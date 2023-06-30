8 Hedonistic Hot Dogs to Try in Seattle

Hot dogs get a bum rap. They don’t have the complex flavor profiles of other members of the sausage family tree; even an amazing, high-quality hot dog is pretty much just a tube of smooth beef. A hot dog is a canvas. It’s about what you put on it, and often, in Seattle, that means grilled onions and cream cheese.

The Seattle dog is a controversial part of Seattle’s culinary landscape, a sweet, creamy, meaty misfit snack that gets more appealing after a few drinks. It’s pretty much de rigueur for any hot dog stand here to have one on the menu, and we can’t do a hot dog map without Seattle dogs. But there’s a lot more to hot dogs than cream cheese — we have Japanese-style hot dogs, Korean-style hot dogs, and peanut butter and jelly hot dogs. C’mon in and scroll down.

As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically north to south. Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.