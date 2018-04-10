38 Essential Restaurants in Seattle, Winter 2022

The Eater 38 is an attempt to recognize the most quintessential Seattle restaurants, those that best exemplify the city’s thriving culinary scene and an answer to the question: “Can you recommend a restaurant?” In an ongoing pandemic, many local restaurants have struggled to endure, but consistently show innovation, heart, and, of course, a dedication to quality food, no matter how (or where) it’s served. Now that indoor dining can resume at full capacity in Washington, destinations around Seattle are returning to a familiar form of hospitality, while holding on to some adjustments that may last for the long term. Here are the places that display the wonders of eating in Seattle, listed from north to south. Note that removal from the list does not mean a restaurant isn’t still essential to the scene and won’t return in the future (many often do), but seasonal changes allow for new additions, keeping the 38 fresh.

Added to the 38 in January: Antigua Guatemala Restaurant in Kent, El Cabrito Restaurant in Burien, Tian Fu in Northgate, and Samburna in Bothell.

All restaurants listed offer takeout and indoor dining. As of October 25, King County will require proof of vaccination for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.