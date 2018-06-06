 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A view of a boat traveling near the picturesque greenery of Orcas Island
Orcas Island in the San Juans
Suzi Pratt

Where to Eat on Your Next Trip to the San Juan Islands

It’s not hard to dine well while visiting these beautiful getaways

by Megan Hill and Zoe Baillargeon Updated
Orcas Island in the San Juans
| Suzi Pratt
by Megan Hill and Zoe Baillargeon Updated

The San Juan Islands consist of more than 100 islands and islets nested at the northwest corner of Washington State. This is a rugged and rural part of the country where you can find more than a few impressive restaurants tucked into the small towns. Often ingredients are sourced from farms on the islands themselves and in the nearby Skagit Valley; seafood like oysters and halibut come straight out of the surrounding Salish Sea. Especially in the summer, this is one of the best places in the Northwest to get away from it all. As usual, this list is not ranked but organized geographically from north to south.

Know of a spot we missed? Email our tip line at seattle@eater.com.

Matia Kitchen

After some business-related drama that led Matia to shut down and reopen in a new Eastsound location, it’s back to being one of the region’s big destination restaurants. The menu changes daily, but expect delights like tomato custard tart topped with cured salmon roe or sourdough pancakes with smoked egg yolk jam and roasted beets.

382 Prune Alley, Eastsound, WA 98245
(360) 375-4350
(360) 375-4350

Brown Bear Baking

Helmed by two alums of the artisanal San Francisco Baking Institute, Eastsound’s Brown Bear Baking is a cozy spot for croissants, boules, and brunchy classics like quiche and croque monsieur. Fusing classic French techniques with the archipelago’s agricultural bounty, Brown Bear’s small-batch baked goods feature Skagit Valley heirloom wheat and seasonal fruits like apples and peaches from island farms. The well-stocked bakery case typically dwindles fast as locals start their day with a bear paw or almond croissant, but the sit-down brunch and lunch menu entices with smoked salmon quiches and forest-foraged mushroom pasties.

29 N Beach Rd #1966, Eastsound, WA 98245
(360) 855-7456
(360) 855-7456

Rosario Resort and Spa

This gorgeous vacation spot, tucked away on a forested peninsula on Orcas Island, offers some serious waterfront views overlooking Cascade Bay. At the resort’s Mansion Restaurant, the menu highlights locally sourced ingredients in dishes like smoked halibut and potato croquettes and coal-roasted duck with grilled zucchini and ramp pistou.

1400 Rosario Rd, Eastsound, WA 98245
(360) 376-2222
(360) 376-2222

Matthew’s Smokehouse

Formerly a steak and seafood restaurant, owner Matthew Carpenter changed the Deer Harbor family business into a smokehouse in 2020, serving up brisket, pulled pork, and sausages in sandwich or plate form alongside classic comfort and soul food sides like mac and cheese, collard greens, and potato salad. In a nod to its roots, juicy cheeseburgers and fish tacos with beer-battered Pacific cod still grace the menu. For an extra dose of warm Southern-style hospitality, a big grassy lawn with picnic tables, cornhole games, fire pits, and views toward the Deer Harbor Marina makes for a buzzy community gathering place on sunny afternoons.

75 Inn Ln, Eastsound, WA 98245
(360) 376-1040
(360) 376-1040

Buck Bay Shellfish Farm

The drive to the far side of Orcas Island is worth it for the bay-fresh oysters, garlicky steamed clams, and other local seafood at this no-frills bistro in the town of Olgas. Dine outdoors on the sun-drenched grassy lawns overlooking the idyllic bay where the farm grows its own Salish Sea oysters and clams. Start with BB Farm’s oysters on the half-shell and halibut ceviche before moving on to mains like decadent crab mac and cheese with red rock and Dungeness crab meat mixed with gruyere and smoked Tillamook cheese on panko-crusted cavatappi pasta. The Island Roll, a brioche roll heaped with Pacific cod, shrimp, scallops, and halibut with herb aioli and a sprinkling of salmon roe, is another favorite.

117 E J. Young Rd, Olga, WA 98279
(360) 376-5280
(360) 376-5280

Duck Soup

Foraging is a cornerstone of this San Juan Island restaurant, hidden in a forested plot away from busy Friday Harbor. The day-to-day menu is impossible to predict, but it can include ramps, fiddlehead ferns, sea beans, and whatever else is growing outside. Local farms and fishermen give the menu a boost on meat and produce with raw oysters, duck breast, and racks of lamb.

50 Duck Soup Ln, Friday Harbor, WA 98250
(360) 378-4878
(360) 378-4878

Downriggers - Friday Harbor

Yes, it’s true that this stylish seafood eatery’s location right by the ferry dock in Friday Harbor can make it pretty busy, especially in the summer high season. But it’s worth braving the wait. With an airy outdoor patio and large windows looking out onto the bay, both indoors and outdoors come with fantastic views of the port, with bald eagles flying overhead and float planes cruising in for a landing. This is the classic San Juans backdrop for Downriggers’ Pacific Northwest sea-sourced and land-based offerings like scallop gnocchi or locally raised organic chicken with truffle jus and mushrooms. One must-order is the crab tater tots, with chunks of Dungeness crab and shredded potato mixed and battered together.

10 Front St, Friday Harbor, WA 98250
(360) 378-2700
(360) 378-2700

Guemes Island General Store

Copy Link

Largely residential Guemes Island has a refreshing lack of tourist attractions. The island’s living room, though, is the Guemes Island General Store, near the ferry terminal. A big patio and live music draw evening visitors, and full-fledged meals and shareable charcuterie boards are built around local ingredients like Skagit Valley beef, Methow Valley grains, Samish Bay cheese, island-grown mushrooms, and Salish Sea salmon.

7885 Guemes Island Rd, Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-4548
(360) 293-4548
A view of the Guemes Island General Store, a two-story building with a sign out front that says “General Store,” and diners sitting on an outdoor patio
Guemes Island General Store has a convenient spot near the ferry terminal.
Guemes Island General Store [Official]

Bakery San Juan

A favorite of locals and visitors alike, Bakery San Juan has all the requisite favorites from the oven: pastries, cookies, cakes, and thin-crust pizza, plus bread made with wild yeast for hearty sandwiches. They’re all great to-go options for anyone headed to the ferry. The Island Pepperoni, with the bakery’s mozzarella and island-made pepperoni, is a must-try, and frozen whole pizzas are available, too.

775 Mullis St, Friday Harbor, WA 98250
(360) 378-5810
(360) 378-5810

Haven Kitchen & Bar

There aren’t many dining options available on Lopez Island, but residents of “the friendly island” can find a wide-ranging selection at this casual waterfront restaurant in the main hub of Lopez Village. Eclectic options range from fried cauliflower “wings” to foraged mushroom toasts to a slow-roasted pork shoulder burrito. The wood-fired pizzas here are also excellent, as are the seasonally inspired cocktails.

9 Old Post Rd, Lopez Island, WA 98261
(360) 468-3272
(360) 468-3272
A top-down image of food at Haven, with a soup on the right, along with several cocktails
Haven Kitchen and Bar is currently open for takeout only.
Haven/Facebook

Ursa Minor

Ursa Minor’s Nick Coffey — who trained in Seattle under acclaimed chef Matt Dillon — is helping to transform his corner of the San Juans into a legit dining destination. Staffing shortages have put a hold on in-person dining in the rustic-chic dining room but the to-go game is still strong with the likes of hand-sized fried chicken sandwiches and fermented-and-double-fried French fries.

210 Lopez Rd, Lopez Island, WA 98261
(360) 622-2730
(360) 622-2730

Lopez Island Creamery

Before hopping on the ferry in Anacortes to head out to the islands, make a detour to this San Juans staple that’s been churning out small-batch, handcrafted ice cream for more than 40 years using local cream and berries. Originally founded on Lopez Island in 1982, the creamery recently moved to the mainland both to reduce its carbon footprint from frequent ferry trips and expand its operations, opening a splashy new factory and storefront in Anacortes in early 2022.

Factory, 9028 Molly Ln, Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 299-8200
(360) 299-8200

