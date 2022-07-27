From spicy peppers to aromatic flowers, Seattle baristas are elevating seasonal summer lattes and teas with innovative flavors. Sequim’s purple lavender fields growing across the Sound have guaranteed that lavender is a mainstay in Seattle’s iced lattes. Newer concoctions include Fulcrum’s tahini rose. With a delicately nutty flavor, the tahini rose latte is like drinking an iced halvah coffee on a hot day. At Ghost Note, coffee drinks are treated with the precision and care of a mixed drink, often shaken in a martini shaker. And as Seattle’s sober scene grows in popularity, many of these recipes are novel alternatives to alcoholic cocktails.Read More
6 Seattle Cafes Featuring Seasonal Summer Drinks
With fresh fruits, herbs and peppers, these these coffees and teas pair well with Seattle sunshine
Anchorhead Coffee
Anchorhead Coffee’s three locations in Seattle — and one in Bellevue — offers something for every palate. The cafe’s pineapple coconut caramel latte balances sweet and acidic flavors, creating a kind of caffeinated piña colada you can take to the beach or the ferry terminal. Anchorhead’s housemade blueberry oat milk nitro latte is an unexpected pairing for those in search of a more mellow fruit. For those in search of hydration, the soda bonita is a spicy sparkling watermelon juice with ginger, habanero, and lime.
Also Featured in:
Fulcrum Café
Fulcrum’s seasonal menu changes with the weather, featuring drinks that incorporate ingredients like ube, rose, tahini and sesame. The cafe’s sleek but welcoming interior design radiates sunlight no matter how cloudy, generating an endless summer mood year-round. If you’re already awake and caffeinated, Fulcrum’s housemade muddled strawberry basil soda is a refreshing treat.
Boon Boona Coffee
Boona Boona’s summer drinks are inspired. For lattes, try the toasted coconut white chocolate mocha, or the orange blossom latte for a bright and floral flavor. For decaf options, the cafe’s housemade rootbeer is herbaceous and sweet, and the peach peony iced tea is a delicate floral treat to keep you hydrated.
Also Featured in:
Caffe Ladro - Lower Queen Anne
With locations all over the city, Caffe Ladro is a great spot to meet friends, read a book, or fall in love. It’s also a good place to find a honey lavender latte that isn’t too sweet, or an iced coconut cardamom latte to cool you down on a hot afternoon.
Valentina’s Cafe
Valentina’s Cafe stands out with their single-origin Mexican chocolate habanero mocha and flor de Oaxaca lattes. The Tulum latte features coconut cream, and the Valencia’s orange coffee pairing makes every morning better. For non-coffee options on hot summer days, Valentina’s is featuring a habanero-lime agua fresca.
Ghost Note Coffee
Ghost Note Coffee balances flavors with care, precision, and beauty. Preparing many of their seasonal drinks in a martini shaker, Ghost Note’s espresso tonics, lattes, and other offerings are an elevated experience. Try an effervescent tonic or the Soundscape shaken with vegan cream, non-alcoholic rum, and root beer bitters. Or ask for a suggestion, because the menu is always evolving.