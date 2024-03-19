 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A pasta dish topped with rosemary.
A vegetarian ragu dish at Pasta Casalinga.
Harry Cheadle

Where to Get Great Italian Food in Seattle

The metro area is full of great restaurants doing local riffs on pastas, pizzas, and more

by Harry Cheadle
A vegetarian ragu dish at Pasta Casalinga.
| Harry Cheadle
by Harry Cheadle

Seattle has an interesting relationship with Italian food. Restaurants specializing in “Pacific Northwest cuisine” often have Italian flourishes on their menu — throw some local seasonal ingredients in some kind of pasta dish and you got yourself an entree, baby. And there are pizzerias galore all over Seattle serving a variety of styles. But true Italian restaurants are thinner on the ground here than they are in other regions of the U.S. More to the point, tourists don’t really come here for the Italian food.

But the Seattle metro area is home to a lot of great Italian restaurants. Some specialize in pasta, others are pizzerias, still others are less definable celebrations of local ingredients and Italian techniques — risotto with nettles, or Caesar salad with Dungeness crab. If that sounds too refined, we also have some incredible sandwiches on this list too, plus the most affordable pasta restaurant in the city.

As usual, this list is not ranked but organized geographically. If you want to tell us what we got wrong, or have tips for where we should eat next, email seattle@eater.com

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices.

Stumbletown Ballard

This Ballard shop takes a minimalist approach to Italian sandwiches, which here often consist of a meat, a cheese, arugula, and olive oil, the end. But just like you don’t need more than three chords to write a classic song, you don’t need ten ingredients to make a classic sandwich. You just need to stick the best ingredients in a warm Sea Wolf ciabatta bun. During the lunch rush the small kitchen can get backed up, but having to sit on a patio in Ballard enjoying a beer while you wait for your sandwich isn’t the worst fate.

6256 3rd Ave NW (65th St NW & 3rd Ave Nw), Seattle, WA 98107
A caprese sandwich.
The caprese at Stumbletown Ballard.
Harry Cheadle

The Pink Door

This restaurant in Post Alley is a slice of Seattle history. Owner Jackie Roberts was doing the “eating locally” thing all the way back in the ‘80s, when she was building menus out of what she could get from Pike Place Market stands. Today the restaurant sits very comfortably at the border of traditional Italian-American cooking and Northwest ingredients — that’s how you get a Caesar salad with Dungeness crab or palia e fieno with a mixture of mushrooms. You’re likely here for the food (the famous lasagna in particular) but don’t forget that the Pink Door is also a venue where musicians, tarot readers, or trapeze artists (!) perform nearly every night.

1919 Post Aly (btwn Stewart & Virginia), Seattle, WA 98101
Pasta Casalinga

Proof positive that Pike Place Market is a miracle of the Seattle dining world, this counter serves some of the best and most affordable pasta in the entire city. The menu rotates with the seasons and is far more ambitious than it really needs to be. Recent items include a ricciutelle dish with borlotti beans, vegetarian ragu, and rosemary, pecorino and Aleppo pepper and a caserecce number with miso-marinated black cod.

93 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101
Pasta topped with rosemary.
Ricciutelle with borlotti beans, vegetarian ragu, and rosemary at Pasta Casalinga.
Harry Cheadle

Willmott's Ghost

This Renee Erickson restaurant is at the bottom floor of the Amazon Spheres, and eating here makes you feel like you’re in the near future year of 2027. But there’s Italian food in the future too: tinned fish and fresh mozzarella and incredible focaccia pizza that you cut yourself with scissors (how futuristic). The lanyard class may stop here for a glass of wine after they finish their long day of work and prepare to go home and work some more, but if you’ve got the time you should stay for dessert and order the tiramisu, an elegant, not-too-sweet marvel that will make you never want to work again.

2100 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
A plate of tiramisu.
The tiramisu at Willmott’s Ghost.
Sea Creatures

Salumi

One of the few Pioneer Square restaurants to survive the pandemic lockdown era, Salumi has endured because of its meat. Slow-cooked pork, meatballs, or cold cuts form the basis of its best sandwiches, with chimichurri or vinegar adding a little flourish of acid to make the meal seem not too heavy. Though let’s be real, you’ll likely want to have a post-lunch power nap following one of these bad boys. 

309 3rd Ave S (btwn Main and Jackson), Seattle, WA 98104
Spinasse

It’s hard to imagine a Seattle without Spinasse, chef Stuart Lane’s pasta paradise. First-timers will want to try the famed tajarin with butter and sage sauce, but the seasonal menu contains all sorts of delights, like the cabbage stuffed with beef and pork and served with a caramelized honey sauce, or the risotto with nettles and a chestnut puree. 

1531 14th Ave (at Pine St), Seattle, WA 98122
A plate of pasta topped with sage.
The famous tajarin with butter and sage sauce at Spinasse.
Spinasse

Bar del Corso

Of course, we all know about Bar del Corso, one of the most famous wood-fired pizzerias in a city full of wood-fired pizzerias. But it’s also, well, a bar, a spot where you can sip on Negronis and snack on arancini and cod fritters among other small plates while deciding which seasonal Neapolitan pie you want to order. Or skip the pizza if you fill up on other dishes — you’ll just have to come back.

3057 Beacon Ave S (between Stevens St & Hanford St)), Seattle, WA 98144
Cafe Juanita

Where a lot of the region’s fine dining destinations lean on French and Japanese techniques, chef Holly Smith’s Cafe Juanita is an ode to northern Italy. The Kirkland restaurant looks sleepy from the outside (it looks a little sleepy inside too) but the food here is powerful. You’re likely to stumble across a bite you remember years later, whether that’s a truffle-filled cabbage roll, a foraged mushroom packed with an incredible amount of flavor, or something as simple as a freshly baked, pillowy focaccia.

9702 NE 120th Pl (at 97th Ave NE), Kirkland, WA 98034
A plate of pasta topped with mushrooms.
Pasta and mushrooms at Cafe Juanita.
Harry Cheadle

