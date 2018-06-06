Where to Eat on Your Next Trip to the San Juan Islands

The San Juan Islands consist of more than 100 islands and islets nested at the northwest corner of Washington State. This is a rugged and rural part of the country where you can find more than a few impressive restaurants tucked into the small towns. Often ingredients are sourced from farms on the islands themselves and in the nearby Skagit Valley; seafood like oysters and halibut come straight out of the surrounding Salish Sea. Especially in the summer, this is one of the best places in the Northwest to get away from it all. As usual, this list is not ranked but organized geographically from north to south.

