6 Seattle Cafes Featuring Seasonal Summer Drinks

With fresh fruits, herbs and peppers, these these coffees and teas pair well with Seattle sunshine

From spicy peppers to aromatic flowers, Seattle baristas are elevating seasonal summer lattes and teas with innovative flavors. Sequim’s purple lavender fields growing across the Sound have guaranteed that lavender is a mainstay in Seattle’s iced lattes. Newer concoctions include Fulcrum’s tahini rose. With a delicately nutty flavor, the tahini rose latte is like drinking an iced halvah coffee on a hot day. At Ghost Note, coffee drinks are treated with the precision and care of a mixed drink, often shaken in a martini shaker. And as Seattle’s sober scene grows in popularity, many of these recipes are novel alternatives to alcoholic cocktails.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.