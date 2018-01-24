Where to Get Soothing Bowls of Pho in the Seattle Area

Where to Get Soothing Bowls of Pho in the Seattle Area

While Seattle’s Vietnamese scene extends well beyond pho, that aromatic noodle soup is still one of the more celebrated dishes around town, especially in colder weather. A typical bowl consists of steamy broth — cooked low and slow, usually clear yet infused with fatty richness from animal bones and highly fragrant — brimming with meat, fresh vegetables, and rice noodles. Options around town include specialties like giant bowls of pho that easily feed four people, pho topped with whole simmered beef ribs, and oxtail pho bright with fresh chopped herbs.

The soup doesn’t travel well as is, so many places that offer takeout or delivery will serve all the ingredients in separate containers for heat-at-home meals — but the extra effort is worth it. Here are some favorites from around the Seattle area.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.