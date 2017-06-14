 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A view of the Space Needle with Mount Rainier in the background on a partly sunny day.
The neighborhoods around the Space Needle have plenty of great restaurants and bars to check out.
John Moore/Getty Images

11 Great Places to Eat Near the Space Needle

Dine and drink well within walking distance of the city’s most iconic building

by Dylan Joffe, Megan Hill, Gabe Guarente, and Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated
The neighborhoods around the Space Needle have plenty of great restaurants and bars to check out.
| John Moore/Getty Images
by Dylan Joffe, Megan Hill, Gabe Guarente, and Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated

At Seattle Center, tourists can take a ride up the legendary Space Needle, frolic through Chihuly’s stunning glass garden, and make their way to the guitar sculpture and other exhibitions at the MoPOP Museum of Pop Culture (as the oft-rebranded EMP Museum is currently known). But once all the sites are seen, where are the best places to refuel? This guide take a look around the area, which includes Queen Anne and Belltown, both excellent neighborhoods for dining and drinking.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St
Seattle, WA
(206) 659-4043
(206) 659-4043
A dedicated recreation of a German beer hall, this place is big enough to fit a party of any size and has a menu stacked with hearty Eastern European fare (including plenty of brats and schnitzel), along with imported beers delivered in huge steins. All that’s missing is the lederhosen.

Queen Anne Beerhall/Official

2. Cafe Goldinblack

1/2, 621 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Goldinblack reopened in 2019 with the same intriguing menu that has built a cult following since the restaurant’s founding in 2013. The menu draws influences from Korea and beyond, with options like kimchi fried rice, bibimbap, ramen, bulgogi hand rolls, and a handful of sandwiches on Macrina bread with a choice of bulgogi beef, chicken, or garlic-marinated pork. 

3. Toulouse Petit

601 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA
(206) 432-9069
(206) 432-9069
This Cajun-Creole restaurant in Uptown (formerly known as Lower Queen Anne), with hundreds of candles adorning the walls and the disco ball hanging in the dining room, feels like something between a shrine in a mountain cave and 80’s Miami drug lord’s den. The menu, inspired by the cuisine of New Orleans, is expansive, with oysters on the half shell, charcuterie and cheese plates, pasta and gnochi, steaks, and six preparations of half chickens. There’s also classic Southern dishes like gumbo and jambalaya. The wine, spirits, beer, and cocktail menus are just as long.

4. Sal Y Limón

10 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 283-7878
(206) 283-7878
This lively Mexican restaurant in one of the most lively stretches of Uptown (the neighborhood formerly known as Lower Queen Anne) serves some of the best under-the-radar Mexican food in the central Seattle area at surprisingly affordable prices. The ceviche is a generous pile of shrimp and vegetables in a balanced marinade, and the stews, like the pozole, are satisfying and filling.

5. Paju

11 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 829-8215
(206) 829-8215
This cozy Lower Queen Anne restaurant serves up contemporary takes on classic dishes like yukhoe (beef tartare) and haemul pajeon (seafood pancake). But the Paju fried rice is the real showstopper with a smoked quail egg yolk centered on the squid ink-blackened, kimchi and bacon-enhanced rice. In 2021, the restaurant was listed as one of the New York Times’ best restaurants in America.

6. Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar

124 Republican St
Seattle, WA
(206) 501-4442
(206) 501-4442
It wouldn’t be Seattle without a trip to a Taylor Shellfish oyster bar, an extension of one of the country’s premier oyster farms. A glass of Washington wine alongside an array of local bivalves is a great way to appreciate the bounty of the Pacific Northwest.

A collection of oysters against a gray slate background. Taylor Shellfish/Facebook

7. Bahn Thai Restaurant

409 Roy St
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 283-0444
(206) 283-0444
This neighborhood Thai restaurant (which claims to be the oldest Thai restaurant in Seattle) consistently serves excellent renditions of American Thai restaurant classics: pad kee mao made with bouncy, silky, rice noodles, richly flavored tom yum soup, and satisfying green and yellow curries. The cozy dining room recently reopened for dine-in after being closed for two years.

8. Tilikum Place Cafe

407 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 282-4830
(206) 282-4830
Despite its proximity to Seattle Center and the Space Needle, this wildly popular cafe is no tourist trap, but rather, but a favorite among locals. With a European feel and an eclectic menu, the restaurant also has one definitive star: the Dutch baby pancake, whose cast iron-baked goodness has earned fame, far and wide.

9. Wa'z Seattle

411 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 441-7119
(206) 441-7119
In 2018, chef Hiro Tawara opened this Japanese fine-dining restaurant devoted to the art of kaiseki. The traditional multi-course style features elegantly plated dishes served in a specific sequence to honor the seasons and Japanese culture. In 2019, it started expanding its offerings, adding temaki (DIY hand sushi rolls) for weekend lunch , and bringing on a new executive chef to work with chef-owner Tawara.

10. The 5 Point Cafe | Seattle's Legendary Dive Bar & Diner

415 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98119
(206) 448-9991
(206) 448-9991
This nearly-100-year-old dive bar and diner right under Space Needle is one of Seattle’s only remaining spots for late-night food after the pandemic. The expansive menu features comfort food classics like fried chicken with mashed potatoes, steak, and breakfast food (like corned beef hash and biscuits and gravy) served until 2 a.m. seven days a week, along with affordable cocktails and brews.

11. Citizen Cafe

706 Taylor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 284-1015
(206) 284-1015
This restaurant and cafe with a large, covered outdoor patio, is one of the best destinations for brunch near the Space Needle, especially on days with warm weather. The mimosas (with fun variations topped with St Germaine or ginger beer and prickly pear) come in pint jars, and the bloody Marys pack a spicy, boozy punch. The food, like the huevos rancheros with avocado-poblano crema, and the Korean-Mexican tacos and sandwiches, also hit the spot, and the cafe regularly hosts live musicians and pop-ups, including Turkish cuisine sensation Hamdi.

