Great Restaurants for Dining With a Newborn in Seattle

Me and my partner recently had a baby and were excited to go out to eat with our newborn but found that finding the right restaurant can be an undertaking. There were lots of factors to consider we hadn’t had to think about before: parking availability, changing table access in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms, space in the dining room for car seats, to name a few. But after some research, I found the Seattle area boasts an impressive array of dinner, brunch, and cocktail spots with the right qualities to make having a meal or cocktail out with a newborn easy. From restaurants with nearby parking to those with extra diapers on site, this is a guide to some spots in Seattle that hit the mark when dining out with your newborn.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.