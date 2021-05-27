Where to Get Great Labor Day Weekend Picnic Food Around Seattle

With Labor Day on the horizon, now might be a good time to plan a picnic to enjoy the final days of summer. For those who want to avoid the larger grocery chains, there are smaller markets — and even plenty of restaurants — that can cover most outdoor, checkered-blanket dining needs. Here are just a few suggestions of where to grab cheeses, snacks, wine, and other essentials for a leisurely, sunny afternoon. Places are listed from north to south, and there’s a more comprehensive grocery shopping guide here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.