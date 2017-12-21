 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A whole skin-on fish on a rectangular ceramic plate covered in an orange sauce.
A fish dish from Musang, star chef Melissa Miranda’s Beacon Hill restaurant.
Courtesy of Musang

Where to Eat In Beacon Hill

The South Seattle neighborhood offers a dizzying array of food from all over the world

by Ronnie Estoque and Eater Staff
A fish dish from Musang, star chef Melissa Miranda’s Beacon Hill restaurant.
| Courtesy of Musang
by Ronnie Estoque and Eater Staff

The Beacon Hill neighborhood in South Seattle provides plenty of stunning views of Seattle’s landscape at Dr. Jose Rizal and Jefferson Park and is also home to a plethora of dining options that will keep you coming back wanting to explore more. The neighborhood has historically been home to a significant portion of Seattle’s immigrant populations, and many have established restaurants in the neighborhood, representing the diverse cultures that thrive there to this day.

Here are some favorite spots in Beacon Hill serving dishes ranging from freshly baked Filipino pan de sal and home cooked adobo to steamy tamales and hearty dim sum.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Carnitas Michoacan

2500 Beacon Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Carnitas Michoacan recently reopened in a new space right next to La Esperanza Mercado y Carniceria that provides plenty of indoor seating and lively music for any meal. The business is continuing to provide freshly homemade tortillas and its flavorful namesake, grilled carnitas that provide an extra crispiness to every bite. Carnitas Michoacan also offers a refreshing michelada that pairs well with any meal, especially during a sunny day in the city.

2. Golden Daisy Restaurant

2518 Beacon Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Golden Daisy Restaurant is nestled merely a few blocks away from the Beacon Hill Light Rail Station and features flavorful dim sum in large proportions at an affordable price. End your meal on a sweet note by ordering the crispy Hong Kong-style egg waffles and an invigorating milk tea.

3. Hiroshi's

2521 15th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Looking for a variety of quality sushi rolls on the go? Check out Hiroshi’s, which also serves udon, various rice bowls, and glistening teriyaki at  lightning speed service for takeout. It also provides catering if you’re needing to feed larger groups for events.

4. Musang

2524 Beacon Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Founded by Filipina American chef Melissa Miranda, Musang serves as both a restaurant and community space that frequently features local art markets and music. Expect to smell the aromatic scent of adobong baboy and vegetable-rich pinakbet as you sit at your table. The restaurant’s Musang Little Wildcats Program also brings Filipinx food education to children and families in the community.

A large beef rib covered in peanut sauce with some asparagus in a ceramic bowl.
The kare kare beef short rib at Musang.
Adam Gatdula

5. The Station

1600 S Roberto Maestas Festival St
Seattle, WA 98144
The Station is a community-oriented, Black and Latino-owned cafe that provides quality coffee and sandwiches, including its chicken and vegetable rich “El Centro.” Stepping inside, you might hear some smooth R&B or hip-hop classics, with plenty of tables and seats that make the perfect space to study or meet with an acquaintance for lunch. The business also frequently hosts various community events after hours that spotlight local musicians and artists.

6. Despi Delite Bakery

2701 15th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Established in 1988, Filipino-owned Delite Bakery provides some of the freshest daily-made pan de sal in town, which can also be seen at various Asian grocery markets across the city. The restaurant’s meat-filled siopao provide savory flavors in each doughy bite, and its ube-flavored cakes and other Filipino desserts can fix any sweet-tooth cravings. There’s minimal indoor seating, but this a great spot to grab a quick snack or a box full of delectable pastries to-go.

7. Perihelion Brewery

2800 16th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Located not too far from the Beacon Hill Link light rail station, this brewery is a neighborhood gem, with 12 beers made on-site and a satisfying food menu with dishes like a smoked brisket and pork belly chili and a crispy pork belly banh mi. Pups are allowed on the patio, and there are some fire pits out for chilly nights.

8. Homer

3013 Beacon Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Logan Cox and Sarah Knowles’ breezy Beacon Hill restaurant serves the freshest local meat and vegetables in a Mediterranean style. Dishes include grilled pork with black lime yogurt, lamb ribs with pear, pistachios, and cumin, and roasted rapini with whipped feta, dates, pistachio, and rose bread crumbs. No meal is complete without some fluffy pita made in the wood-fired oven, served with spreads like labneh and hummus. Reservations are only taken for parties of six to 10, and come with a requirement to participate in a $50 shared family meal. A soft-serve window also serves delicious flavors like orange blossom and pistachio.

9. Bar del Corso

3057 Beacon Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Chef and owner Jerry Corso’s expert Neapolitan-style pizzas are the primary draw for this Beacon Hill hideaway, thanks to their light, airy, and slightly salty crusts. The garlic mussels, baccala fritters, and grilled octopus with corona beans are also exceptional, and reservations often go fast — although the restaurant recently added more sidewalk seating, great for people watching on Beacon Avenue.

10. El Quetzal

3211 Beacon Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Family-owned El Quetzal is a lively spot for Mexican favorites such as its savory Tacos de pescado which is baked in Juan’s special marinade, or its fiery Pozole. An extensive drink menu provides all of its patrons numerous choices to pair with its grilled plates, such as its flavorful carne asada.

11. Cafetal Quilombo Cafe

4343 15th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98108
Need to find refuge during a wet morning in Seattle? Grab a cup of Mexican coffee and a toasty breakfast burrito at this comfy and cozy family-owned Mexican restaurant, or grab some tamales to eat later on the way out of the door.

John J O./Yelp

12. Fou Lee Market & Deli

2050 S Columbian Way
Seattle, WA 98108
When you walk into Fou Lee you are immediately immersed in aisles of Asian produce and groceries. This staple grocery store also has a deli that has fed generations in the community. Fou Lee’s fried fish, crispy shrimp, and ready-to-eat Filipino dishes compliment any routine shopping trips made to this establishment.

13. Dim Sum House

4860 Beacon Ave S
Seattle, WA 98108
Dim Sum House’s exterior might not turn your head but choose to enter into this small mom and pop establishment and you might be hooked. The restaurant’s ha gao (shrimp dumpling) is well salted with a tender rice wrap, and its sesame balls provide a nice crunch to every bite. Plenty of parking spots in the median of Beacon Hill make this spot easy to access.

