show why working a bit of cheek into traditional flavors has helped this bar stay a Belltown favorite for over a decade and earn a 2023 James Beard nomination.

2332 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 956-8423
(206) 956-8423

Life On Mars

722 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

Life on Mars embodies Capitol Hill’s funky vibes with a food menu local vegans swear by and a litany of vinyl records for sale. But those are just bonuses to one incredible beverage menu. In lesser hands, a packed cocktail like the Friendship Bracelet (Ming River Baiju, Kiyomi Rum, Singani 63, Crème de Banane, Skinos Mastiha, fruit juice, strawberry basil and cucumber shrub) risks being gimmicky, but here it’s both memorable and delicious.

722 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 323-9166
(206) 323-9166

Bathtub Gin & Co.

2205 2nd Ave #310, Seattle, WA 98121

Belltown overflows with drinking options, but Bathtub Gin & Co. is a special retreat. Tucked away in the wood and brick-trimmed basement of a 1920s apartment building, finding this cozy bar is an adventure in itself. The real excitement is of course in the cocktails, crafted with a broad selection of spirits from around the globe. Gin drinks — like the Shammgod, made with Gin, Autocrat coffee milk, agave and blackstrap bitters — are where the bar truly shines.

2205 2nd Ave #310, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 728-6069
(206) 728-6069
A cocktail Nikki Barron / Bathtub Gin

Zig Zag Cafe

1501 Western Ave Ste 202, Seattle, WA 98101

Slinging bold cocktails with vintage-style bar tools beneath Pike Place Market, Zig Zag has earned acclaim from locals and tourists alike. Traditional tastes may prefer the Saipan Sling (bourbon, Braulio Amaro, sherry and orange cordial) while more adventurous palates may go for the Charm Offensive, a wild mix of Irish whiskey, Jamaican rum, Carpano Bianco Vermouth, Green Chartreuse and chocolate bitters. 

1501 Western Ave Ste 202, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 625-1146
(206) 625-1146

Bad Bishop

704 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104

Right where downtown Seattle meets Pioneer Square, Bad Bishop is right at home with its throwback vibe and twists on timeless cocktails. These include delicious libations like the Chai Daiquiri (a daiquiri with Denizen Vatted Dark Rum and chai simple syrup) and the Vespah (a vesper martini with vermouth rouge and Boston Bittahs). The bar also sells its own cocktail book for those who want to try making their house creations at home.

704 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 623-3440
(206) 623-3440

Dead Line

114 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104

The near two-story-high shelves of liquor bottles behind the bartop are what draws the eye when entering, but your attention quickly shifts to the beautiful cocktails. Delectable examples include the Off the Rails (Michter’s bourbon, Rhinomato Americano and pimento dram with ginger, citrus and bitters) and the Orange is the New Black (Hennessey, dry sherry, Grand Marnier, coffee liqueur and Amaro Montenegro). There’s also a South American-influenced food menu.

114 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 518-8029
(206) 518-8029

Island Soul

4869 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

Rum is the specialty spirit at this Jamaican and New Orleans-influenced bar and restaurant in Columbia City. While known for its homey soul food, just as much dedication goes into its lineup of summery cocktails. Peach Me I’m Dreaming is a refreshingly tasty introduction, crafted with plantation five-year rum, peach combier, mango, demerara, and lime.

4869 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 329-1202
(206) 329-1202

Related Maps