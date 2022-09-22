8 Comfortable Restaurants For Dining Alone in Seattle

Sure, we all know dining is often an experience made better by the friends, family, or lovers you’re sharing the meal with. But what do you do when you want to eat out but you also need a moment to yourself? (Or those times you don’t have anyone else to get dinner with.) Luckily, solo dining, when done at the right places, can be just as comforting, or transformative as a meal with company, and can, at its best, serve as a loving act of self-care.

The following Seattle restaurants are places where you don’t feel left out, or worse, actively stand out, for eating alone. Some have communal bars where diners can hunker over a bowl of noodles and be left alone, or just as easily strike up conversation with a neighbor based on their mood. Others simply have friendly service and an atmosphere that makes you feel at home, regardless of who you’re dining with.

Know of a spot that should be on our radar? Send us a tip by emailing seattle@eater.com. As usual, this list is not ranked; it’s organized geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.