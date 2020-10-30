 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Find Seattle’s Most Essential Brunches

38 Essential Restaurants in Seattle, Spring 2022

Where to Eat Fantastic Gluten-Free Food in Seattle

A spread of food from Bunsoy including pork sisig, roasted bone marrow, crispy pancit, Dungeness crab with balaw sauce, and two types of lumpia on white plates on a wood surface.
Bunsoy, a new Filipino restaurant in Ballard serves dishes like pork sisig, roasted bone marrow, crispy pancit, and Dungeness crab with balaw sauce.
Suzi Pratt/Eater Seattle

Where to Find Fantastic Filipino Food Around the Seattle Area

With nationally recognized restaurants like Musang and Archipelago as well as exciting new openings, Filipino food might be the hottest cuisine in Seattle

by Gabe Guarente and Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated
View as Map
Bunsoy, a new Filipino restaurant in Ballard serves dishes like pork sisig, roasted bone marrow, crispy pancit, and Dungeness crab with balaw sauce.
| Suzi Pratt/Eater Seattle
by Gabe Guarente and Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated

Out of this year’s James Beard Award nominees from Seattle, two chefs — Melissa Miranda of Musang and Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago — were Filipino American. Even before the nominations, these chefs were getting national praise for their food and their work in promoting Filipino Americans’ contributions to the Pacific Northwest, a region where Filipinos have been instrumental to industries like agriculture since the early 1900s. But there has been some Filipino food in the area for years, including Pike Place Market’s Oriental Mart, which won a James Beard Classics award in 2020. And in the past several months, the scene has gotten even stronger with the Chicken Supply, a restaurant serving shatteringly crisp Filipino chicken in Greenwood, and Bunsoy, a nostalgic restaurant serving whole Dungeness crab with balaw sauce in Ballard.

Filipino and Filipino American chefs and owners in the Pacific Northwest also have a strong sense of community, showing support for one another in exploring the cuisine’s roots in their own creative ways. From intricate 10-course tasting menus to casual counter-service spots, here are some of the best Filipino restaurants around the area.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bunsoy

Copy Link
2221 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 829-8963
(206) 829-8963
Visit Website

After almost 20 years of working in Seattle-area restaurants, Chef Rhabbie Coquia is finally cooking the dishes he grew up eating in Manila at his new Ballard restaurant. Inside Bunsoy, diners sip cocktails with Southeast Asian flavors like calamansi, pandan, ube, tamarind, and various tropical fruits at a long bar surrounded by palms in pots or snack on appetizers like pork lumpia, musubi made with house-made spam, and isaw (Filipino grilled meat on sticks). Entrees include brisket bulalo (stew), lechon porchetta with pork liver sauce, and a duck confit adobo, a dish which shows off Coquia’s French culinary training. Half or whole Dungeness crabs — sourced locally along with most of the other ingredients used in the restaurant — are served with a balaw sauce (fermented shrimp and coconut butter) and strewn with fresh herbs.

A spread of food from Bunsoy including pork sisig, roasted bone marrow, crispy pancit, Dungeness crab with balaw sauce, and two types of lumpia on white plates on a wood surface. Suzi Pratt/Eater Seattle

Also Featured in:

2. Barkada

Copy Link
622 5th Ave S
Edmonds, WA 98020
(425) 670-2222
(425) 670-2222
Visit Website

The laid-back Edmonds restaurant has an all-day menu of classic Filipino dishes with Hawaiian influences, such as bowls filled with chicken adobo, kalua pig, and pork belly sisig. There are also a selection of tropical cocktails to go, from whiskey and calamansi slushies to ube coconut milk tea with rum.

Also Featured in:

3. The Chicken Supply

Copy Link
7410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 257-4460
(206) 257-4460
Visit Website

The Chicken Supply is the Filipino fried chicken restaurant of chef Paolo Campbell’s dreams, the business he always wanted during his many years working in Seattle’s fine dining restaurants. The gluten-free-soy-marinated chicken here — wings, drumsticks, thighs, or 10-inch long cylinders of breast meat on sticks — crackles under the teeth with the puffy-crisp texture of Rice Krispies. And the tangy Filipino sides, like the soy-marinated vegetables and a cold pancit dish with seared cabbage and pickled celery, are made with twists, reflecting Campbells background: born in the Philippines but nurtured by the fine-dining kitchens of the Pacific Northwest.

Two paper boats with a fried chicken thigh, drumstick, wing, and breast meat on a stick, with a rice noodle salad with tomatoes, celery, and cabbage in a separate boat, and takeout containers of garlic rice and collard greens in coconuty milk. Suzi Pratt/Eater Seattle

Also Featured in:

4. Oriental Mart

Copy Link
1506 Pike Pl #509
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 622-8488
(206) 622-8488

After years going without a menu, the three generation family-owned Pike Place lunch counter is getting a little more structure during the pandemic. Not changing is the famed salmon collar sinigang from chef Leila Rosas, which helped earn this spot a James Beard Classics Award.

Also Featured in:

5. Hood Famous Cafe and Bar

Copy Link
504 5th Ave S #107a
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 485-7049
(206) 485-7049
Visit Website

At this International District shop, chef and co-owner Chera Amlag draws lines of customers for her delectable Filipino treats, like such as use cheesecakes and buko pies. There are also pandan lattes and durian white chocolate mochas, best paired with the cafe’s famed bright purple ube cheesecake. More recently, the cafe has started offering more substantial savory dishes as well, like arroz caldo and a beef mechado pot pie. And at night, the cafe transforms into a bar serving cocktails with Southeast Asian ingredients like calamansi sours and ube daiquiris.

Also Featured in:

6. Jeepney

Copy Link
1356 E Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 979-7049
(206) 979-7049
Visit Website

The owners of nearby cocktail destination Knee High Stocking Co. run this Filipino takeout window, which serves up staples such as adobo, lumpia, and sisig, alongside Filipino twists on American classics, like an ube French toast with calamansi glaze. Plus, it offers single-serve to-go cocktails.

Also Featured in:

7. Musang

Copy Link
2524 Beacon Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
(206) 708-6871
(206) 708-6871
Visit Website

Since opening in early 2020, Beacon Hill’s innovative Filipinx restaurant from star chef Melissa Miranda has developed a dynamic menu with items such as succulent short rib kare kare, smoked oysters, and mussels cooked with moringa. This year, Miranda was nominated for a James Beard Award for her cooking. The homey space makes diners feel like they’re eating in a beloved family member’s living room. Miranda also launched a community kitchen, which serves free meals every Monday and Tuesday, and a program to teach children Filipinx recipes. 

Also Featured in:

8. Fou Lee Market & Deli

Copy Link
2050 S Columbian Way
Seattle, WA 98108
(206) 764-9607
(206) 764-9607
Visit Website

This is the main Beacon Hill market for people (including many local chefs) who want to stock up on Filipino ingredients, such as fermented fish sauce, which has a wide range of uses. But there are many excellent grab-and-go dishes perfect for takeout, including ube pastries, fried anchovies, and dinuguan, a pork blood stew.

9. Archipelago

Copy Link
5607 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Visit Website

In 2021, Hillman City’s nationally acclaimed Filipino American fine dining restaurant restarted its intimate tasting menu dinners, known for their ingenuity, storytelling, and passion. Husband-and-wife team Aaron Verzosa and Amber Manuguid create inventive dishes that weave the narrative of their personal journeys growing up in the area and that of Filipino immigrants to the Pacific Northwest, combining a meal and a compelling history lesson in each 9-to-12-course sitting. The 12-seat restaurant is normally booked out months ahead, but there’s a waiting list on the website.

Also Featured in:

10. Max's Restaurant

Copy Link
16830 Southcenter Pkwy
Tukwila, WA 98188
(206) 698-6297
(206) 698-6297
Visit Website

The Tukwila area got a treat in 2019 with the arrival of the iconic global chain, which dates back to the 1940s and has hundreds of locations worldwide. Max’s is most known for its fried chicken, but also serves dishes like pork hock crispy pata and a soothing pinakbet (vegetable stew).

11. Gracie's Cuisine

Copy Link
607 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208
(206) 822-0308
(206) 822-0308
Visit Website

In late 2019, this new restaurant opened near the Everett mall and received kudos for its selection of Filipino dishes, particularly appetizers like lumpia and siopao (Filipino steamed buns). Chef and owner Gracie Correa was born in the Philippines and features ingredients from her parents’ hometowns of Bicol and Guagua, including multiple variations of garlic fried rice.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Bunsoy

2221 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107
A spread of food from Bunsoy including pork sisig, roasted bone marrow, crispy pancit, Dungeness crab with balaw sauce, and two types of lumpia on white plates on a wood surface. Suzi Pratt/Eater Seattle

After almost 20 years of working in Seattle-area restaurants, Chef Rhabbie Coquia is finally cooking the dishes he grew up eating in Manila at his new Ballard restaurant. Inside Bunsoy, diners sip cocktails with Southeast Asian flavors like calamansi, pandan, ube, tamarind, and various tropical fruits at a long bar surrounded by palms in pots or snack on appetizers like pork lumpia, musubi made with house-made spam, and isaw (Filipino grilled meat on sticks). Entrees include brisket bulalo (stew), lechon porchetta with pork liver sauce, and a duck confit adobo, a dish which shows off Coquia’s French culinary training. Half or whole Dungeness crabs — sourced locally along with most of the other ingredients used in the restaurant — are served with a balaw sauce (fermented shrimp and coconut butter) and strewn with fresh herbs.

2221 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 829-8963
Visit Website

2. Barkada

622 5th Ave S, Edmonds, WA 98020

The laid-back Edmonds restaurant has an all-day menu of classic Filipino dishes with Hawaiian influences, such as bowls filled with chicken adobo, kalua pig, and pork belly sisig. There are also a selection of tropical cocktails to go, from whiskey and calamansi slushies to ube coconut milk tea with rum.

622 5th Ave S
Edmonds, WA 98020
(425) 670-2222
Visit Website

3. The Chicken Supply

7410 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Two paper boats with a fried chicken thigh, drumstick, wing, and breast meat on a stick, with a rice noodle salad with tomatoes, celery, and cabbage in a separate boat, and takeout containers of garlic rice and collard greens in coconuty milk. Suzi Pratt/Eater Seattle

The Chicken Supply is the Filipino fried chicken restaurant of chef Paolo Campbell’s dreams, the business he always wanted during his many years working in Seattle’s fine dining restaurants. The gluten-free-soy-marinated chicken here — wings, drumsticks, thighs, or 10-inch long cylinders of breast meat on sticks — crackles under the teeth with the puffy-crisp texture of Rice Krispies. And the tangy Filipino sides, like the soy-marinated vegetables and a cold pancit dish with seared cabbage and pickled celery, are made with twists, reflecting Campbells background: born in the Philippines but nurtured by the fine-dining kitchens of the Pacific Northwest.

7410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 257-4460
Visit Website

4. Oriental Mart

1506 Pike Pl #509, Seattle, WA 98101

After years going without a menu, the three generation family-owned Pike Place lunch counter is getting a little more structure during the pandemic. Not changing is the famed salmon collar sinigang from chef Leila Rosas, which helped earn this spot a James Beard Classics Award.

1506 Pike Pl #509
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 622-8488

5. Hood Famous Cafe and Bar

504 5th Ave S #107a, Seattle, WA 98104

At this International District shop, chef and co-owner Chera Amlag draws lines of customers for her delectable Filipino treats, like such as use cheesecakes and buko pies. There are also pandan lattes and durian white chocolate mochas, best paired with the cafe’s famed bright purple ube cheesecake. More recently, the cafe has started offering more substantial savory dishes as well, like arroz caldo and a beef mechado pot pie. And at night, the cafe transforms into a bar serving cocktails with Southeast Asian ingredients like calamansi sours and ube daiquiris.

504 5th Ave S #107a
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 485-7049
Visit Website

6. Jeepney

1356 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98122

The owners of nearby cocktail destination Knee High Stocking Co. run this Filipino takeout window, which serves up staples such as adobo, lumpia, and sisig, alongside Filipino twists on American classics, like an ube French toast with calamansi glaze. Plus, it offers single-serve to-go cocktails.

1356 E Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 979-7049
Visit Website

7. Musang

2524 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144

Since opening in early 2020, Beacon Hill’s innovative Filipinx restaurant from star chef Melissa Miranda has developed a dynamic menu with items such as succulent short rib kare kare, smoked oysters, and mussels cooked with moringa. This year, Miranda was nominated for a James Beard Award for her cooking. The homey space makes diners feel like they’re eating in a beloved family member’s living room. Miranda also launched a community kitchen, which serves free meals every Monday and Tuesday, and a program to teach children Filipinx recipes. 

2524 Beacon Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
(206) 708-6871
Visit Website

8. Fou Lee Market & Deli

2050 S Columbian Way, Seattle, WA 98108

This is the main Beacon Hill market for people (including many local chefs) who want to stock up on Filipino ingredients, such as fermented fish sauce, which has a wide range of uses. But there are many excellent grab-and-go dishes perfect for takeout, including ube pastries, fried anchovies, and dinuguan, a pork blood stew.

2050 S Columbian Way
Seattle, WA 98108
(206) 764-9607
Visit Website

9. Archipelago

5607 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

In 2021, Hillman City’s nationally acclaimed Filipino American fine dining restaurant restarted its intimate tasting menu dinners, known for their ingenuity, storytelling, and passion. Husband-and-wife team Aaron Verzosa and Amber Manuguid create inventive dishes that weave the narrative of their personal journeys growing up in the area and that of Filipino immigrants to the Pacific Northwest, combining a meal and a compelling history lesson in each 9-to-12-course sitting. The 12-seat restaurant is normally booked out months ahead, but there’s a waiting list on the website.

5607 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Visit Website

10. Max's Restaurant

16830 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila, WA 98188

The Tukwila area got a treat in 2019 with the arrival of the iconic global chain, which dates back to the 1940s and has hundreds of locations worldwide. Max’s is most known for its fried chicken, but also serves dishes like pork hock crispy pata and a soothing pinakbet (vegetable stew).

16830 Southcenter Pkwy
Tukwila, WA 98188
(206) 698-6297
Visit Website

11. Gracie's Cuisine

607 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA 98208

In late 2019, this new restaurant opened near the Everett mall and received kudos for its selection of Filipino dishes, particularly appetizers like lumpia and siopao (Filipino steamed buns). Chef and owner Gracie Correa was born in the Philippines and features ingredients from her parents’ hometowns of Bicol and Guagua, including multiple variations of garlic fried rice.

607 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208
(206) 822-0308
Visit Website

Related Maps