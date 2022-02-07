 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A couple dines at a table with a white table cloth, holding glasses of red wine.
A couple eats at Cafe Lago, a Montlake Italian restaurant that serves dishes inspired by the cuisine of Tuscany.
Kyle Johnson

15 Date-Worthy Restaurants in the Seattle Area Actually Open on Mondays

Where to have a nice night out on a day when most restaurants in the city are closed

by Jade Yamazaki Stewart
A couple eats at Cafe Lago, a Montlake Italian restaurant that serves dishes inspired by the cuisine of Tuscany.
| Kyle Johnson
by Jade Yamazaki Stewart

For many restaurant-industry workers, Mondays are a day to relax, run errands, get drunk — whatever it takes to decompress from a busy weekend of service and prepare for the following week. In other words, Mondays (and sometimes Tuesdays) are the weekend for many people working in Seattle restaurants. This day of rest is necessary, especially during the ongoing labor shortage that’s left restaurants understaffed and employees overworked, but it also makes it hard to plan a dinner date on Monday — and what do you if you’re a service-industry who wants to go on a date on your day off ? The following list aims to help anyone looking for date-worthy restaurants on Mondays.

Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

King County requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle's newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Salt and Iron

321 Main St
Edmonds, WA 98020
(425) 361-1112
(425) 361-1112
Shubert Ho’s Edmonds steak and oyster house serves steak frites with ribeye, filet mignon, or skirt steak, as well as with pork chops and dry-aged tuna belly. Starters include wagyu steak tartare and mussels with black garlic and tomato broth. And entrees feature creatures from the land and sea: braised lamb shank with root vegetables and lamb sugo, roasted chicken with brussel sprouts, pan seared Chilean sea bass with green lentils, and jumbo prawns, clams, and mussels in a massive white-wine seafood pot. The restaurant also offers a robust cocktail menu and wine list.

2. Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way
Edmonds, WA 98026
(425) 967-7267
(425) 967-7267
Shubert Ho’s Asian-inspired Edmonds restaurant serves satisfying snacks like oysters on the half shell, pork dumplings drenched in chili oil, and shoestring fries covered in beef bulgogi and cheese. The entrees features flavors from over Asia: try the five-spice braised shortrib, the lemongrass beef and broccoli, or the chicken shoyu kaarage ramen. Dessert, too, is multicultural, with options like ube coconut flan, white chocolate yuzu cheesecake, and red miso gelato.

3. 天府春秋 Tian Fu

300 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 363-3292
(206) 363-3292
Tian Fu’s locations in Northgate and Bellevue are constantly filled with large parties speaking Mandarin and sharing plates of some of the Seattle area’s best Sichuan cuisine. Servers dash around tables serving large portions of regional classics, like boiled fish in chili and peppercorn sauce and toothpick lamb. It’s a great date spot if you’re both hungry and looking for bold flavors. The mapo tofu coats the tongue with chili oil and makes it buzz with Sichuan peppercorn while the twice-cooked pork belly and string beans offer a jolt of umami from fermented beans and vegetables.

soft tofu cubes swimming in chili oil and garnished with sliced green onion.
Tian Fu’s mapo tofo is particularly spicy and makes the tongue buzz with Sichuan peppercorn.
Tian Fu

4. La Carta De Oaxaca

5431 Ballard Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 782-8722
(206) 782-8722
This Ballard Mexican restaurant serves Oaxacan specialties like sweet and savory mole negro pooled over pork ribs and tlayudas (expansive expansive crispy corn tortillas) covered in toppings like chorizo, carne asada, cheese, and cabbage, as well as an excellent ceviche with pineapple. Don’t miss out on the excellent tequila and mezcal list and cocktail list.

5. The Walrus and the Carpenter

4743 Ballard Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 395-9227
(206) 395-9227
Award-winning chef Renee Erickson’s Ballard restaurant serves eight varieties of Washington oysters, seafood dishes like raw albacore tuna with Meyer lemon sauce and blood oranges, and snacks like beef tartare, beef shank terrine, and plates of sliced cheese, along with a long wine list and a cocktail menu. The dining room is bright and airy, and there’s a heated, covered patio with string lights for al fresco dining.

6. Yoroshiku

1911 N 45th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 547-4649
(206) 547-4649
This Wallingford Izakaya serves dishes popular in Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island, like grilled scallops with butter and soy-sauce-marinated fried chicken. The Hokkaido chirashi bowl is loaded with ikura (salmon roe) and slices of shime-saba, mackerel that’s been cured with salt and rice vinegar to balance out the strong flavor of the fish’s oils, as well as wild salmon and tuna. The bar, with its long list of beer and sake, is a perfect place for a late-evening drink and snack. Don’t leave without grabbing some soft-serve from the restaurant’s sister Hokkaido ice cream shop, Indigo Cow.

7. Joule

3506 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-5685
(206) 632-5685
James Beard Award-nominated chef Rachel Yang and partner Seif Chirchi offer simple but refined dishes at their Korean-influenced Fremont restaurant, including a smoked mackerel kedgeree and a famed kalbi short rib over grilled kimchi. Expect inventive dishes too, like smoked tofu or beef tartare with Asian pear and pine nuts. With an inviting, open space and easy-going service, Joule offers a special night out sans pretension. Sit at the bar and watch chefs plating dishes, and sip on one of Joule’s creative cocktails, like the lapsang souchong tequila drink with lime and Thai chili agave.

8. The Whale Wins

3506 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-9425
(206) 632-9425
At award-winning chef Renee Erickson’s Fremont bistro, chefs cook bone-in ribeye steaks in a wood-fired oven, slice prosciutto, and plate piles of brussel sprouts with salted egg yolk just a few feet from tables in the dining room. It also has a pantry that offers many of the ingredients used in the dishes, like the Carman Ranch ribeye, as well as bottles of wine and sausages. Don’t leave without trying the sweet and succulent Alaskan spot prawns covered with toasty salsa macha, brightened by drizzles of lime juice and sprigs of cilantro.

9. Cafe Lago

2305 24th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
(206) 329-8005
(206) 329-8005
Carla Leonardi’s Italian bistro has been serving Tuscan-inspired food on white tablecloths in an old brick building in Montlake since 1990. The wood-fired oven at the back of the restaurant churns out delicate, crispy pizza with classic toppings — only $10 on Mondays for customers dining in — the lasagna is some of the city’s best, and the desserts, like the pear and almond tart with whipped mascarpone, are excellent with espresso to cap off a satisfying meal.

10. Bruciato

236 Winslow Way E
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
(206) 201-3462
(206) 201-3462
Chef Brendan McGill’s Bainbridge pizzeria serves delicate, slightly charred, Neapolitan pies baked in a scorching-hot wood-fired oven. The toppings include classic Italian ingredients like coppa, soppressata, and anchovies, but you can’t go wrong with the margherita. The bar side of the cafe is a perfect place for a casual weeknight date; sip a glass of wine or a cocktail with snacks like olives or prosciutto, and finish the meal with velvety tiramisu. 

11. Lionhead

618 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 922-3326
(206) 922-3326
This Capitol Hill restaurant serves Sichuan classics like mapo tofu swimming in chili oil, deep fried chicken cubes littered with chili peppers and Sichuan peppercorns, and velvety fried eggplant in a sweet and sour sauce with black vinegar, garlic, and ginger. Though there are other Sichuan restaurants in Seattle, Lionhead stands out for its creative cocktails with ingredients like red Sichuan peppercorn and smoked cardamom and an eye for artful presentation in its dishes.

12. Café Hitchcock

129 Winslow Way E
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
(206) 201-3369
(206) 201-3369
The Bainbridge location of chef Brendan McGill’s Cafe Hitchcock serves dinners featuring smoked meats every Monday. The menu, which shifts seasonally, includes chicken and pork chops smoked with applewood and served with roasted vegetables, chicory and citrus salads, polenta, and a cookie with walnuts and cacao nibs. The dinners start at $45 for two people, and sides can be ordered a la carte.

13. Rondo Japanese Kitchen

224 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 588-2051
(206) 588-2051
This Capitol Hill Japanese bar and restaurant serves a dizzying array of Japanese dishes: several preparations of ramen and udon, omakase and a la carte sushi, donburis, Japanese curries, bento boxes, and snacks like smoked tuna tataki and a shooter made with uni (sea urchin), ikura (salmon roe) and yuzu soy sauce on rice. The $24 chirashi bowl features many of the restaurant’s best ingredients: seared wagyu beef, crab, unagi (eel), ikura, uni, tobiko (flying fish roe), and a selection of sliced fish. 

14. Spinasse

1531 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 251-7673
(206) 251-7673
More than 10 years in, and this romantic trattoria on Capitol Hill continues to entrance diners with food from Italy’s Piedmont region. The nest of delicate tajarin pasta with butter and sage sauce is a Seattle mainstay, but every dish from chef Stuart Lane is memorable. After a satisfying dinner at Spinasse, one might want to head over to next door sibling bar Artusi for a digestif and dessert, or stop by the bar another night for snacks like beef tongue with salsa tonnata (tuna sauce) and burrata with pomegranate seeds and toasted pistachios.

15. Bateau

1040 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 900-8699
(206) 900-8699
This nationally recognized restaurant by Renee Erickson (helmed by chef Taylor Thornhill) in Capitol Hill is a steakhouse that is a critique of steakhouses. Don’t go if you’re craving filet mignon or a ribeye; the restaurant serves the whole cow, so what you’ll get in the five-course $125 tasting menu will likely include normally tough cuts rarely served at fine-dining restaurants like ball tip or brisket deckle that have been aged or cured to tenderize them. The beef is all grass-fed and finished at local ranches that aim to practice regenerative agriculture.

Related Maps