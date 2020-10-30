Where to Find Fantastic Filipino Food Around the Seattle Area

With nationally recognized restaurants like Musang and Archipelago as well as exciting new openings, Filipino food might be the hottest cuisine in Seattle

Out of this year’s James Beard Award nominees from Seattle, two chefs — Melissa Miranda of Musang and Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago — were Filipino American. Even before the nominations, these chefs were getting national praise for their food and their work in promoting Filipino Americans’ contributions to the Pacific Northwest, a region where Filipinos have been instrumental to industries like agriculture since the early 1900s. But there has been some Filipino food in the area for years, including Pike Place Market’s Oriental Mart, which won a James Beard Classics award in 2020. And in the past several months, the scene has gotten even stronger with the Chicken Supply, a restaurant serving shatteringly crisp Filipino chicken in Greenwood, and Bunsoy, a nostalgic restaurant serving whole Dungeness crab with balaw sauce in Ballard.

Filipino and Filipino American chefs and owners in the Pacific Northwest also have a strong sense of community, showing support for one another in exploring the cuisine’s roots in their own creative ways. From intricate 10-course tasting menus to casual counter-service spots, here are some of the best Filipino restaurants around the area.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.