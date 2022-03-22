 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Lahmacun crispy flatbread with ground beef, tomatoes, and red peppers on an oblong wooden board on a wooden table top with people walking by Pike Place Market in the background through the window.
Miss Cafe’s lahmacun at Pike Place Market.
Sabra Boyd

Where to Find Delicious Halal Food in Seattle

With options ranging from pizza to pide, there are halal restaurants to try all over Seattle

by Sabra Boyd
by Sabra Boyd

From pizza to pide and chipotle chicken to shawarma, Seattle offers a dizzying variety of halal options across the city. Each Sunday, customers pick up Balkan pastry orders from Baked in Bosnia, near Miss Cafe’s tables where you can order Turkish coffee and enjoy the bustling activity at Pike Place Market. In South Seattle, Eyman’s Pizza and Corte Fino share space with a community center that tutors students in the neighborhood. When passing through Fremont, local taxi drivers stop in to say hello and use Café Turko’s prayer room, located across a service hallway from the kitchen where Süreyya Gökeri’s recipes are prepared with a “mix of spices and love.” Whether you’re craving Palestinian fare and picking up groceries on your way home from Zaina in Maple Leaf, in need of a satisfying curry with flaky garlic naan from Ammi’s Pakwan, or making a reservation for Archipelago’s Northwest-inspired Filipino cuisine, great halal options in Seattle abound.

As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically. Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Man’oushe Express

13721 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
The crisp Lebanese mana’eesh flatbreads at Man’oushe Express come with many different toppings, ranging from minced lamb to tangy lebni. In addition to so many mana’eesh options, it also offers pizza topped with halal beef pepperoni or garlic chicken. Man’oushe Express sits above a grocery store that carries an impressive variety of different fetas. If not for the flatbread, exploring its assortment of cumin, anise, and hibiscus teas is well worth the trip.

Round flatbread with minced lamb and a lemon wedge in the center, sitting on a black and white checkered parchment paper.
Lamb mana’eesh flatbread.

2. Zaina. مطعم

8000 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Named after the owner’s daughter 30 years ago, Zaina is a convenient place to stop in and pick up a few groceries on the way home. Zaina’s creamy hummus and baba ganoush pairs well with freshly pickled vegetables, and their lamb gyros are a neighborhood favorite. Doubling as a Palestinian grocer, customers can also buy grape leaves to cook at home, coffee, or olives and pickled vegetables in bulk.

Falafel drizzled with tahini and sprinkled with herbs sits on a plate with hummus, baba ganoush, olives, and an assortment of pickled vegetables. Intricately patterned Palestinian textiles hang in the background and upon the table.
Falafel mezze platter.
Sabra Boyd

3. Greenwood Flame Burgers

10410 Greenwood Ave N B
Seattle, WA 98133
Nestled in a shopping center next to a produce market’s sea of vegetables, these flame-broiled halal beef burgers on sesame seed buns are not to be missed. Paired with crispy Cajun-spiced fries, Greenwood Flame’s seared burgers boast a nostalgic backyard barbecue flavor you can enjoy year-round, even in Seattle’s rainy months. Greenwood Flame Burgers’ menu is refreshingly concise while offering a variety of non-burger options like salmon or cod fish and chips, salads, chicken wings, and halal Philly cheesesteaks topped with grilled green peppers. If you’re craving something sweet, there is an assortment of milkshakes to choose from.

A mushroom swiss burger sits on a plate with fries on a sunny day with a window in the background. The background is too blurry to make out what is outside.
Mushroom swiss halal burger with fries.
Sabra Boyd

4. Gorgeous George's

7719 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Tucked away on a residential tree-lined section of Greenwood Avenue, Gorgeous George’s seasonal menu is filled with surprises like spring lamb ribs and Mediterranean pairings with local seafood. Although the restaurant is praised for its warm and relaxing, romantic ambiance, it’s best to call ahead to make sure that the dining area is open, as it transitioned to mostly offering takeout during the pandemic.

5. Cafe Turko

750 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Café Turko’s warm, welcoming ambience is popular among happy families and romantic dates alike. Each night, the dining room fills with lilting, jovial conversations, surrounded by the colorful decor of owner Süreyya Gökeri’s first shop that started it all. Beginning as a gift shop and café, Gökeri’s friend insisted years ago that she should sell her pide and impressive variety of hummus — the rainbow hummus plate showcases Café Turko’s array of spinach, yam, and beet hummuses. Gökeri recommends everyone try the kıymalı pide, a flaky flatbread baked with beef and melted mozzarella, seasoned with sumac and Aleppo peppers, topped with tomatoes and fresh herbs for a pop of color.

Beloved by the community, Café Turko has built a prayer room across the service hallway where local taxi drivers and other patrons stop in to pray before they break their fast. Each of Gökeri’s recipes reflect her years of culinary expertise as a cooking instructor for PCC Community Markets. From the bright, savory Turkish Romani yahni stew, to the richly balanced flavors of ali nazik chicken and grilled eggplant sauce paired with sweetly herbaceous rice, no detail is overlooked.

A long flaky flatbread topped with minced beef, mozzarella, green peppers, tomatoes, and green herbs sits upon a wooden plank on a wooden table with someone’s red and green flannel shirt blurry in the background, matching the flatbread’s toppings’ colors.
Café Turko’s kıymalı pide, seasoned with sumac and Aleppo peppers.
Sabra Boyd

6. Ammi's Pakwan & Mirch Masala

213 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102
The remodeled, welcoming space at Ammi’s Pakwan (recently merged with Mirch Masala) is clean and bright. With friendly staff and a thoughtful menu showcasing its best dishes, the kitchen sends out halal tandoori dishes, as well as curry and jalfrazie cooked with the most tender fall-apart lamb and beef. Its rich, buttery cashew shahi korma pairs well with the garlic naan — although everything in the world seems better when a warm basket of freshly baked naan arrives at your table.

Note: The restaurant confirmed that their meat is halal, although it should be noted that they serve cocktails.

A brown curry lamb shahi korma in a white ceramic bowl in the foreground, served with basmati rice in a bowl and garlic naan behind it. In the background, the lights of Broadway in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Lamb shahi korma with basmati rice and garlic naan.
Sabra Boyd

7. Gyro Saj

1301 Madison St
Seattle, WA 98104
Recently opened in First Hill, Gyro Saj is a fast-casual spot where you can quickly grab a bite on the go, or dine in. Ordering at the counter, you can see your food as it’s prepared, and request to add extra olives or other ingredients that you spot behind the glass. Its chocolate baklava is light and delicate with a drizzle of chocolate that’s not too overpowering. Saj shawarma sandwich wraps are all halal, packed with the freshest vegetables and a pop of herbaceous tzatziki, garlic sauce, or tahini.

8. Tanoor Seattle

803 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Tanoor’s open hearth oven greets you as you step inside. With attentive staff and an impressive kitchen visible from your table, Tanoor’s beautifully decorated, spacious dining area is a wonderful place to gather with a group of friends, family, or date night. The restaurant also offers gluten-free pita by request, perfect for celiac or gluten-intolerant diners who crave holding a kabob or shawarma sandwich, wrapped in warmth and dripping with tahini. In addition to their Dexter location, Tanoor also has a restaurant in Sammamish.

9. Baked in Bosnia

501 2nd Ave W #100
Seattle, WA 98119
Baked in Bosnia offers an array of halal Balkan-inspired fare. Led by Chef Selma, who fled the Bosnian War in the nineties, the cuisine showcases many different cooking techniques and ingredients from across Europe, influenced by her time as a refugee waiting for asylum in the US. Baked in Bosnia operates out of the Kitchen Sisters space in Lower Queen Anne where customers order ahead for pickup on Sundays or can schedule catering services. Its upcoming seasonal menu includes options like the mildly sweet, paprika-spiced chicken paprikash, ćufte Balkan-style meatballs with pasta, or zeljanica savory spinach pie. Pastries like the chocolate and coconut čupavci sponge cake are a must-try, and the bienenstich “bee sting” brioche cake with almonds and honey is a quintessential springtime dessert. Baked in Bosnia also prepares flaky phyllo pita, ideal for parties or group gatherings.

10. Al Basha Mediterranean Grill

2302 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Al Basha is a popular Belltown haunt to grab a quick bite or a late-night feast. Offering reasonably priced gyro sandwiches with halal beef, lamb, or chicken, wrapped with fresh vegetables and drizzled with cool tzatziki sauce, when in doubt, you can’t go wrong with a gyro from Al Basha. In addition to falafel, shawarma plates, and an impressive assortment of drinks, Al Basha offers daily specials that will tempt you to try something new, like the cardamom and cumin-infused mansaf with lamb.

11. Mamnoon Street

2020 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
With locations across the city, only Mamnoon Street in Denny Triangle offers a fully halal menu. This fast-casual spot has a popular assortment of dishes ranging from shawarma to salads, baba ghanoush to a za’atar lamb burger. For smaller bites, Mamnoon’s harra frites are paired with condiments including za’atar mayo and tangy-spiced harra ketchup.

12. Miss Cafe

1523 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
For a cup of tea or Turkish coffee to pair with your baklava, Miss Cafe in Pike Place Market is a lovely spot to enjoy the scene at Seattle’s historic market. Less busy on the weekdays, the thin crust lahmacun is complemented with a bright side salad, and the Turkish dumplings made with spiced ground beef are served with a delectably acidic butter sauce and yogurt. For a view of the bustling street and an expansive assortment of small bite desserts like rose baklava, Miss Cafe is the place to go.

Lahmacun crispy flatbread with ground beef, tomatoes, and red peppers on an oblong wooden board on a wooden table top with people walking by Pike Place Market in the background through the window.
Miss Cafe’s lahmacun at Pike Place Market.
Sabra Boyd

13. Archipelago

5607 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Archipelago’s Northwest-inspired Filipino cuisine explores the influence that Filipino ancestry has had in shaping this region through thoughtfully curated, seasonal tasting menus. Some of Archipelago’s dishes are showcased in beautiful ceramic vessels handmade by a local Filipina artist. This artful attention to detail is apparent in each pairing. For Muslim diners and patrons with any food allergies or other dietary restrictions, Archipelago is accommodating and asks only that guests request a halal menu in advance for the nine- to 12-course meal. Archipelago’s dining events require a reservation and proof of vaccination. Currently, its schedule is fully booked, but reservations will open again on May 1 at 2 p.m.

Note: Let Archipelago staff know in the dining survey you receive after booking a reservation that you are requesting a halal tasting menu.

14. Corte Fino Mexican Cuisine

6721 Martin Luther King Jr Way S S
Seattle, WA 98118
Chef and owner Martin Perez’s pollo en crema de chipotle is cooked in a rich, smoky sauce, served with rice and salad. For those who like hot sauce, Perez is happy to share his habanero salsa — if you ask. A silky shade of apricot with an unrivaled depth of flavor, Perez folds caramelized aromatics into his habanero recipe. Corte Fino shares the building with a community program that tutors and mentors youth, and they frequently donate meals to neighborhood groups like Wasat. With daily specials, the menu at Corte Fino evolves depending on the season and novel halal dishes that Perez is developing.

15. Eyman's Halal Pizza

6711 Martin Luther King Jr Way S
Seattle, WA 98118
The melodic sound of the Asr call to prayer fills the air as the aroma of lamb gyro and halal beef pepperoni pizza baking in the oven rises. Eyman’s pizza boasts the elusively chewy yet crispy crust that every pie aspires to. Eyman’s frequently prepares pizza for hordes of hungry teenagers from the nearby community center; the restaurant offers freshly baked pies to go, or you can order one to bake at home later.

A full gyro lamb pizza sits upon a round platter covered with a square red and white checkered parchment paper on a table with stools in the background.
Gyro lamb pizza.
Sabra Boyd

16. Iyad’s Syrian Grill

17205 Vashon Hwy SW
Vashon, WA 98070
A trip to Vashon Island for a picnic at the beach is a perfect excuse to visit Iyad’s food cart. There are not many halal options west of the Duwamish, but each week, Iyad travels several hours to ensure that he can provide top-quality halal ingredients to pair his fragrant saffron rice topped with mildly sweet raisin and mushroom lamb shawarma. Visitors are encouraged to check Facebook for Iyad’s hours and specials.

Lamb shawarma steam rises from grill as spices are shaken onto the food.
Iyad cooks lamb shawarma on grill.
Sabra Boyd

