Share All sharing options for: 17 Destinations for Great Latin American Food in the Seattle Area

Seattle’s Latin American fare offers an impressive selection of dishes, with options ranging from pupusas at Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant in West Seattle to Venezuelan arepas at Paparepas. In the past few years, this scene has grown to include a Cuban coffee shop in Ballard, whose bright interior welcomes Sunday market-goers stopping for cafecitos and tropical pastries, and a pop-up serving Latin American drinking snacks in Belltown. Here are 17 places in Seattle that highlight the diverse array of Latin American food options around the city.

Note: This list focuses on Latin American restaurants serving dishes outside the realm of Mexican cuisine. Check out the Mexican cuisine map and taco map for some of Seattle’s excellent Mexican dishes.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.