A hot dog with peanut butter, cream cheese, jelly, and bacon.
A peanut butter, jelly, and bacon dog from Rain City
Harry Cheadle

8 Hedonistic Hot Dogs to Try in Seattle

Want a hot dog with peanut butter and jelly? How about curry cabbage?

by Harry Cheadle and Eater Staff
A peanut butter, jelly, and bacon dog from Rain City
| Harry Cheadle
by Harry Cheadle and Eater Staff

Hot dogs get a bum rap. They don’t have the complex flavor profiles of other members of the sausage family tree; even an amazing, high-quality hot dog is pretty much just a tube of smooth beef. A hot dog is a canvas. It’s about what you put on it, and often, in Seattle, that means grilled onions and cream cheese.

The Seattle dog is a controversial part of Seattle’s culinary landscape, a sweet, creamy, meaty misfit snack that gets more appealing after a few drinks. It’s pretty much de rigueur for any hot dog stand here to have one on the menu, and we can’t do a hot dog map without Seattle dogs. But there’s a lot more to hot dogs than cream cheese — we have Japanese-style hot dogs, Korean-style hot dogs, and peanut butter and jelly hot dogs. C’mon in and scroll down.

As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically north to south. Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Halcyon Brewing Company

Halcyon is one of the rare breweries where you could come just for the food, and hot dogs are the star of the show. They come with a wide range of Asian-inspired toppings including chili oil, pickled ginger, ramen crackers, and kimchi — there’s even a banh mi dog that comes with pickled carrots, jalpeno, and cilantro.

8564 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Cycle Dogs

Under Seattle law, we have to include a vegan hot dog spot on this list. The Field Roast plant-based dogs here don’t give your teeth the resistance that’s the signature of a top-notch beef dog, but they have a genuine beef-y, almost smokey taste. Cycle Dogs puts these in perfectly toasted buns and gets elaborate with the toppings, like the elote dog, which is loaded with corn and cilantro. Gluten-free options are available too.

5410 17th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
A hot dog topped with corn, green onions, and white sauce.
The elote dog at Cycle dogs
Harry Cheadle

Hannyatou

We’re not saying you should go to this Fremont izakaya just for the hot dogs, but if you’re already here watching your after-work sake turning into sake before dinner, do yourself and order the Osaka dog. At $14 it’s by far the most expensive dog on this map, but it’s big enough for a full meal and comes topped with sauteed curry cabbage that makes you wonder why everyone makes such a fuss about grilled onions.

1060 N 39th St, Seattle, WA 98103
A hot dog topped with cabbage, aioli, and seaweed flakes. Harry Cheadle

Monster Dogs

This Capitol Hill hot dog stand has what might be unique opening hours in the restaurant industry: 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. That tells you all you need to know. This is nothing-else-is-open, post-last-call stuff, a hot dog for the times when you really need a hot dog. The Monster Dog website claims the stand sells the best hot dogs in the city, and we don’t know about that, but these dogs have surely saved some lives over the years.

925 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
Dog In the Park

If you put cabbage on a Seattle dog it’s basically a salad, right?

1520 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Chung Chun Rice Dog

The International District outpost of this popular Korean “corn dog” chain (which uses rice flour for the batter) makes for a terrific takeout dish. Coatings range from panko breadcrumbs to Korean ramen noodles to squid ink, served with a selection of savory and sweet sauces.

502 S King St, Seattle, WA 98104
A tray of corn dogs with toppings. Haley Hill Photography

Rain City Hot Dogs & Burgers LLC

If you like Seattle dogs but don’t feel messed up enough after eating one, Rain City takes it to the next level with a hot dog that has (deep breath) cream cheese, bacon, peanut butter, and jelly. It works way better than it should, with an honestly beautiful array of textures a flavors: creamy cream cheese, a hit of sharp sweetness from the jam, a satisfying crunch when you hit the bacon, a roof-of-your-mouth aftertaste from the peanut butter. The dog itself is grilled to perfection. It’s just one more great reason to kick it in the parking lot of the Mount Baker Lowe’s in the space where Sick’s Stadium once stood (RIP Pilots).

2700 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
A hot dog with bacon, cream cheese, peanut butter, and jelly.
The smokey PB&J dog at Rain City
Harry Cheadle

Matt's Famous Chili Dogs

This counter at the industrial end of Georgetown has been slinging dogs since 1992 and is unpretentious as they come. Even in these inflationary times, a chili dog here is still $5, and for that you get onions and mustard covered with a smooth, nourishing chili. Honestly you might need to get more than one, just to be safe.

6615 E Marginal Way S, Seattle, WA 98108
A chili dog. Harry Cheadle

