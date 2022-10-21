 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A spread of food on a dark wood table including a burger, a jackfruit sandwich, blistered green beans, and shrimp.
Some of the food options at Perihelion, a brewery in Beacon Hill.
Perihelion Brewery

11 Seattle Breweries with Delicious In-House Food Menus

Breweries serving excellent burgers, Japanese-style pizza, and more, along with top-notch pours

by Brianna Gunter
Some of the food options at Perihelion, a brewery in Beacon Hill.
| Perihelion Brewery
by Brianna Gunter

Breweries in Seattle often partner with food trucks or pop-ups to provide patrons with food offerings to pair with their beers — having an in-house kitchen requires additional permits and takes up precious room at breweries. This symbiotic relationship between outside food vendors and breweries can be wonderful, but having to order everything separately sometimes comes with drawbacks.

Fortunately, you can find a range of breweries and brewpubs tucked around the city with their own in-house kitchens and adventurous food and drink pairings, if you know where to look. Here are some of the best options, with fish and chips with crisp pilsners, kimchi hotdogs with roasty Cascadian dark ales, and more.

Know of a spot that we should know about? Send us a tip at seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Halcyon Brewing Company

Halcyon owners Tom and Lisa Furey and Matt and Lauren Hipp (two local families) transformed Greenwood’s former Naked City Brewery & Taproom into an inviting space with live music, a garden-like patio, and a fantastically varied beer selection. But its lineup of Asian-inspired hotdogs also helps this brewery stand out on a street full of bars and restaurants. From the Japanese Umami dog to the “Kim Cheese” (a hotdog loaded with cream cheese, kewpie mayo, and of course, kimchi), there’s an abundance of savory and spicy flavors to dive into here. The beer menu meanwhile boasts pilsners, IPAs, and stouts (many of which are collaborations with other local breweries). A sour or the Cascadian dark ale are great options to match the bold flavors of a Umami dog and a side of furikake fries.

8564 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 457-4178
(206) 457-4178

Maritime Pacific Brewing Company

Ballard is home to a tremendous amount of Seattle breweries, but Maritime Pacific Brewing is a standout in more ways than one. The nautical-themed Jolly Roger taproom is a lively place for classic light and dark ales, elevated pub fare, and daily specials. Tasty go-to’s include the mahi sliders and the split pea and kale fritters, best paired with one of Maritime’s Dinghy Series IPAs. Or try pairing the pretzel-crusted deep-fried bacon with the black Jolly Roger dark ale blend.

 

1111 NW Ballard Way, Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 782-6181
(206) 782-6181

Outlander Brewery and Pub

This tiny taproom and brewery in an old cottage-style house in Fremont focuses on small, specialty batches of beer. With additions like vanilla and jasmine in a porter and chili in an amber ale, these microbrewers deliver memorable flavors in each sip.  Outlander’s food menu is also small but mighty, with homemade beer dip and gourmet sandwiches evoking charcuterie flavors. Not sure where to start? The prosciutto and brie sandwich pairs beautifully with lighter herbal brews like the honey basil ale.

225 N 36th St, Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 486-4088
(206) 486-4088

A popular haunt in the U District since the late 1980s, Big Time markets itself as Seattle’s original brewpub. With beer offerings ranging from hoppy and light to rich and malty, there’s something here for everyone. The food menu includes four different kinds of nachos, pizza, salads, burgers and drinking snacks. The flagship Scarlet Fire IPA pairs wonderfully with the barbarian nachos, topped with three kinds of cheese and Italian sausage, jalapenos, tomatoes, chicken, salsa, sour cream, and onions.

4133 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
(206) 545-4509
(206) 545-4509

Perched on the back of Pike Place Market with a large deck and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Puget Sound, tourists and locals alike flock to Old Stove for the view. The creative pub menu doesn’t hurt either. Head chef Cody Wade recommends pairing the brewery’s flagship Two Pronged Crown IPA with the jalapeno cheddar burger, made with Washington beef, Beecher’s flagship cheddar cheese, and sliced jalapeno and Fresno chilis. For a lighter, more refreshing approach, Wade suggests the Streaker Citra pale ale with the peach panzanella salad, made with fresh peaches, grilled bread, and mixed greens tossed in a blueberry basil vinaigrette

1901 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 602-6120
(206) 602-6120

People come to Pike Brewing to duck away from the crowds of Pike Place Market, enjoy one of the world’s most extensive collections of beer memorabilia, and to get a full view of Pike’s active brew kettle. But they also come for the beer and a satisfying food menu that includes crab chowder, pretzels, burgers, and pizza. There are also several vegan and vegetarian options, like the mushroom veggie burger. You can’t go wrong with the Space Needle IPA as a crisp counterpart for any of the bites. If you prefer people watching over Post Alley, head upstairs to the cozy Pike Fish Bar for fresh-shucked oysters and steamed manilla clams with Pike Place Ale.

1415 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
(206) 622-6044
(206) 622-6044

Redhook beers can be found all around the region, but you’ll have to head to Capitol Hill to taste the brewery’s most innovative creations. Award-winning chef Shota Nakajima runs Kobo, a kitchen inside Brewlab that offers Japanese-inspired Detroit style pizzas. With toppings like teriyaki brisket and garlic honey, hunger won’t be an issue as you choose between the 20 draft beers on tap. Interestingly, Redhook sometimes looks to its neighbors for flavor team-ups, which is why head brewer Joel Kosic recommends pairing the SMaSH — that’s Single Malt and Single Hops — pale ale with a smash burger (it was designed with one from Taku in mind). According to Kosic, “The result is a beer with a nice light body and some great hop flavor that will complement, but not overpower the flavor of the burger.”

Pike Motorworks Building, 714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122
(206) 823-3026
(206) 823-3026

Nestled in the Central District, this craft beer hotspot expanded several years ago to take over the property next door just so it could open its own kitchen. While Standard’s brews explore a wide range of European and American beer styles, the food menu goes for unique twists on Southwestern-style cuisine. Here you’ll find tacos with hariyali chicken and mint yogurt chili, a semolina fried catfish sandwich with pickled habanero, and loaded quesadillas sealed with Oaxacan melting cheese. Founder and head brewer Justin Gerardy recommends the Fat Hen taco with True Neutral, a “Bohemian Pilsner that’s thirst-quenching enough to counter the heat from the taco” or the BLT with a West Coast IPA, “as the house-smoked bacon pushes back beautifully on the heavy hops.”

2504 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98144
(206) 535-1584
(206) 535-1584

Seattle has several breweries between SoDo and Georgetown, but only Ghostfish is entirely gluten-free. And as its awards and accolades show, being gluten-free doesn’t mean skimping on quality. Grab a spicy order of chili fries topped with housemade Belgian white ale smokey cheese sauce along with a crisp Vanishing Point Pale Ale, or try the blackened salmon sandwich with the Meteor Shower Blonde Ale. Finish it off with salted caramel cheesecake and a sip of malty Watchstander Stout. As Co-founder Brian Thiel says, “You wouldn’t know any of (our beer or food items) are gluten free unless we told you.”

2942 1st Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134
(206) 397-3898
(206) 397-3898

This Beacon Hill brewery is a hidden treasure in Seattle’s beer and culinary scene. Perihelion’s beers feature unique spices and aging techniques, while the kitchen makes its own pickles and smokes all its meats in house with black cherrywood. For the full gamut, co-owners Les McAuliffe and Karin Paulsen (head brewer and head chef, respectively) recommend starting with the bang bang shrimp (fried shrimp tossed with sriracha) or blistered green beans and cherry tomatoes with the Belgian Blonde Ale. Then move on to the Rocket Pale Ale paired with a Beacon Burger with Beecher’s cheese or a BBQ Jackfruit sandwich with horseradish coleslaw. For a sweet finish, try a slice of black forest cake with Dark Matter Black Saison

2800 16th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
(206) 200-3935
(206) 200-3935

Elliot Bay Brewing Co. has three locations in the Seattle area, but the closest to its watery namesake is the original spot in West Seattle. Here, patrons can delight in an expansive menu of  beer styles and dishes that include eggrolls and chicken katsu alongside sandwiches and salads. Co-owner Todd Carden recommends washing down the fish and chips with the Elliot Bay Pilsner, as “the crisp and refreshing beer balances the heartiness of the plate.” For those craving darker flavors, Carden suggests the No Doubt Stout with the No Doubt Stout BBQ Burger. A match made in burger-brew heaven, the beer is used in the burger sauce while the buns are made using spent grain from the brewing process.

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 932-8695
(206) 932-8695

