10 Great Restaurants Near Seattle Center

At Seattle Center, tourists can take a ride up the legendary Space Needle, frolic through Chihuly’s stunning glass garden, and make their way to the guitar sculpture and other exhibitions at the MoPOP Museum of Pop Culture (as the oft-rebranded EMP Museum is currently known) Seattle Center is also hosts concerts and even music festivals. But once all the sites are seen, where are the best places to refuel? This guide take a look around the area, which includes Queen Anne and Belltown, both excellent neighborhoods for dining and drinking.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.