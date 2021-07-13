Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Satisfying Middle Eastern Street Food in the Seattle Area

The Middle East is home to a wide variety of wonderful street foods, with kebabs, shawarma, and falafel as perhaps the most ubiquitous offerings. In Seattle, Middle Eastern restaurants across the city offer those classics alongside lesser-known manoushe, sabich, and saj wraps, akin to those found in street markets from Egypt to Lebanon to Iraq. Here are a few of the best spots to grab these delectable (and portable) dishes.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

