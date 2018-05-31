14 Wonderful Places to Eat in West Seattle

The bridge is back, so time to check out some of the city’s best coffee shops and restaurants

From the Alki boardwalk to stunning views of Elliott Bay to ample opportunities for kayaking and whale-watching, there’s a lot to love about laid-back West Seattle, now easier to get to thanks to the bridge finally reopening. West Seattle features its own smokehouse and butcher shop at Lady Jaye, crispy falafel at Falafel Salam, and acclaimed Italian restaurant Il Nido. Here’s an overview of some of the best restaurants in the area, arranged geographically from west to east.

