The South Seattle neighborhood offers a dizzying array of food from all over the world

The Beacon Hill neighborhood in South Seattle provides plenty of stunning views of Seattle’s landscape at Dr. Jose Rizal and Jefferson Park and is also home to a plethora of dining options that will keep you coming back wanting to explore more. The neighborhood has historically been home to a significant portion of Seattle’s immigrant populations, and many have established restaurants in the neighborhood, representing the diverse cultures that thrive there to this day.

Here are some favorite spots in Beacon Hill serving dishes ranging from freshly baked Filipino pan de sal and home cooked adobo to steamy tamales and hearty dim sum.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

