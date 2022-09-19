Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Share All sharing options for: Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Share All sharing options for: Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.

Today, some of the best spots stray far away from traditional English style. The cornmeal-fried catfish at Jackson’s Catfish Corner and panko-covered cod at Marination Ma Kai, for example, rank among the best fried fish in the city. But for fans of the classic puffy beer batter, there are a number of excellent English renditions as well.

It’s also no coincidence that some of the most fryable fish are found in Pacific Northwest waters. Cod, halibut, and even salmon can be the star of the show. The chefs at these eight Seattle restaurants deliver the chips and dips to match, resulting in a lovely basket for any time of year.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.