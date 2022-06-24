 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Two hands holding drinks with umbrellas in them clink glasses above a table with dishes like fried rice, chow mein,and meat skewers on it.
A spread of food from Garzón, a Latinx street food counter in the Black Cat Bar in Belltown.
Courtesy of Garzón

17 Destinations for Great Latin American Food in the Seattle Area

With chicharron-stuffed pupusas, golden brown empanadas, cheesy arepas and more

by Elizabeth Delgado and Chandler Petersen
A spread of food from Garzón, a Latinx street food counter in the Black Cat Bar in Belltown.
| Courtesy of Garzón
by Elizabeth Delgado and Chandler Petersen

Seattle’s Latin American fare offers an impressive selection of dishes, with options ranging from pupusas at Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant in West Seattle to Venezuelan arepas at Paparepas. In the past few years, this scene has grown to include a Cuban coffee shop in Ballard, whose bright interior welcomes Sunday market-goers stopping for cafecitos and tropical pastries, and a pop-up serving Latin American drinking snacks in Belltown. Here are 17 places in Seattle that highlight the diverse array of Latin American food options around the city.

Note: This list focuses on Latin American restaurants serving dishes outside the realm of Mexican cuisine. Check out the Mexican cuisine map and taco map for some of Seattle’s excellent Mexican dishes.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Papá Changó Cafe

5410 22nd Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Papá Chango’s small space attached to Ballard boutique September evokes the intimate atmosphere of the ventanitas (walk-up coffee windows) that dot the streets of South Florida. Cafecitos (Cuban espresso shot with sugar), cortaditos (cafecito with milk), and cafes con leche (Spanish lattes) are all available and made with beans sourced from Panther Coffee Company in Miami. The pastries are a natural pairing to the drinks and include a savory pastelito de carne, packed with ground beef simmered in tomatoes and onions. Enjoy the outdoor seating after stopping by the Ballard Farmers Market or take your drink and pastries to go. 

2. Un Bien

7302.5 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
(206) 588-2040
Sandwiches are the highlight of the menu at Un Bien, operated by the sons of well-known Paseo owner Lorenzo Lorenzo. The Caribbean roast sandwich is a must-have, and comes loaded with tender marinated pork shoulder pressed between rolls from Macrina Bakery. The restaurant’s famous garlicky black beans and rice make a welcome accompaniment to any meal and are included with a refreshing salad in all the entrees. You can dine-in at either of the two Caribbean-pink storefronts in Ballard, or order takeout and delivery.

3. Lily's Salvadorean Restaurant

2940 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
(206) 397-3429
Lily’s Salvadorean Restaurant is a West Seattle gem with a cozy interior and outstanding service. Even if it’s past 12 p.m., breakfast is an excellent option at Lily’s. The Salvadorean Breakfast comes with two pupusas, red beans, chorizo, eggs, platanos maduros, curtido, and is prepared with exceptional attention to detail. The pink horchata, a strawberry rice drink, is the perfect accompaniment to any meal. Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

4. Salvadorean Bakery and Restaurant Inc.

1719 SW Roxbury St
Seattle, WA 98106
(206) 762-4064
Located on the side of the bright red White Center mural, Salvadorean Bakery and Restaurant is a one-stop shop for Salvadoran baked goods, entrees, and products. Nine different pupusa fillings are available and served with a refreshing side of curtido (Salvadoran cabbage slaw) and light tomato sauce. After finishing your meal, make sure to stop by the bakery to pick up a box of the pastelitos de leche — empanada-shaped cookies filled with a rich Salvadorean custard. Open for dine-in or takeout.

5. MexiCuban

1622 SW Roxbury St
Seattle, WA 98106
(206) 651-0979
With three food trucks and a White Center brick-and-mortar, MexiCuban gives you every opportunity to do Mexican-Cuban fusion right. You can treat yourself to the signature cochinita fluffy tacos with a side of crisp tostones and sweet platanos maduros, and finish with the caramel-filled churros. Outside of Seattle, MexiCuban’s fleet of food trucks can be found in Shoreline, Snoqualmie, and Bellevue. Be sure to check the website for the most up-to-date times and locations. Indoor seating is available at the White Center location, or order pickup online.

6. Havana Sweets Bakeshop

462 N 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
 (786) 218-2711
Havana Sweets Bakeshop is the newest pop-up on this list, serving guava and cream cheese pastries out of Roxy’s Diner in Fremont. Those craving a filling, but light dinner after a night out in should order the medianoche, a Cuban sandwich pressed between slices of sweet, eggy bread. Your meal can be picked up inside of Roxy’s Diner, or ordered for delivery.

7. Garzon • Latinx Street Food

2132 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
(425) 202-5840
Garzón expands the definition of Latin American street food beyond empanadas and croquetas. Located in Black Cat Bar in Belltown, the food can be enjoyed alongside a fruity cocktail or boozy popsicle during the summer. The pork soba noodle saltado is the star of the small menu. Each noodle comes coated in a flavorful garlic soy sauce and the dish is topped with marinated pork shoulder and a crispy fried egg. Dine-in, take-out, and delivery are available.

8. El Patio

9710 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
(206) 524-3046
Located in the Licton Springs neighborhood in North Seattle, El Patio’s wide array of Central and South American fare is worth the trek from downtown. If you are searching for a quick tour of Latin American cuisine, start your meal with the Salvadoran yuca con chicharrones (tender-boiled cassava with crispy bits of fried pork), move on to Colombia’s national dish, the bandeja paisa (a plate of carne asada, sausage, empanadas, rice, beans, arepa, eggs, avocado, fried pork and sweet plantains), and finish with the quintessential Latin American dessert, caramel flan. If you are dining in, El Patio has both indoor and outdoor seating. Otherwise, you can order your meal for takeout or delivery.

9. Señor Carbón Peruvian Cuisine

625 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 588-0046
This Pioneer Square restaurant serves a mix of traditional Peruvian dishes and a cuisine forged by Nikkei, Japanese immigrants in Peru and their ancestors. The Peruvian menu offers a variety of ceviches and lomo saltado, while the Nikkei menu includes sushi rolls and nigiri with Peruvian garnishes and sauces like aji amarillo. On the menu too is chaufa, a fried rice dish from a cuisine called chifa created by the Chinese immigrants in Peru, topped with a shrimp omelette.

10. Cafe Con Leche

2901 1st Ave S
Seattle, WA 98134
(206) 682-7557
As one of the few Cuban restaurants in Seattle, Cafe con Leche should be your go-to when craving a bowl of succulent puerco asado (roast pork), moros (black beans and rice), and sweet caramelized plantains. If you are searching for a light meal, the veggie Cuban bowl comes with sliced tofu dressed in an onion salsa that is layered over a bed of rice and beans. As part of the stylish Club Sur, Cafe con Leche also offers monthly salsa dancing lessons with live music. Dine-in is available at the storefront in Sodo. You can also order your meal to-go or for delivery.

11. Paparepas Venezuelan Food

1620 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 708-1826
Paparepas’ new fast-casual storefront has made it easier for those in Capitol Hill to get their fill of Venezuelan arepas and empanadas. Menu highlights include vegan arepas, stuffed with onion-flavored Impossible meat and sliced avocados, and the sweet and tangy pineapple juice. On your way out, grab a bag of guava and cream cheese-filled tequenos, a crisp pastry roll. Indoor dining, takeout, and delivery are available. 

12. Don Lucho's

7919 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
(206) 257-1333
Don Luchos serves Peruvian fare to the Roosevelt area, with its storefront located a few blocks north of the light rail station. Those seeking a large, flavorful entree should order the lomo saltado, a marinated steak dish cooked with onions, tomatoes, and french fries. The vegetarian version is a great alternative that comes with large strips of pan-fried portobello mushrooms coated in a garlicky soy sauce and seasoned with cumin. You can dine inside of Don Luchos’ bright orange, mural-clad space or outside on the covered patio. Otherwise, take your meal to go or have it delivered. 

13. Arepa Venezuelan Kitchen

1405 NE 50th St
Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 556-4879
Get your fill of arepas and fresh-squeezed juice at Arepa Venezuela Kitchen. The pabellon arepa is a classic that comes stuffed with shredded beef, black beans, cheese, and caramelized plantains. Each bite is the perfect balance of savory and sweet and can be washed down with the tangy passion fruit juice. You can make your way to the University District to dine-in, or order your meal for takeout or delivery.

14. El Parche Colombiano

11740 15th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 407-6821
El Parche Colombiano is Seattle’s only Colombian restaurant. Plantain lovers will find everything from a patacon (twice-fried plantain) burger to a massive fried plantain dish topped with sauteed vegetables and slices of avocados. Craving an arepa for breakfast? You can stop by for the huevos pericos con arepa, a hearty plate of eggs, diced tomatoes and sauteed onions served with warm Colombian arepas. You can dine inside the colorful interior decorated with soccer memorabilia, or order takeout and delivery.

15. Seatango Argentine Bakery & Cafe

12728 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 327-9787
Freshly baked empanadas are Seatango Argentine Bakery & Cafe’s specialty, with 10 savory varieties from cheesy breakfast empanadas packed with scrambled eggs and bacon, to spicy tuna empanadas. Those looking for a quick dessert should order a box of the alfajores, a buttery cookie sandwich filled with creamy dulce de leche. Dine-in, takeout, and delivery are available at this small, vibrant-blue Lake City restaurant. 

16. Tropical Berry Brazilian Cafe

8505 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
(206) 582-1291
Found in the center of the Wedgewood neighborhood, this cafe brings Brazilian fare to North Seattle. On hot, summer days, the banana-strawberry smoothie and acai bowls loaded with fresh fruit are excellent options. During lunchtime, you can order the tropical sandwich, which can be customized with options like Brazilian cream cheese, chimichurri sauce, and beef pastrami. Craving a light snack? Don’t forget to grab a bolhina de queso (fried cheese ball) on the way out. Indoor seating, takeout, and delivery are all available. 

17. Antigua Guatemala Restaurant

120 Washington Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
(253) 236-4437
Wilfredo and Elvi Reyes opened the Seattle area’s only full-service Guatemalan restaurant in a Kent strip mall in 2019, which they decorated with bright photos of symbols of their home country: a yellow clocktower on an arch in the country’s old capital, the volcanic lake Atitlán, and the turquoise-colored national bird (the resplendent quetzal). Since then, diners have flocked to the restaurant to eat comforting pre-colonial dishes like banana-leaf tamales made with loroco and chipilín (both indigenous Central American plants) while upbeat salsa music plays. The Spanish-influenced, slow-grilled churrasco chapin strip steak, marinated with tomato and garlic, is one of the best steaks in Seattle, and the tostada topped with chow mein (a popular Guatemalan street food) provides a satisfying contrast of crispy tostada and soft noodle. The restaurant also serves Guatemalan breakfast foods, a comforting atol de elote, and fried plantains stuffed with a sweet bean mixture.

