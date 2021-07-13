 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A spread of dishes in white cardboard takeout containers on a wooden picnic table: chicken on rice, falafel salad, wraps, sandwiches, and more.
A spread of dishes from Mamnoon Street.
Reva Keller

Where to Find Satisfying Middle Eastern Street Food in the Seattle Area

With shawarma, Iraqi sabich, saj wraps, falafel, and more

by Alana Al-Hatlani Updated
A spread of dishes from Mamnoon Street.
| Reva Keller
by Alana Al-Hatlani Updated

The Middle East is home to a wide variety of wonderful street foods, with kebabs, shawarma, and falafel as perhaps the most ubiquitous offerings. In Seattle, Middle Eastern restaurants across the city offer those classics alongside lesser-known manoushe, sabich, and saj wraps, akin to those found in street markets from Egypt to Lebanon to Iraq. Here are a few of the best spots to grab these delectable (and portable) dishes.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Iyad's Syrian Grill

(206) 403-0687
(206) 403-0687
Iyad Alati and Safa Jneidi have built a strong following on Vashon for serving saffron rice, tender lamb, chicken, and vegetarian shawarma (with earthy mushrooms and grilled peppers), out of their small cart near a library. The pair uses locally sourced ingredients with Syrian and Turkish recipes from their home city of Aleppo. Don’t miss the honey-soaked baklava with chopped pistachios and cardamom.

Smoke rises from a flattop grill piled with lamb shawarma and red peppers.
Iyad’s Syrian Grill is known for using local ingredients.
Sabra Boyd

2. Damoori Kitchen

3101 W Jameson St
Seattle, WA 98199
(206) 257-5947
(206) 257-5947
This cozy Magnolia cafe prides itself on homestyle Lebanese food, inspired by the recipes of chef-owner Andrea Matni-Ryan’s grandmother. Of the many pita sandwiches, Teta’s marinated chicken wrap is particularly excellent, served with a tangy and rich taratour (lemon-tahini sauce). The ruz wi djaj — chicken served on spiced beef rice with garlic yogurt — is also a hearty, satisfying plate.

3. Falafel Salam

4746 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 325-2335
(206) 325-2335
Falafel Salam started as a well-attended Fremont Market booth and has since expanded into a food truck business with a West Seattle outpost. At the center of the expanding culinary enterprise is chef Shimi Khan’s fluffy green falafel, which nails a crispy exterior without drying out the center. Khan then spruces up these falafel with expertly crafted accompanying sauces, like the fermented mango sauce and garlic green aioli. Don’t sleep on the halva mousse with date honey for dessert, kind of like a tahini sundae topped with flaked halva instead of sprinkles.

4. Eggs and Plants

2229 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 448-2050
(206) 448-2050
The hallmark of this Belltown favorite is the Iraqi sabich, a fried eggplant pita sandwich topped with slow-cooked eggs, Middle Eastern pickles, and a salad of tomato, herbs, and cabbage. This cafe also has its own (portable) take on shakshuka, served as a sandwich with eggs poached in the traditional Moroccan tomato-based shakshuka sauce, with fries, hummus, Israeli salad, and pickles. The pita is made on-site and the small but mighty menu is both vegetarian and dairy-free, including a date smoothie that makes a perfectly sweet finish to a meal.

5. Tanoor

803 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 457-5272
(206) 457-5272
This Lebanese Sammamish restaurant opened a South Lake Union outpost with a full menu of mezze plates, shawarma, and kebab sandwiches. The flavorful arambeet sandwich is the standout; filled with fried cauliflower instead of meat, it’s served with tahini and topped with crunchy cucumbers and tomatoes. The polished destination also serves an excellent cheese and za’atar manoushe baked inside a tanoor oven that’s perfect for takeout.

6. Snack Gyro

15217 6th Ave SW
Burien, WA 98166
(206) 353-2384
(206) 353-2384
Silky hummus, honeyed baklava, and loaded gyro fries are a few of the main attractions at this hole-in-the-wall spot. For only $7.50 (plus tax), diners can order stuffed gyros, spilling with glistening lamb or beef, generously drizzled in tzatziki, and dusted in sumac, alongside enticing pantry items including Moroccan sardines and Jordanian za’atar.

7. Mamnoon Street

2020 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 327-9121
(206) 327-9121
Popular fine-dining restaurant Mamnoon has a fast-casual offshoot, with two windows that serve Lebanese street food, one on Capitol Hill at its original location and also downtown on 6th Avenue. Both serve warm-spiced lamb shawarma wrapped in fluffy pita and served with pickled turnips and garlic sauce. Its best enjoyed with the harra frites — Aleppo pepper-dusted fries served with za’atar mayo or a quinoa tabbouleh which swaps out the traditional bulgar wheat for nuttier quinoa.

8. The Halal Guys

101 Yesler Way
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 467-1178
(206) 467-1178
This wildly successful New York-based chain is known for perfecting the art of halal chicken and rice — a fixture of street food carts across the U.S. Piled atop turmeric-flavored yellow rice, moist chicken sits with unfussy iceberg lettuce and tomatoes. But the real star of the platter is the duo of white and red sauces, delivering a yogurty tang with potent hit of heat; always ask for extra of both. 

9. Yalla

1510 E Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98122
Great for late nights out or a quick lunch, the menu at this takeout window next to Montana Bar in Capitol Hill consists of a variety of tender saj wraps (saj is an Arabic flatbread) that come filled with Middle Eastern staples, from awarma (ground beef confit) to za’atar spice and labneh. Yalla’s owner and chef, Taylor Cheney, designed the menu around the recipes and techniques she learned while living and cooking across the Middle East and often does pop-ups with menus dedicated to the regional cuisines of individual Middle Eastern countries.

10. Cedars of Lebanon

1319 NE 43rd St
Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 632-7708
(206) 632-7708
A fixture of the U-District since 1976, Cedars is part of a cluster of restaurants that form Seattle’s Little Lebanon. The lamb shawarma, priced at just under $8, is a steal for one of the best gyros in the city. Served in the iconic blue checkered paper sleeves, juicy strips of lamb come smothered in tahini alongside crunchy lettuce and raw onions. While there’s indoor dining, walking up to the takeout window and watching the cooks prepare sandwiches to order with swift skill is the best way to experience Cedars.

11. Man’oushe Express

13721 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98133
(206) 367-0895
(206) 367-0895
This Lake City spot specializes in manakish (the plural form of ‘manoushe’), round Arabic flatbreads topped with a variety of ingredients that somewhat resemble a pizza. The flayfleh hot pepper manoushe is a great spicy option, balanced with sweet caramelized onions and cheese, while the lebni with strained kefir and honey makes for a wonderful breakfast, the meal in which manakish are often enjoyed in the Middle East.

12. BiBi Mediterranean Inspired Food and Specialties

10724 NE 68th St
Kirkland, WA 98033
(425) 827-2424
(425) 827-2424
This Persian restaurant is both a dine-in cafe and marketplace, where patrons can grab homemade Iranian dishes in individual or family-sized portions to go, alongside spices, Middle Eastern pantry staples, and cookbooks. Of the many menu offerings, the juicy Iranian-style koobibideh kebabs, grilled in long flat strips on metal spears, are a standout, with Walla Walla onions folded into the ground beef for sweetness, served with grilled tomatoes and rice. Although not strictly street food, the menu is also filled with traditional Iranian stews like the delicious fesenjoon, made with pomegranate molasses, herbaceous beef-stuffed dolma, and desserts like the moist cardamom chocolate loaf cake, which can be ordered to-go.

13. Jasmine Kitchen

11613 124th Ave NE # F
Kirkland, WA 98034
(425) 820-8002
(425) 820-8002
Kirkland’s popular halal-certified restaurant is known for its succulent rotisserie chicken. But those not ready to commit to a whole bird can also try it carved up in one of the tantalizing pita bread sandwiches served with a creamy, intensely garlicky sauce so flavorful diners may find themselves licking it off their fingers. The hummus, while not a street food per se, is exemplary here as well.

