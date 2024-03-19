Where to Get Great Italian Food in Seattle

Seattle has an interesting relationship with Italian food. Restaurants specializing in “Pacific Northwest cuisine” often have Italian flourishes on their menu — throw some local seasonal ingredients in some kind of pasta dish and you got yourself an entree, baby. And there are pizzerias galore all over Seattle serving a variety of styles. But true Italian restaurants are thinner on the ground here than they are in other regions of the U.S. More to the point, tourists don’t really come here for the Italian food.

But the Seattle metro area is home to a lot of great Italian restaurants. Some specialize in pasta, others are pizzerias, still others are less definable celebrations of local ingredients and Italian techniques — risotto with nettles, or Caesar salad with Dungeness crab. If that sounds too refined, we also have some incredible sandwiches on this list too, plus the most affordable pasta restaurant in the city.

As usual, this list is not ranked but organized geographically. If you want to tell us what we got wrong, or have tips for where we should eat next, email seattle@eater.com