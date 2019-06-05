Great Places in Spokane to Eat and Drink

Pizza nerds Aaron and Angel Fiorini contributed a welcome addition to Spokane’s crowded pie landscape when they opened Market Street Pizza a few years ago. With an ethos that is a little New Haven and a little classic Italian-American, this spot has nostalgic neighborhood watering hole vibes. Don’t let the video games and salad bar belie the carefully-crafted pizza, though. Aaron confesses that he has tried over 40 different types of pepperoni, hundreds of ingredient combinations, and myriad cook times in pursuit of the perfect pie. If you manage to shoulder your way to a spot at the crowded bar or score a coveted table, don’t neglect the chicken wings; they’re some of the best in the city.