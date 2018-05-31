 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A plate of pasta and clams with cherry tomatoes and spices on a white plate.
West Seattle’s Phoenecia features Lebanese-inspired menu items as well as dishes made with Pacific Northwest ingredients.
Nadia Khazaal

14 Wonderful Places to Eat in West Seattle

The bridge is back, so time to check out some of the city’s best coffee shops and restaurants

by Meg van Huygen, Gabe Guarente, and Harry Cheadle Updated
West Seattle's Phoenecia features Lebanese-inspired menu items as well as dishes made with Pacific Northwest ingredients.
| Nadia Khazaal
by Meg van Huygen, Gabe Guarente, and Harry Cheadle Updated

From the Alki boardwalk to stunning views of Elliott Bay to ample opportunities for kayaking and whale-watching, there’s a lot to love about laid-back West Seattle, now easier to get to thanks to the bridge finally reopening. West Seattle features its own smokehouse and butcher shop at Lady Jaye, crispy falafel at Falafel Salam, and acclaimed Italian restaurant Il Nido. Here’s an overview of some of the best restaurants in the area, arranged geographically from west to east.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Il Nido

Even though lauded chef Mike Easton has left to focus on his next restaurant in Eastern Washington (Il Nido is now be in the hands of longtime management), the destination dining experience in the historic Alki Homestead is still a go-to. Notable attractions are famed pastas and meaty entrees, such as the coveted seared ribeye. For groups, you’ll want to make a reservation at the website, but bar seating is always available on a walk-in basis.

2717 61st Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 466-6265
West Seattle’s New York-style pizzeria and bar has carved out its own space in the lively West Seattle Junction. Check out the Reaper, made with spicy coppa and ghost chilies, and the Hawaiian with portuguese sausage, pineapple, and jalapeno. The neighborhood hangout has pinball games and pizza by the slice.

4521 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 257-4767
El Chapulin Oaxaqueno

This Mexican food truck on California Avenue is a reliable local favorite. Open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (and from 10 a.m. to 6 or 7 p.m. on the weekends), El Chapulin Oaxaqueno serves up burritos, tacos, tortas, pork tamales with green sauce, zucchini and spinach, and more. There is a small outdoor seating area available.

4451 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 227-9453
Lady Jaye

This restaurant has a 2,000-pound, applewood-fueled smoker called “Cletus,” who produces bulgogi short ribs, braised brisket, and smoked bologna sandwiches, among other meaty items. They all pair nicely with a bourbon and rye-heavy cocktail menu — featuring a smoked old fashioned, naturally. Cozy up to the fire pit at the outside patio, or check out Lady Jaye’s butcher shop.

4523 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 457-4029
Freshy's

The dream of the ‘90s is alive at Freshy’s. Part coffee shop, part bar, part unexpectedly excellent soup restaurant, this hole-in-the-wall is as cozy and welcoming as your hippest aunt’s living room. The last time we were here, there were two guys at the bar discussing werewolves and vampires in very serious tones. Come in, tune out, log off, and try the soup.  

2735 California Ave SW #120, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 937-4316
Itto's Tapas

West Seattle’s Spanish and Moroccan tapas bar has been a longtime favorite in the neighborhood. The tapas here are both tasty and artful, such as the grilled squid with zucchinis and romesco sauce, lemon chicken, and lamb skewers. Itto’s also offers plenty of vegetarian options.

4160 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 932-5039
Falafel Salam

Chef and owner Shimi Kahn first introduced diners to his Middle Eastern menu at the Fremont farmers market, showing off local sourcing, great vegan options, halal meats, and seasonal fermentation. He brought his recipes to a West Seattle brick and mortar in 2017, serving tender-inside falafel and chicken schwarma bathed in a tzatziki and green chili sauce.

4746 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 325-2335
Haymaker

Star chef Brian Clevenger’s fifth restaurant has made an impression with a mix of excellent Italian-leaning dishes and PNW fare (there’s another location in Eastlake). Most of the food highlights just three key ingredients, such as black cod with soubise sauce, English peas, and salmon roe.

4706 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 946-6994
Phoenecia

This Lebanese-inspired restaurant has been a West Seattle staple since 1975. An excellent evening destination, Phoenecia features balsamic-braised lamb shank, pasta and seafood dishes, pizzas, and desserts like baklava and nutella cheesecake. Add a tiramisu cocktail for a satisfying finish.

4717 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 492-5694
Current Coffee

At the risk of blowing up our spot, this is the best place west of the Duwamish Waterway for laptop warriors to work. There’s cozy upstairs seating, Sea Wolf pastries, and top-notch beans from roasters like Camber and Dorothea in the espresso hopper. When your workday is done, the bar Nook is right next door. Did we just convince you to move to West Seattle?? 

2206 California Ave SW STE B, Seattle, WA 98116

Marination Ma Kai

Marination has two other Seattle locations and its long-standing food truck, but the Alki spot stands out for its panoramic view of downtown and its proximity to the water taxi. Owners Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton fuse Korean and Hawaiian fare for a culinary experience that includes Spam sliders, kalua pork tacos, and kimchi fried rice.

1660 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
(206) 328-8226
Grillbird Teriyaki

It’s difficult to put a fresh spin on teriyaki in this city, but West Seattle’s fast casual Grillbird restaurant tries its best with a wide range of protein and sauce options alongside the classic stuff like yaki udon noodles and spring rolls. The menu is halal and mostly gluten-free, and the tofu and cauliflower bowl is a fantastic vegan entree.

6501 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
(206) 402-4388
Lily's Salvadorean Restaurant

Lilian Anaya Quintanilla’s restaurant may be one of the newest in West Seattle, but she has sold her pupusas and tamales at Seattle farmers markets for over a decade. The brick and mortar incarnation includes items like yuca with chicharrón, pupusas, and some Mexican items like burritos and chile rellenos. Also on the menu are Salvadorean breakfast plates with eggs, mashed beans, and fried plantains.

2940 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA 98126
(206) 397-3429
Luna Park Cafe

The temporarily closure of this retro-kitsch diner has thankfully come to an end and you can once more get a “hobo” at Luna Park — that’s your choice of breakfast toppings mixed up with eggs and hash browns. If you’re feeling fancy, you can get an “omelet,” but the hobo is Luna Park Cafe’s contribution to diner cuisine.

2918 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA 98126
(206) 935-7250
English muffins on top of a frittata-like dish

