A blue and white ceramic bowl filled with broth, a chunk of oxtail, a lime slice, and generous amounts of chopped herbs.
The oxtail pho at Ba Sa restaurant on Bainbridge Island.
Kayle John

Where to Get Soothing Bowls of Pho in the Seattle Area

With options made with whole beef ribs, oxtails, chicken, and more

by Eater Staff Updated
The oxtail pho at Ba Sa restaurant on Bainbridge Island.
| Kayle John
by Eater Staff Updated

While Seattle’s Vietnamese scene extends well beyond pho, that aromatic noodle soup is still one of the more celebrated dishes around town, especially in colder weather. A typical bowl consists of steamy broth — cooked low and slow, usually clear yet infused with fatty richness from animal bones and highly fragrant — brimming with meat, fresh vegetables, and rice noodles. Options around town include specialties like giant bowls of pho that easily feed four people, pho topped with whole simmered beef ribs, and oxtail pho bright with fresh chopped herbs.

The soup doesn’t travel well as is, so many places that offer takeout or delivery will serve all the ingredients in separate containers for heat-at-home meals — but the extra effort is worth it. Here are some favorites from around the Seattle area.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pho 99 Authentic Vietnamese

19828 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
(206) 542-3634
A hidden oasis in Shoreline, this small, cozy pho shop feels like something likely to be found in the heart of Hanoi. The name is more than a sales tactic; the quality of the pho is evident in the intense aroma and tender meats that Vietnamese patrons swear by.

2. Mekong Village

12020 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
(206) 257-1560
This Bitter Lake restaurant has a fantastic menu of traditional Vietnamese dishes like broken rice plates, fresh vermicelli, and one of the largest banh xeos (savory fried crepes) in town. The pho is refined and jam-packed with umami, and the portions are generous.

A bowl of pho with spring rolls on the side
Portions are generous at Bitter Lake’s Mekong Village.
Mekong Village/Facebook

3. Banh Town

10414 Holman Rd N
Seattle, WA 98133
(206) 257-4254
The banh mi at this Northwest Seattle spot lives up to its top billing, but the pho delivers in the crucial rainy months. This is one of a handful of places serving legitimate oxtail pho, whose tender beef chunks are served with a side of spicy garlic and a savory, oily paste to complement the warm, hearty broth.

4. Pho Viet Anh

372 Roy St
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 352-1881
This Vietnamese hotspot within walking distance from the Space Needle is a charming, comforting oasis from the tourist traps in the area. Here, one can enjoy perfectly seasoned pho, whether the broth contains meatballs, spicy beef, or a combo.

5. Ba Sa Restaurant

101 Winslow Way E
Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
(206) 565-3287
Vietnamese siblings Trinh and Thai Nguyen— who came to the U.S. as refugees — explore the food of their childhood at this modern Bainbridge Island restaurant. Southeast Asian flavors meet locally farmed and foraged ingredients in dishes like pho served dry-aged ribeye or mushrooms.

6. Meekong Bar

2525 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 257-1030
While this Belltown restaurant is mostly known for its fusion snacks such as banh mi burgers, the pho here can’t be overlooked. The standard version comes loaded with shredded meat and vegetables, but one spin includes the satay pho, blending flavors from other southeast Asian cuisines rather successfully.

7. Ba Bar

550 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 328-2030
This boisterous local enterprise, a sister mini-chain to Monsoon, is known for its modern takes on Vietnamese street food cuisine. The pho here, made with local ingredients (such as Draper Valley chicken), is no exception and provides clean broths rich with umami. The Capitol Hill, U Village, and South Lake Union locations are open for takeout and dine-in in lively dining rooms equipped with bars slinging well-balanced cocktails.

A bowl of pho in a white ceramic bowl with big chunks of oxtail, rare sliced beef, and long pieces of green onion.
The oxtail pho at Ba Bar.
Look at Lao Studios

8. Dong Thap Noodles

303 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
(206) 325-1122
Notable for its $50 giant bowl of pho that serves four people, Dong Thap has made a name for itself based on the quality of the pho offering and word of mouth. The appeal isn’t just for the spectacle either, as the broth has a deep earthy taste and the hand-pulled noodles soak up the flavors quite nicely. Open for takeout, dine-in, and its own in-house delivery.

A bowl of pho with shortribs sticking out from the broth, next to a separate bowl of basil, sprouts, lime, and other garnishes
Dong Thap has made a name for itself for both quality and quantity of pho.
Dong Thap Noodles/Facebook

9. Pho Bac Súp Shop

1240 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144
(206) 568-0882
The Pham family’s Pho Bac “boat” restaurant was a pioneer in the Vietnamese dining scene — and the more modern Pho Bac Sup Shop continues its legacy with aplomb in Little Saigon. Tender beef falls off massive beef ribs on its internet-famous pho or on the spicy bun bo hue. Pair the fragrant bowls of broth with cocktails made with passionfruit and mango or herbaceous drinks made with Thai basil and Vietnamese coriander. And last fall, owner Yenvy Pham opened a speakeasy-style Vietnamese bar, Phocific Standard Time, above the downtown location.

10. Pho So 1

1207 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144
(206) 860-2824
A staple in the Little Saigon section of the International District, Pho So 1 stands out thanks to its assortment of high-quality meats, everything from beef and well-done flank to fatty flank, tendon, and tripe. Each and every item is a treat to soak in the rich pho broth.

A bowl of pho at Pho So 1, next to a selection of garnishes
Pho So 1 has been a staple of the International District for years.
Jay Friedman/Eater Seattle

11. Pho Hoa

618 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 624-7189
Inexpensive and convenient for a quick bite, this international chain takes a fairly traditional approach to pho, without too many bells and whistles (although it recently introduced a garlic steak offering). The broths are dark, deep, and so full of flavor they hardly need garnishing.

12. Huong Duong

7136 Martin Luther King Jr Way S #103
Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 849-7794
Extra sauces are nice to have on hand, but the best pho barely needs them. Case in point: This Othello spot has broth that’s rich and well-seasoned but not overpowering. It also has a variety of pho selections not commonly found elsewhere, including seafood pho, curry pho, and spicy lemongrass pho.

13. Renton Bistro

212 S 3rd St
Renton, WA 98057
(425) 523-5413
Pho enthusiasts in the south end rave about this spot, and with good reason. The options here are simple, delicately flavored, and loaded with umami, and there are other Vietnamese soups available — such as canh chua — for those who want to mix it up.

14. Lotus Pond Vietnamese Cuisine

12752 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
(206) 588-0267
This new Vietnamese restaurant in Haller Lake has been impressing local restaurant owners and food writers with its northern Vietnamese dishes, including its pho. Options include a beef short rib pho and tripe pho, duck pho, shrimp pho, and an unusual spicy mala pho with rare steak. It’s regularly packed with families speaking Vietnamese and is a favorite of Monsoon and Ba Bar co-owner Eric Banh. The business already seems to be a success for first-time restaurant owner Anh Le, who previously worked at Tamarind Tree restaurant in the Chinatown-International District.

