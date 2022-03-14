 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Great Places to Eat While Visiting Pike Place Market

The Hottest New Restaurants in the Seattle Area, March 2022

Seriously Underrated Restaurants in Seattle, Mapped

Two food stalls in a building with a arched wood-pannelled cieling.
Muriel’s, a kosher Jewish restaurant in Seward Park, has plenty of space for carseats in its dining room.
Suzi Pratt/Eater Seattle

Great Restaurants for Dining With a Newborn in Seattle

Places with ample parking, changing table access, and white noise that will lull your baby to sleep

by Eater Staff
Greg Kauwe
View as Map
Muriel’s, a kosher Jewish restaurant in Seward Park, has plenty of space for carseats in its dining room.
| Suzi Pratt/Eater Seattle
by Eater Staff
Greg Kauwe

Me and my partner recently had a baby and were excited to go out to eat with our newborn but found that finding the right restaurant can be an undertaking. There were lots of factors to consider we hadn’t had to think about before: parking availability, changing table access in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms, space in the dining room for car seats, to name a few. But after some research, I found the Seattle area boasts an impressive array of dinner, brunch, and cocktail spots with the right qualities to make having a meal or cocktail out with a newborn easy. From restaurants with nearby parking to those with extra diapers on site, this is a guide to some spots in Seattle that hit the mark when dining out with your newborn.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

For all the latest Seattle dining intel, subscribe to Eater Seattle’s newsletter.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Watershed Pub & Kitchen

Copy Link
10104 3rd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 729-7433
(206) 729-7433
Visit Website

This Northgate staple is surrounded by several parking lots to make slipping in and out with the little one an easy task. The tomato soup made with San Marzano tomatoes is a nice balance of sweet and tangy and ideal for pairing with the grilled cheese sandwich made with buttery, crispy beer bread. And with over 25 beers on tap from some of the Pacific Northwest’s best breweries, like Three Magnets, Burke-Gilman Brewing, and Potlatch Brewing, Watershed Pub has a brew for every palate. There are also pie folds, crispy pocket sandwiches made with house pizza dough and filled with varieties of toppings, then baked fresh. Changing tables are available in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms, and many parents pull strollers up to the covered and heated outside seating.

Also Featured in:

2. Queen Anne Beerhall

Copy Link
203 W Thomas St
Seattle, WA 98119
(206) 420-4326
(206) 420-4326
Visit Website

Newborns and parents mix it up at the longtime Seattle favorite. The texture of the roasted and marinated beets in the beet salad along with the pistachio and goat cheese garnish make for an excellent bite. Parents hang out enjoying pints of witbier while newborns lounge in carseats in the white-noise-filled beer hall (for the uninitiated, the white noise creates a relaxing, womb-like environment that calms newborns, and helps them fall asleep). There’s also a flavorful Weisswurst that finds the perfect combo between lean veal and fatty pork, served with sauerkraut, just one of over ten different sausages served at the beer hall. It also has outdoor picnic-table-style seating where parents can rock their newborns in carseats or bounce them in their laps.

Also Featured in:

3. Sawyer

Copy Link
5309 22nd Ave NW suite a
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 420-7225
(206) 420-7225
Visit Website

There is a parking lot across the street and booth seating at this Ballard restaurant, where servers carry cocktails through the spacious dining room while patrons share big plates of modern American fare. The crunchy, sweet and salty cornbread croutons make an excellent bite when paired with the tender pieces of rotisserie chicken in the house salad. The Sergeant Pepper cocktail made with poblano infused rye, Cynar, vermouth, and bitters is the perfect compliment to the sweet tang in the General Tso’s sauce on the crispy pork ribs. Strollers pull up easily to the tables, and changing tables are available in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms. Reservations are recommended.

Also Featured in:

4. RAZZíS PIZZERíA GREENWOOD

Copy Link
8523 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 782-9005
(206) 782-9005
Visit Website

Pizzas are the way to go at this neighborhood Greenwood spot. Car seats slide easily onto booth seating, and parents can indulge in any one of Razzi’s 20-plus specialty pizzas. The savory Italian sausage and pepperoni compliments the sweetness of the goat cheese on the Gasping Goat pizza, which comes smothered in rich mozzarella and topped with jalapeños for a great slice. Gluten-free as well as vegan pizzas with a variety of vegan meat toppings are also available. There’s a playroom downstairs that also functions as a private area for newborns, and parking is easily found in the back of the restaurant.

5. Pioneer Square D&E

Copy Link
314 2nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 445-7472
(206) 445-7472
Visit Website

At this Pioneer Square restaurant, the crispiness on the outside of the fried chicken gives way to succulent and tender pieces of meat. Parents can pop the car seat up on a chair or slide it on to a booth in this spacious restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. They can also enjoy the weekend brunch that includes house-made gochujang bacon, which has a wonderful sweet, spicy umami flavor. There is a small inventory of diapers kept on site, and a secluded bench next to the bathrooms for newborns in need of a change or moms who want to feed infants in private.

Also Featured in:

6. Eight Row

Copy Link
7102 Woodlawn Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
(206) 294-3178
(206) 294-3178
Visit Website

Sneak into James Beard semifinalist David Nichols’ Green Lake restaurant on a weekday when it opens, and the whole restaurant is yours. The bison tartare is a perfect start to the evening with its delicious bone marrow aioli and whiskey apple butter coming together with the bison atop the crispy leek ash cracker. Parents can rock their car seats on an adjacent chair and sip on one of Eight Row’s eclectic delicious cocktails, such as Harvest Queen, made from avua prata cachaca, a spirit from Brazil similar to rum. There are small tables in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms for diaper changing, and parking is easily accessible. Reservations recommended.

Also Featured in:

7. Muriel's - A Kosher Jewish Restaurant

Copy Link
5041 Wilson Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 721-5866
(206) 721-5866
Visit Website

Tucked inside of Third Place Books in Seward Park is one of Seattle’s best delis. Muriel’s is a kosher restaurant and pareve bakery that serves various bagels, sandwiches, and snacks to pair with the beer available at the Chuck’s Hop Shop location in the same building. Parents relax in the open dining space while eating dishes like Israeli toast, which pairs soft fresh-baked challah bread with avocado, za’atar and feta. With lots of space to roam around, some parents sit and dine, while others take quick bites of carrot fritters — crunchy bites of fried carrots with chickpeas that gets dipped into the house made dukkah sauce — before grabbing their newborn-filled car seats and heading into the bookstore.

Also Featured in:

8. Finch & Pine

Copy Link
711 Bellevue Ave E Ste 100
Seattle, WA 98102
Visit Website

Parents relax on spacious outside seating at this Eastlake brunch spot that serves some of the most delicious tartines in Seattle. The creamy tartness of the celeriac puree and pickled black radish balances the smoked salmon in the Maple & Smoke Tartine, but it’s the salt and sweetness of the fried capers that elevate the dish. Street parking is plentiful, and the quiet neighborhood surroundings are ideal for pushing a stroller up and down, and then pulling up to Finch & Pine for a morning cocktail like the 75 Carat, made with carrot infused gin, cava, lemon, and bitters. There’s a spacious bathroom with a small table for diaper changing.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Watershed Pub & Kitchen

10104 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125

This Northgate staple is surrounded by several parking lots to make slipping in and out with the little one an easy task. The tomato soup made with San Marzano tomatoes is a nice balance of sweet and tangy and ideal for pairing with the grilled cheese sandwich made with buttery, crispy beer bread. And with over 25 beers on tap from some of the Pacific Northwest’s best breweries, like Three Magnets, Burke-Gilman Brewing, and Potlatch Brewing, Watershed Pub has a brew for every palate. There are also pie folds, crispy pocket sandwiches made with house pizza dough and filled with varieties of toppings, then baked fresh. Changing tables are available in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms, and many parents pull strollers up to the covered and heated outside seating.

10104 3rd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
(206) 729-7433
Visit Website

2. Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98119

Newborns and parents mix it up at the longtime Seattle favorite. The texture of the roasted and marinated beets in the beet salad along with the pistachio and goat cheese garnish make for an excellent bite. Parents hang out enjoying pints of witbier while newborns lounge in carseats in the white-noise-filled beer hall (for the uninitiated, the white noise creates a relaxing, womb-like environment that calms newborns, and helps them fall asleep). There’s also a flavorful Weisswurst that finds the perfect combo between lean veal and fatty pork, served with sauerkraut, just one of over ten different sausages served at the beer hall. It also has outdoor picnic-table-style seating where parents can rock their newborns in carseats or bounce them in their laps.

203 W Thomas St
Seattle, WA 98119
(206) 420-4326
Visit Website

3. Sawyer

5309 22nd Ave NW suite a, Seattle, WA 98107

There is a parking lot across the street and booth seating at this Ballard restaurant, where servers carry cocktails through the spacious dining room while patrons share big plates of modern American fare. The crunchy, sweet and salty cornbread croutons make an excellent bite when paired with the tender pieces of rotisserie chicken in the house salad. The Sergeant Pepper cocktail made with poblano infused rye, Cynar, vermouth, and bitters is the perfect compliment to the sweet tang in the General Tso’s sauce on the crispy pork ribs. Strollers pull up easily to the tables, and changing tables are available in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms. Reservations are recommended.

5309 22nd Ave NW suite a
Seattle, WA 98107
(206) 420-7225
Visit Website

4. RAZZíS PIZZERíA GREENWOOD

8523 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103

Pizzas are the way to go at this neighborhood Greenwood spot. Car seats slide easily onto booth seating, and parents can indulge in any one of Razzi’s 20-plus specialty pizzas. The savory Italian sausage and pepperoni compliments the sweetness of the goat cheese on the Gasping Goat pizza, which comes smothered in rich mozzarella and topped with jalapeños for a great slice. Gluten-free as well as vegan pizzas with a variety of vegan meat toppings are also available. There’s a playroom downstairs that also functions as a private area for newborns, and parking is easily found in the back of the restaurant.

8523 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 782-9005
Visit Website

5. Pioneer Square D&E

314 2nd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104

At this Pioneer Square restaurant, the crispiness on the outside of the fried chicken gives way to succulent and tender pieces of meat. Parents can pop the car seat up on a chair or slide it on to a booth in this spacious restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. They can also enjoy the weekend brunch that includes house-made gochujang bacon, which has a wonderful sweet, spicy umami flavor. There is a small inventory of diapers kept on site, and a secluded bench next to the bathrooms for newborns in need of a change or moms who want to feed infants in private.

314 2nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 445-7472
Visit Website

6. Eight Row

7102 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115

Sneak into James Beard semifinalist David Nichols’ Green Lake restaurant on a weekday when it opens, and the whole restaurant is yours. The bison tartare is a perfect start to the evening with its delicious bone marrow aioli and whiskey apple butter coming together with the bison atop the crispy leek ash cracker. Parents can rock their car seats on an adjacent chair and sip on one of Eight Row’s eclectic delicious cocktails, such as Harvest Queen, made from avua prata cachaca, a spirit from Brazil similar to rum. There are small tables in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms for diaper changing, and parking is easily accessible. Reservations recommended.

7102 Woodlawn Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
(206) 294-3178
Visit Website

7. Muriel's - A Kosher Jewish Restaurant

5041 Wilson Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118

Tucked inside of Third Place Books in Seward Park is one of Seattle’s best delis. Muriel’s is a kosher restaurant and pareve bakery that serves various bagels, sandwiches, and snacks to pair with the beer available at the Chuck’s Hop Shop location in the same building. Parents relax in the open dining space while eating dishes like Israeli toast, which pairs soft fresh-baked challah bread with avocado, za’atar and feta. With lots of space to roam around, some parents sit and dine, while others take quick bites of carrot fritters — crunchy bites of fried carrots with chickpeas that gets dipped into the house made dukkah sauce — before grabbing their newborn-filled car seats and heading into the bookstore.

5041 Wilson Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
(206) 721-5866
Visit Website

8. Finch & Pine

711 Bellevue Ave E Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98102

Parents relax on spacious outside seating at this Eastlake brunch spot that serves some of the most delicious tartines in Seattle. The creamy tartness of the celeriac puree and pickled black radish balances the smoked salmon in the Maple & Smoke Tartine, but it’s the salt and sweetness of the fried capers that elevate the dish. Street parking is plentiful, and the quiet neighborhood surroundings are ideal for pushing a stroller up and down, and then pulling up to Finch & Pine for a morning cocktail like the 75 Carat, made with carrot infused gin, cava, lemon, and bitters. There’s a spacious bathroom with a small table for diaper changing.

711 Bellevue Ave E Ste 100
Seattle, WA 98102
Visit Website

Related Maps