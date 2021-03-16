Share All sharing options for: 12 Terrific Restaurants to Check Out in Burien

One of Seattle’s neighbors to the south has plenty to offer, from Nepalese cuisine to birria, gyros, and more

Burien is packed with great restaurants: While many Seattle favorites have locations there, including Bakery Nouveau, Smarty Pants, and Bok a Bok, there are also plenty of Burien-born restaurants, ranging from hole-in-the-walls to fine dining. The city has a small-town character, particularly felt in the town center or Olde Burien, but a global dining scene that features cuisines from Oaxaca to Nepal. Here are some of the best restaurants Burien has to offer, listed from west to east.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.