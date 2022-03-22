Where to Find Delicious Halal Food in Seattle

With options ranging from pizza to pide, there are halal restaurants to try all over Seattle

From pizza to pide and chipotle chicken to shawarma, Seattle offers a dizzying variety of halal options across the city. Each Sunday, customers pick up Balkan pastry orders from Baked in Bosnia, near Miss Cafe’s tables where you can order Turkish coffee and enjoy the bustling activity at Pike Place Market. In South Seattle, Eyman’s Pizza and Corte Fino share space with a community center that tutors students in the neighborhood. When passing through Fremont, local taxi drivers stop in to say hello and use Café Turko’s prayer room, located across a service hallway from the kitchen where Süreyya Gökeri’s recipes are prepared with a “mix of spices and love.” Whether you’re craving Palestinian fare and picking up groceries on your way home from Zaina in Maple Leaf, in need of a satisfying curry with flaky garlic naan from Ammi’s Pakwan, or making a reservation for Archipelago’s Northwest-inspired Filipino cuisine, great halal options in Seattle abound.

As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically. Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

