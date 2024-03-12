 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Hottest New Restaurants in the Seattle Area, March 2024

Where to Find Seattle’s Most Essential Brunches

14 Outstanding Restaurants in Seattle's University District

A fully stocked back bar.
The interior of Old Pequliar.
Mark DeJoy

Seattle Irish Bars That Feel Like Home

Where to find Guinness on tap, classic Irish food on the menu, and a seat with your name on it

by Mark DeJoy
The interior of Old Pequliar.
| Mark DeJoy
by Mark DeJoy

Irish bars, like dive bars, are supposed to be welcoming. Like a good dive bar, a good Irish pub is worn in, not worn out, and definitely not in a brand new building. You want your Irish bar like your leather jacket: broken in, with patina, not shiny with its price tag still attached.

Irish pubs are also the yin to rooftop bars’ yang: both are places where the food is less important than atmosphere. So what’s the criteria for a great Irish pub? It’s not enough to have Guinness on draft, an Irish flag above the bar, and the Pogues on the speakers. A great Irish pub will also have a convivial atmosphere, like it’s the neighborhood’s living room. If there’s food, it should be well-made and satisfying Irish-American classics, and never precious (you’re not going for a Celtic incarnation of nouvelle cuisine). There should be plenty of space for a group, but it should also be possible to go for an “okay, let’s see if this person can actually hang” date. Live Irish or Americana music is a good bonus. And oh yeah, at least one other Irish beer on draft besides Guinness.

As usual, this list is organized geographically, not ranked. Did we miss something? Email us at seattle@eater.com.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Molly Maguires

Molly Maguires might be the most neighborhoody Irish pub on this list. It’s tucked away in the West Woodland section of Ballard that seems to be trying to rebrand as Stumbletown. Whether or not that will stick, Molly Maguires adds to the stumbling with no fewer than four classic Irish drafts: Kilkenny, Smithwick’s, Guinness, and Harp, alongside a number of other local and import brews. The here seems to be in flux at the moment: There used to be a menu of homey Irish classics available, but during our most recent visit, menus were not available. No matter — don’t want to be weighed down for karaoke here on Thursday or Friday anyway.

610 NW 65th St, Seattle, WA 98117
(206) 789-9643
(206) 789-9643

Old Pequliar

A great people-watching spot thanks to comfortable booths along large front windows, a long bar, and a side patio along Market Street, Old Pequliar is a respite from the louder bars in Seattle. Guinness and Smithwick’s are on tap, and the atmosphere is generally understated Irish pub zen, complete with a vibey fireplace. While it’s more of a watering hole than an eatery, OP does have a small menu of economical and simple bar snacks that are even more economical during the 4 to 7 p.m. happy hour. (We thought we were being given a happy hour price when the generously sized duo of juicy lamb sliders and with fries we ordered appeared on the check for $11, but it turned out that’s the regular price.)

1722 NW Market St (at 17th Ave NW), Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 782-8886
(206) 782-8886
A fully stocked back bar.
The bar at Old Pequliar.
Mark DeJoy

Murphy’s Pub

Murphy’s has been a Wallingford institution since opening in 1981, and claims to be Seattle’s first Irish pub. Whether or not that’s wholly accurate, it’s at the very least the longest-running Irish pub still in existence within Seattle city limits. Though it went through a decade of malaise after founder Chris Barnes sold it in 2001, its current owners have restored its charm ever since taking over in 2015. Murphy’s checks every single box you could want in this type of bar: There’s plenty of rustic atmosphere with prominent woodwork, dark walls, stained glass accents, and a fireplace. There’s abundant seating to accommodate groups, including a snug sofa and coffee table area, along with an inviting back patio. There’s a wide variety of beer on draft, with Irish essentials such as Harp, Smithwick’s, Kilkenny, and (of course) Guinness in addition to local brews, augmented by a good selection of whiskey. The kitchen hits the bullseye with unfussy yet well-crafted Irish-American classics: bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage, Murphy’s stout beef stew, shepherd’s pie, Irish brown bread. There’s also exemplary cod and chips, as well as a crowd-favorite reuben, a “Paddy melt,” and salt and vinegar potato chips, among other standards. There’s live Americana and Irish music on weekends, along with an Irish jam on Mondays. And the staff is first-name-basis friendly, giving delighted greetings to regulars like, “There she is!” Murphy’s is the kind of Irish pub Irish pubs go to.

1928 N 45th St (at Meridian Ave. N), Seattle, WA 98103
A colorful, light-filled bar interior with couches.
The interior of Murphy’s Pub
Mark DeJoy

Shawn O'Donnell's

Yes, Shawn O’Donnell’s is a casual chain (with five other locations in the state); a much maligned category, and usually rightfully so. But walk into either the Fremont or Pioneer Square location and tell us Shawn O’Donnell’s isn’t hitting all the notes of a true Irish pub. The space feels warm and lived-in, the Irish beer selection is abundant, and the menu (while almost overwhelmingly extensive) includes nice touches: shepherd’s pie made with ground lamb and colcannon, a rich mushroom pan sauce accompanying the bangers and mash, and Irish boxties (potato pancakes with either corned beef or shepherd’s pie filling) are exceedingly hard to find in Seattle. 

3601 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 420-3656
(206) 420-3656

Mulleady's Irish Pub

A few years after opening as a smaller and divey pub in 2001, Mulleady’s moved across the street into what was then a dilapidated former grocery store, refurbishing it into the two-level pub it is today. Mulleady’s arguably establishes the upper limit for how refined an Irish pub can be while still being an Irish pub. It’s spacious yet cozy, with a fireplace and an almost ski lodge-like atmosphere. The menu is top-notch, with bangers sourced from Beast and Cleaver, and an enticing roasted cauliflower that includes jalapeño harissa, maple tahini, and cashew salsa verde. The wine selection is more extensive than a typical Irish pub (co-owner Sarah Zehner is a level 3 sommelier), yet you can sip it at a well-worn Brunswick Empire bar. There’s successful equilibrium here: An Irish pub that is also kid-friendly, and a true dining destination. And if it still sounds too “elevated,” the men’s room includes the giant vintage urinal original owner Dave Mulleady salvaged from the old Orpheum Theater.

3055 21st Ave W (at W Dravus St), Seattle, WA 98199
(206) 283-8843
(206) 283-8843
A fully stocked back bar.
The bar at Mulleady’s.
Mark DeJoy

The Chieftain

The Chieftain is a spacious and boisterous (especially on weekends) college bar, but it occupies the former location of Doc Hamilton’s Barbecue Pit, one of Seattle’s swankiest Prohibition-era speakeasies. While the exterior has changed a lot since then, the interior retains the certain hideaway atmosphere that makes hoisting a pint here feel like just the thing — there are lots of cozy nooks, especially in the dining room area. (The food, however, is limited to bar snacks.)

908 12th Ave (btwn Spring & Marion), Seattle, WA 98122
206 324 4100
206 324 4100

Kells Irish Restaurant

Kells is inside the Butterworth building, originally the site of the E.R. Butterworth and Sons mortuary (a term, along with mortician, that E.R. Butterworth is credited with coining), which makes Kells as famous for being haunted as it is for being a quintessential Seattle Irish pub. But regardless of how much Kells might trip Egon’s PKE meter, it’s one of the most lively bars in the city, with a house party atmosphere on weekends, and an elite gameday set-up that includes a giant screen (and plenty of other TVs) plus a sound system to match, all in a dedicated room that doesn’t compromise the rest of the pub atmosphere for any non-sports fans. On the draft beer front, Kells ups the ante by brewing their own in both Irish and local. There’s also a thoughtful menu that surpasses pub food expectations with locally-sourced ingredients: The Irish stout stew here is made with lamb instead of beef, and the Cornish pasties are a particularly satisfying bar snack. 

1916 Post Aly (at Stewart St), Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 728-1916
(206) 728-1916

Owl'n Thistle Irish Pub

Owl ‘N Thistle is among the very best places in Seattle to duck in from a rainy day, an appealingly cavernous cellar at the base of the Colman Building. It’s got ghosts, though the pub itself doesn’t date back earlier than the 1990s — the longest-tenured tenant was the Colman Lunch, whose letter etching is still visible on the woodwork leading into the pool room from the hallway. The pub food menu keeps it simple yet satisfying — Guinness beef stew served with hearty soda bread is the most Irish-identified item here. The pub also hosts an abundance of musical acts on its stage.

808 Post Ave (btwn Columbia & Marion), Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 621-7777
(206) 621-7777

