 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The Hottest New Restaurants in the Seattle Area, February 2022

18 Restaurants Showcasing the Eastside’s Multicultural Dining Scene

15 Restaurants That Make Ballard One of Seattle’s Best Dining Neighborhoods

The inside of a restaurant with teal floors, light orange cushy chairs, and light wood tables.
The interior of Michael Mina’s new restaurant downtown Seattle restaurant, Bourbon Steak.
Bourbon Steak

12 Seattle Area Restaurants Perfect for a Romantic Night Out

With sushi, extravagant tasting menus, rooftop mezze plates, and more

by Jade Yamazaki Stewart
View as Map
The interior of Michael Mina’s new restaurant downtown Seattle restaurant, Bourbon Steak.
| Bourbon Steak
by Jade Yamazaki Stewart

Everyone’s definition of a romantic restaurant is different; pancakes at a neighborhood diner can be as intimate to some as a five-course tasting menu at a Michelin-starred restaurant. But every element of a restaurant’s atmosphere is important for romance: the music, the lighting, the architecture. And though every food is romantic to someone, date night often calls for extravagance and beauty on the plate, whether that’s a piece of pink marbled tuna belly atop rice, slices of red-in-the center ribeye, or nests of tagliolini glistening with butter. Here are some favorite spots for a romantic night out in the Seattle area.

Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

King County requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours for everyone ages 12+ at indoor establishments, restaurants, and bars. Studies indicate there is a lower exposure risk when eating outdoors, and the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines. Please visit King County’s COVID website for resources and current information.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Spinasse

Copy Link
1531 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 251-7673
(206) 251-7673
Visit Website

More than 10 years in, and this romantic trattoria on Capitol Hill continues to entrance diners with food from Italy’s Piedmont region. The nest of delicate tajarin pasta with butter and sage sauce is a Seattle comfort food mainstay, but every dish from chef Stuart Lane is memorable. After a satisfying dinner at Spinasse, one might want to head over to next door sibling bar Artusi for a digestif and dessert, or stop by the bar another night for snacks like beef tongue with salsa tonnata (tuna sauce) and burrata with pomegranate seeds and toasted pistachios.

Also Featured in:

2. Bourbon Steak Seattle

Copy Link
1433 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 741-1044
(206) 741-1044
Visit Website

Star chef Michael Mina’s new Seattle restaurant serves Washington and Oregon beef as medium-rare steaks, whole butterflied branzino and a smattering of vegetable sides, as well as a black truffle mac and cheese. Bourbon Steak is a classic American fine dining restaurant, done right, with a teal floor, large windows offering views of downtown, and cushy orange chairs perfect for settling back with a glass of wine.

Also Featured in:

3. Joule

Copy Link
3506 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-5685
(206) 632-5685
Visit Website

James-Beard-Award-nominated chef Rachel Yang and partner Seif Chirchi offer simple but refined dishes at their Korean-influenced Fremont restaurant, including a smoked mackerel kedgeree and a famed kalbi short rib over grilled kimchi. Expect inventive dishes too, like smoked tofu or beef tartare with Asian pear and pine nuts. With an inviting, open space and easy-going service, Joule offers a special night out sans pretension. Sit at the bar and watch chefs plating dishes, and sip on one of Joule’s creative cocktails, like the lapsang souchong tequila drink with lime and Thai chili agave.

Also Featured in:

4. Cafe Juanita

Copy Link
9702 NE 120th Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
(425) 823-1505
(425) 823-1505
Visit Website

Kirkland’s Northern Italian fine-dining mainstay reopened its dining room in 2021 with several excellent tasting menus, including pescatarian, vegetarian, and vegan options. Dishes from chef Holly Smith’s omnivore’s tasting menus include grilled Alaskan spot prawns with roe and squab (young pigeon) breast, while the vegan tasting menu includes beet carpaccio and borlotti bean ragout.

Also Featured in:

5. Kamonegi

Copy Link
1054 N 39th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0185
(206) 632-0185
Visit Website

Star chef Mutsuko Soma makes soba from scratch every day at this Fremont destination, which was chosen as one of  Eater’s Best New Restaurant in America in 2018. Soma serves traditional soba shop dishes like seiro soba (cold with dipping sauce) and super-crunchy tempura but also more creative dishes like soba with oysters and gochujang broth and oreo tempura served with mini toasted marshmallows. Make a full night of it by sampling some sake and snacks at next door sibling bar Hannyatou before heading over to Kamonegi for dinner.

Also Featured in:

6. Meesha

Copy Link
127 N 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0135
(206) 632-0135
Visit Website

After building a strong following as a pop-up inside Fremont’s Pomerol, the contemporary Indian tasting menu specialist Meesha became a full-fledged restaurant in 2020. Among some of the can’t-miss dishes from chef Preeti Agarwal are rarah keema pao with expertly prepared ground lamb, the fried Amritsari fish, and the paneer in tomato sauce with black cardamom. Takeout is still an option, but the lively dining room and patio are also open for business.

Also Featured in:

7. Sushi Kashiba

Copy Link
86 Pine St Suite #1
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 441-8844
(206) 441-8844
Visit Website

Diners have long flocked to the upscale Pike Place restaurant to watch master sushi chef Shiro Kashiba at work, with seats at the bar among the most coveted. Its meticulous attention to detail remains a big draw, as does chef Kashiba, who is credited for bringing edomae-style sushi to Seattle and has opened some of the city’s best-respected sushi restaurants, including the self-titled Shiro’s Sushi Restaurant in Belltown. First-timers should choose the omakase option and embrace each seasonal offering, although Kashiba’s popular black cod off the a la carte menu is also stellar. 

Also Featured in:

8. Sushi Kappo Tamura

Copy Link
2968 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 547-0937
(206) 547-0937
Visit Website

Each piece of nigiri in an omakase sushi dinner is a delightful moment to share with a date. Renowned chef Taichi Kitamura (a 2018 James Beard Award semifinalist) provides a wide variety of fantastic meal options at his Eastlake destination restaurant. It has a full sushi menu, as well as a nigiri omakase, which includes 12 pieces of seasonal selections, and brunch on the weekends. Sushi Kappo Tamura sources its seafood from Pacific Northwest producers like Taylor Shellfish and Skagit River Ranch, and has a rooftop garden that provides produce for some of its dishes.

Also Featured in:

9. Surrell

Copy Link
2319 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98112
Visit Website

This Madison Valley restaurant by Chef Aaron Tekulve serves constantly changing 8-10 course tasting menus packed with locally sourced ingredients, and also has a wine bar with a menu of exclusively Washington wines as well as a-la-carte snacks reminiscent of Spanish tapas or northern Italian cicchetti. The patios for the restaurant and wine bar are both fully covered, with heaters for each table and canvas to help block the breeze, perfect for a romantic night out for those who don’t feel comfortable with indoor dining at this stage in the pandemic.

Also Featured in:

10. Wa'z Seattle

Copy Link
411 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 441-7119
(206) 441-7119
Visit Website

One of Seattle’s only dedicated kaiseki restaurants, located in the shadow of the Space Needle, makes food almost too beautiful to eat. The premium kaiseki option takes diners on a journey that includes small bites, soup, sashimi, a braised dish, a grilled dish, a rice dish, and dessert. In keeping with kaiseki’s emphasis on seasonality, the menu changes monthly, and customers covet the counter seats, where the chef can tell diners the story of each dish, from ingredients to preparation to picturesque plating.

Also Featured in:

11. mbar

Copy Link
400 Fairview Ave N 14th Floor
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 457-8287
(206) 457-8287
Visit Website

Nothing says romance like spectacular city views like those at this rooftop bar in South Lake Union. Sip a cocktail like “run to the hills,” made with rye whiskey, lemon, elderflower, and other ingredients, with Middle-Eastern-inspired snacks like hummus, baba ganoush, and green pea falafel, or a glass of champagne with Hama Hama oysters. For a larger meal, try the scallops with saffron risotto, the confit duck, or the lamb shank with ginger puree and coffee honey.

Also Featured in:

12. Canlis

Copy Link
2576 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 283-3313
(206) 283-3313
Visit Website

In March 2020, the Canlis family — who owns the 71-year-old Queen Anne icon — posted on its website that “fine dining is not what Seattle needs right now.” Since then, the restaurant wasn’t afraid to try out a host of different looks, including a burger drive-thru, but has now returned to full indoor service with new executive chef Aisha Ibrahimat the helm. The past year of creative menu shifts and a super-seasonal approach from Ibrahim inspired by Japanese kaiseki cooking has re-energized a classic. The current four course menu offers options like poached and chilled mussels with kohlrabi, striploin with green onion and celeriac, and grilled sablefish with matsutake mushrooms.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Spinasse

1531 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

More than 10 years in, and this romantic trattoria on Capitol Hill continues to entrance diners with food from Italy’s Piedmont region. The nest of delicate tajarin pasta with butter and sage sauce is a Seattle comfort food mainstay, but every dish from chef Stuart Lane is memorable. After a satisfying dinner at Spinasse, one might want to head over to next door sibling bar Artusi for a digestif and dessert, or stop by the bar another night for snacks like beef tongue with salsa tonnata (tuna sauce) and burrata with pomegranate seeds and toasted pistachios.

1531 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 251-7673
Visit Website

2. Bourbon Steak Seattle

1433 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Star chef Michael Mina’s new Seattle restaurant serves Washington and Oregon beef as medium-rare steaks, whole butterflied branzino and a smattering of vegetable sides, as well as a black truffle mac and cheese. Bourbon Steak is a classic American fine dining restaurant, done right, with a teal floor, large windows offering views of downtown, and cushy orange chairs perfect for settling back with a glass of wine.

1433 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 741-1044
Visit Website

3. Joule

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103

James-Beard-Award-nominated chef Rachel Yang and partner Seif Chirchi offer simple but refined dishes at their Korean-influenced Fremont restaurant, including a smoked mackerel kedgeree and a famed kalbi short rib over grilled kimchi. Expect inventive dishes too, like smoked tofu or beef tartare with Asian pear and pine nuts. With an inviting, open space and easy-going service, Joule offers a special night out sans pretension. Sit at the bar and watch chefs plating dishes, and sip on one of Joule’s creative cocktails, like the lapsang souchong tequila drink with lime and Thai chili agave.

3506 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-5685
Visit Website

4. Cafe Juanita

9702 NE 120th Pl, Kirkland, WA 98034

Kirkland’s Northern Italian fine-dining mainstay reopened its dining room in 2021 with several excellent tasting menus, including pescatarian, vegetarian, and vegan options. Dishes from chef Holly Smith’s omnivore’s tasting menus include grilled Alaskan spot prawns with roe and squab (young pigeon) breast, while the vegan tasting menu includes beet carpaccio and borlotti bean ragout.

9702 NE 120th Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
(425) 823-1505
Visit Website

5. Kamonegi

1054 N 39th St, Seattle, WA 98103

Star chef Mutsuko Soma makes soba from scratch every day at this Fremont destination, which was chosen as one of  Eater’s Best New Restaurant in America in 2018. Soma serves traditional soba shop dishes like seiro soba (cold with dipping sauce) and super-crunchy tempura but also more creative dishes like soba with oysters and gochujang broth and oreo tempura served with mini toasted marshmallows. Make a full night of it by sampling some sake and snacks at next door sibling bar Hannyatou before heading over to Kamonegi for dinner.

1054 N 39th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0185
Visit Website

6. Meesha

127 N 36th St, Seattle, WA 98103

After building a strong following as a pop-up inside Fremont’s Pomerol, the contemporary Indian tasting menu specialist Meesha became a full-fledged restaurant in 2020. Among some of the can’t-miss dishes from chef Preeti Agarwal are rarah keema pao with expertly prepared ground lamb, the fried Amritsari fish, and the paneer in tomato sauce with black cardamom. Takeout is still an option, but the lively dining room and patio are also open for business.

127 N 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0135
Visit Website

7. Sushi Kashiba

86 Pine St Suite #1, Seattle, WA 98101

Diners have long flocked to the upscale Pike Place restaurant to watch master sushi chef Shiro Kashiba at work, with seats at the bar among the most coveted. Its meticulous attention to detail remains a big draw, as does chef Kashiba, who is credited for bringing edomae-style sushi to Seattle and has opened some of the city’s best-respected sushi restaurants, including the self-titled Shiro’s Sushi Restaurant in Belltown. First-timers should choose the omakase option and embrace each seasonal offering, although Kashiba’s popular black cod off the a la carte menu is also stellar. 

86 Pine St Suite #1
Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 441-8844
Visit Website

8. Sushi Kappo Tamura

2968 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102

Each piece of nigiri in an omakase sushi dinner is a delightful moment to share with a date. Renowned chef Taichi Kitamura (a 2018 James Beard Award semifinalist) provides a wide variety of fantastic meal options at his Eastlake destination restaurant. It has a full sushi menu, as well as a nigiri omakase, which includes 12 pieces of seasonal selections, and brunch on the weekends. Sushi Kappo Tamura sources its seafood from Pacific Northwest producers like Taylor Shellfish and Skagit River Ranch, and has a rooftop garden that provides produce for some of its dishes.

2968 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
(206) 547-0937
Visit Website

9. Surrell

2319 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112

This Madison Valley restaurant by Chef Aaron Tekulve serves constantly changing 8-10 course tasting menus packed with locally sourced ingredients, and also has a wine bar with a menu of exclusively Washington wines as well as a-la-carte snacks reminiscent of Spanish tapas or northern Italian cicchetti. The patios for the restaurant and wine bar are both fully covered, with heaters for each table and canvas to help block the breeze, perfect for a romantic night out for those who don’t feel comfortable with indoor dining at this stage in the pandemic.

2319 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98112
Visit Website

10. Wa'z Seattle

411 Cedar St, Seattle, WA 98121

One of Seattle’s only dedicated kaiseki restaurants, located in the shadow of the Space Needle, makes food almost too beautiful to eat. The premium kaiseki option takes diners on a journey that includes small bites, soup, sashimi, a braised dish, a grilled dish, a rice dish, and dessert. In keeping with kaiseki’s emphasis on seasonality, the menu changes monthly, and customers covet the counter seats, where the chef can tell diners the story of each dish, from ingredients to preparation to picturesque plating.

411 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121
(206) 441-7119
Visit Website

11. mbar

400 Fairview Ave N 14th Floor, Seattle, WA 98109

Nothing says romance like spectacular city views like those at this rooftop bar in South Lake Union. Sip a cocktail like “run to the hills,” made with rye whiskey, lemon, elderflower, and other ingredients, with Middle-Eastern-inspired snacks like hummus, baba ganoush, and green pea falafel, or a glass of champagne with Hama Hama oysters. For a larger meal, try the scallops with saffron risotto, the confit duck, or the lamb shank with ginger puree and coffee honey.

400 Fairview Ave N 14th Floor
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 457-8287
Visit Website

12. Canlis

2576 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

In March 2020, the Canlis family — who owns the 71-year-old Queen Anne icon — posted on its website that “fine dining is not what Seattle needs right now.” Since then, the restaurant wasn’t afraid to try out a host of different looks, including a burger drive-thru, but has now returned to full indoor service with new executive chef Aisha Ibrahimat the helm. The past year of creative menu shifts and a super-seasonal approach from Ibrahim inspired by Japanese kaiseki cooking has re-energized a classic. The current four course menu offers options like poached and chilled mussels with kohlrabi, striploin with green onion and celeriac, and grilled sablefish with matsutake mushrooms.

2576 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
(206) 283-3313
Visit Website

Related Maps