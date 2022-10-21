11 Seattle Breweries with Delicious In-House Food Menus

Breweries in Seattle often partner with food trucks or pop-ups to provide patrons with food offerings to pair with their beers — having an in-house kitchen requires additional permits and takes up precious room at breweries. This symbiotic relationship between outside food vendors and breweries can be wonderful, but having to order everything separately sometimes comes with drawbacks.

Fortunately, you can find a range of breweries and brewpubs tucked around the city with their own in-house kitchens and adventurous food and drink pairings, if you know where to look. Here are some of the best options, with fish and chips with crisp pilsners, kimchi hotdogs with roasty Cascadian dark ales, and more.

