 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

11 Sensational Bagel Shops Around the Seattle Area

Seattle Restaurants Ideal for Celebrating a Special Occasion

12 Fantastic Asian Restaurants in Edmonds

More in Seattle See more maps
Squid ink fried rice with a smoked quail egg at Paju.
The squid ink fried rice at Paju, a modern Korean restaurant near the Space Needle.
Jay Friedman/Eater Seattle

10 Great Restaurants Near Seattle Center

Where to eat near the Space Needle, MoPop, and the Chihuly glass garden

by Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated
View as Map
The squid ink fried rice at Paju, a modern Korean restaurant near the Space Needle.
| Jay Friedman/Eater Seattle
by Jade Yamazaki Stewart Updated

At Seattle Center, tourists can take a ride up the legendary Space Needle, frolic through Chihuly’s stunning glass garden, and make their way to the guitar sculpture and other exhibitions at the MoPOP Museum of Pop Culture (as the oft-rebranded EMP Museum is currently known) Seattle Center is also hosts concerts and even music festivals. But once all the sites are seen, where are the best places to refuel? This guide take a look around the area, which includes Queen Anne and Belltown, both excellent neighborhoods for dining and drinking.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Queen Anne Beerhall

Copy Link

A dedicated recreation of a German beer hall, this place is big enough to fit a party of any size and has a menu stacked with hearty Eastern European fare (including plenty of brats and schnitzel), along with imported beers delivered in huge steins. All that’s missing is the lederhosen.

203 W Thomas St, Seattle, WA
(206) 659-4043
(206) 659-4043

Also featured in:

Toulouse Petit

Copy Link

This Cajun-Creole restaurant in Uptown (formerly known as Lower Queen Anne), with hundreds of candles adorning the walls and the disco ball hanging in the dining room, feels like something between a shrine in a mountain cave and 80’s Miami drug lord’s den. The menu, inspired by the cuisine of New Orleans, is expansive, with oysters on the half shell, charcuterie and cheese plates, pasta and gnochi, steaks, and six preparations of half chickens. There’s also classic Southern dishes like gumbo and jambalaya. The wine, spirits, beer, and cocktail menus are just as long.

601 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA
(206) 432-9069
(206) 432-9069

Also featured in:

Sal Y Limón

Copy Link

This lively Mexican restaurant in one of the most lively stretches of Uptown (the neighborhood formerly known as Lower Queen Anne) serves some of the best under-the-radar Mexican food in the central Seattle area at surprisingly affordable prices. The ceviche is a generous pile of shrimp and vegetables in a balanced marinade, and the stews, like the pozole, are satisfying and filling.

10 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 283-7878
(206) 283-7878

Paju

Copy Link

This cozy Lower Queen Anne restaurant serves up contemporary takes on classic dishes like yukhoe (beef tartare) and haemul pajeon (seafood pancake). But the Paju fried rice is the real showstopper with a smoked quail egg yolk centered on the squid ink-blackened, kimchi and bacon-enhanced rice. In 2021, the restaurant was listed as one of the New York Times’ best restaurants in America.

11 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 829-8215
(206) 829-8215

Also featured in:

Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar

Copy Link

It wouldn’t be Seattle without a trip to a Taylor Shellfish oyster bar, an extension of one of the country’s premier oyster farms. A glass of Washington wine alongside an array of local bivalves is a great way to appreciate the bounty of the Pacific Northwest.

124 Republican St, Seattle, WA
(206) 501-4442
(206) 501-4442

Also featured in:

Tilikum Place Cafe

Copy Link

Despite its proximity to Seattle Center and the Space Needle, this wildly popular cafe is no tourist trap, but rather, but a favorite among locals. With a European feel and an eclectic menu, the restaurant also has one definitive star: the Dutch baby pancake, whose cast iron-baked goodness has earned fame, far and wide.

407 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 282-4830
(206) 282-4830

Also featured in:

Wa'z Seattle

Copy Link

In 2018, chef Hiro Tawara opened this Japanese fine-dining restaurant devoted to the art of kaiseki. The traditional multi-course style features elegantly plated dishes served in a specific sequence to honor the seasons and Japanese culture. In 2019, it started expanding its offerings, adding temaki (DIY hand sushi rolls) for weekend lunch , and bringing on a new executive chef to work with chef-owner Tawara.

411 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 441-7119
(206) 441-7119

Also featured in:

Citizen Cafe

Copy Link

This restaurant and cafe with a large, covered outdoor patio, is one of the best destinations for brunch near the Space Needle, especially on days with warm weather. The mimosas (with fun variations topped with St Germaine or ginger beer and prickly pear) come in pint jars, and the bloody Marys pack a spicy, boozy punch. The food, like the huevos rancheros with avocado-poblano crema, and the Korean-Mexican tacos and sandwiches, also hit the spot, and the cafe regularly hosts live musicians and pop-ups, including Turkish cuisine sensation Hamdi.

706 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 284-1015
(206) 284-1015

Big Mario's Pizza

Copy Link

The Queen Anne location of this classic Seattle pizza shop is open until 2:00 a.m. The big, cheesy, New York slices with curled pepperoni cups are the perfect, filling late-night bite, and the divey locale (with a small backroom bar) is a good spot for a relaxing beer any time of the day.

815 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 453-5841
(206) 453-5841

Also featured in:

CÔBA - Viet Kitchen & Ales

Copy Link

This neighborhood Vietnamese restaurant stands out for offering a full bar along with an expansive menu of Vietnamese dishes. All of the noodle soups here are excellent, but the bun bo hue (spicy beef noodle soup) is a highlight, coming with pork hock, house-made meatballs, blood cake, and beef shank. The sambal and fish sauce chicken wings make a great drinking snack.

530 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 283-6614
(206) 283-6614

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St, Seattle, WA

A dedicated recreation of a German beer hall, this place is big enough to fit a party of any size and has a menu stacked with hearty Eastern European fare (including plenty of brats and schnitzel), along with imported beers delivered in huge steins. All that’s missing is the lederhosen.

203 W Thomas St, Seattle, WA
(206) 659-4043
(206) 659-4043

Toulouse Petit

601 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA

This Cajun-Creole restaurant in Uptown (formerly known as Lower Queen Anne), with hundreds of candles adorning the walls and the disco ball hanging in the dining room, feels like something between a shrine in a mountain cave and 80’s Miami drug lord’s den. The menu, inspired by the cuisine of New Orleans, is expansive, with oysters on the half shell, charcuterie and cheese plates, pasta and gnochi, steaks, and six preparations of half chickens. There’s also classic Southern dishes like gumbo and jambalaya. The wine, spirits, beer, and cocktail menus are just as long.

601 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA
(206) 432-9069
(206) 432-9069

Sal Y Limón

10 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109

This lively Mexican restaurant in one of the most lively stretches of Uptown (the neighborhood formerly known as Lower Queen Anne) serves some of the best under-the-radar Mexican food in the central Seattle area at surprisingly affordable prices. The ceviche is a generous pile of shrimp and vegetables in a balanced marinade, and the stews, like the pozole, are satisfying and filling.

10 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 283-7878
(206) 283-7878

Paju

11 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109

This cozy Lower Queen Anne restaurant serves up contemporary takes on classic dishes like yukhoe (beef tartare) and haemul pajeon (seafood pancake). But the Paju fried rice is the real showstopper with a smoked quail egg yolk centered on the squid ink-blackened, kimchi and bacon-enhanced rice. In 2021, the restaurant was listed as one of the New York Times’ best restaurants in America.

11 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 829-8215
(206) 829-8215

Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar

124 Republican St, Seattle, WA

It wouldn’t be Seattle without a trip to a Taylor Shellfish oyster bar, an extension of one of the country’s premier oyster farms. A glass of Washington wine alongside an array of local bivalves is a great way to appreciate the bounty of the Pacific Northwest.

124 Republican St, Seattle, WA
(206) 501-4442
(206) 501-4442

Tilikum Place Cafe

407 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121

Despite its proximity to Seattle Center and the Space Needle, this wildly popular cafe is no tourist trap, but rather, but a favorite among locals. With a European feel and an eclectic menu, the restaurant also has one definitive star: the Dutch baby pancake, whose cast iron-baked goodness has earned fame, far and wide.

407 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 282-4830
(206) 282-4830

Wa'z Seattle

411 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121

In 2018, chef Hiro Tawara opened this Japanese fine-dining restaurant devoted to the art of kaiseki. The traditional multi-course style features elegantly plated dishes served in a specific sequence to honor the seasons and Japanese culture. In 2019, it started expanding its offerings, adding temaki (DIY hand sushi rolls) for weekend lunch , and bringing on a new executive chef to work with chef-owner Tawara.

411 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 441-7119
(206) 441-7119

Citizen Cafe

706 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

This restaurant and cafe with a large, covered outdoor patio, is one of the best destinations for brunch near the Space Needle, especially on days with warm weather. The mimosas (with fun variations topped with St Germaine or ginger beer and prickly pear) come in pint jars, and the bloody Marys pack a spicy, boozy punch. The food, like the huevos rancheros with avocado-poblano crema, and the Korean-Mexican tacos and sandwiches, also hit the spot, and the cafe regularly hosts live musicians and pop-ups, including Turkish cuisine sensation Hamdi.

706 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 284-1015
(206) 284-1015

Big Mario's Pizza

815 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

The Queen Anne location of this classic Seattle pizza shop is open until 2:00 a.m. The big, cheesy, New York slices with curled pepperoni cups are the perfect, filling late-night bite, and the divey locale (with a small backroom bar) is a good spot for a relaxing beer any time of the day.

815 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 453-5841
(206) 453-5841

CÔBA - Viet Kitchen & Ales

530 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

This neighborhood Vietnamese restaurant stands out for offering a full bar along with an expansive menu of Vietnamese dishes. All of the noodle soups here are excellent, but the bun bo hue (spicy beef noodle soup) is a highlight, coming with pork hock, house-made meatballs, blood cake, and beef shank. The sambal and fish sauce chicken wings make a great drinking snack.

530 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 283-6614
(206) 283-6614

Related Maps