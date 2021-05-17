15 Great Places to Eat in Seattle’s Central District

Central District, Seattle’s historically Black neighborhood, faces tensions between its past and the rapid influx of new development. But this neighborhood’s diverse influences continue to carve out footholds, particularly in the food and drink scene. Particularly in the last couple of years, there’s been a reinvestment and renewed growth in Black-owned businesses in the neighborhood, with “Seattle soul” restaurant Communion seeing national acclaim, and Jackson’s Catfish Corner and Ms. Helen coming back to the CD. Whether diners are seeking Ethiopian cuisine, barbecue, Vietnamese fare, “Seattle soul food,” or outstanding pastries, the Central District has them covered.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.